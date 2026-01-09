NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Isles' Schaefer, Habs' Demidov Remain On Top In New Year

The calendar turned to 2026, and the NHL season is starting to really pick up steam. We’ve reached the halfway mark for most teams across the league, which means we’ve seen about half of a season from the top rookies in the NHL to this point.

We have been able to get a pretty good gauge on who is adapting to the NHL well and who is taking a bit more time.

The rookies in the NHL this year have been incredible, especially at the top end. We have seen players step into prominent roles, make an immediate impact, and become difference makers for their teams on a nightly basis.

With the new year marking the halfway mark of the NHL season, it’s a great time to check in on the rookie class. With Ivan Demidov’s scoring pace continuing to be incredible, Matthew Schaefer looking like a true number one defenseman already, and a number of other rookies putting their mark on this NHL season, let’s check back in on the Calder Trophy tracker.

1. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

Although his scoring pace overall has slowed down a bit, the ability that Schaefer has to take over when needed is impressive. His play at both ends of the ice has helped transform the New York Islanders.

He’s asserted himself as their best defenseman and potentially, their best player. Schaefer is exceeding what everyone expected from the Islanders' first overall pick. He won’t turn 19 until next September, just before his sophomore season.

His performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3 could be the defining moment for his season.

After briefly leaving the game because of a painful cross-check, Schaefer came back to the game and scored a goal in the third period to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Schaefer doubled down and scored the winner as well. His play overshadowed Auston Matthews becoming the Leafs' all-time goal-scoring leader, and he did it on Hockey Night in Canada.

Schaefer is a gamer, and he looks like he could be ending the year as the rookie of the year.

2. Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens

This year’s Calder race is a two-horse affair at the moment. Ivan Demidov is the scoring leader among first-year players with 36 points in 44 games, and he’s done so in impressive fashion.

His highlight reel is wildly impressive, making plays that only the most elite playmakers in the league are even capable of. Demdiov’s ability to manipulate opponents and exploit their mistakes will be a problem for opposing teams for years to come.

The Montreal Canadiens have been waiting for a player at this level for years. Nick Suzuki is the heart and soul of this team. Cole Caufield has become the Robin to Suzuki’s Batman. Slafkovsky is the team’s skilled power forward that they have needed for years.

Make no mistake about it, though, none of them is the potential game-breaking star that Demidov is. The young Russian is the difference maker who helps complete the Habs' potential championship DNA down the road.

3. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Anaheim Ducks

Stepping into a top-six role and instantly looking the part was impressive for Beckett Sennecke. His high-skill and raw physical tools have translated nicely to the Anaheim Ducks lineup.

With so many of the Ducks players bringing grit and a power game, Sennecke is an excellent complement with his silky hands and creativity. He sits second in rookie scoring with 33 points in 44 games.

The Ducks are competing for a playoff spot, and Sennecke having a big second half would help in a big way.

4. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild

It’s not unreasonable to say that for stretches this season, Jesper Wallstedt has been the best goalie in the NHL.

His .928 save percentage leads the league among goalies who played at least 13 games, and he is tied for the league lead in shutouts.

The Swedish netminder has been one half of the league's best tandem with fellow countryman Filip Gustavsson, helping the Minnesota Wild to contender status. If Wallstedt can get more of the share of the workload, he could easily shoot up this list.

He’s the true wildcard among the group outside of the top two players.

5. Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

While his hockey card stats aren’t quite what the other rookies in this class are, Alexander Nikishin’s impact cannot be understated.

He’s been a very important piece for the Carolina Hurricanes. His two-way play has been impressive, bringing a physical edge to the Canes' blueline while also having the shooting and playmaking talent to man the second power-play unit.

Nikishin has all of the tools to be a minute-munching machine for Carolina, and they might need to lean into that more as the season goes on.

6. Ryan Leonard, LW, Washington Capitals

He missed a bit of time in December, but Ryan Leonard has been quite good as of late. The physical forward is leaning more into his power forward side, and he’s excelling because of it.

He lays his body on the line and doesn’t shy away from getting into it after the whistle. Leonard has been scoring at a higher rate as of late, as well, with 11 points in his last 10 games. The Washington Capitals have found an excellent complementary forward as they continue to be a competitive squad.

7. Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

Although his numbers aren’t as pretty as Wallstedt’s, Yaroslav Askarov has been quite good for the San Jose Sharks as they begin to rise into relevancy once again.

The team in front of him is still a work in progress, but it’s getting better, and Askarov is providing solid goaltending for the young team. He’s played the bulk of their games, earning the lead in the tandem with Alex Nedeljkovic. Askarov is an uber-athletic goaltender, and if he can continue to grow at the NHL level, the Sharks seem to have found a foundational piece.

8. Oliver Kapanen, C, Montreal Canadiens

Oliver Kapanen has been a bit of an unsung hero for the Canadiens. His versatility has seen him play up and down the lineup. He’s played center for Demidov at times, and he’s also helped to solidify the bottom six.

Kapanen isn’t an overly impressive player at face value, but his two-way game and positional intelligence make him a very valuable player for a team that needs to move guys around as they figure things out.

9. Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks

The ups and downs of Artyom Levshunov’s games are day and night. On some nights, he looks like an impactful two-way defender who can bring a physical edge and generate offensive chances. On other nights, he looks lost in the speed of the NHL and can’t find his footing in his own end.

He’s a rookie, and that’s to be expected, but the swings are more extreme with Levshunov than any of the other top rookies. It will be interesting to see if the Chicago Blackhawks blueliner can level his game off a bit in the second half.

Late to the Party: Igor Chernyshov, LW, San Jose Sharks

In just 10 games with the Sharks, Igor Chernyshov has eight points, and he looks like a legit top-nine scoring talent.

When Michael Misa returns from his world juniors experience, the Sharks can lean on the built-in chemistry they have from last year with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit.

Chernyshov is a player who attacks play head-on. If he can keep playing the way he has, he will secure a spot in the Sharks' lineup with ease. His call-up has come just a little too late to truly get into the Calder Trophy conversation.

