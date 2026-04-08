Every NHL Team's 2025-26 Masterton Trophy Nominee Revealed

The first is for Washington Capitals right winger Alexander Ovechkin. The second is for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Landeskog has been battling severe injuries for many years now, but after missing three full regular seasons, he returned in time for the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs and was a nominee for last year's Masterton. This season, Landeskog has appeared in 56 games for the Avs, posting 12 goals and 33 points.