NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 16 Schedule

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to close out the Buffalo Sabres tonight at home in Game 6. The Sabres have been resilient all season long, but the Habs appear to have their number. Can they push the series to seven games?
There were no NHL games on the docket on Friday, May 15, so unfortunately, nothing has changed in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Western Conference finals matchup is set, as the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, two teams that have won the Stanley Cup within the past five years, are set to duel it out in a star-studded affair.
The Avalanche and Golden Knights are each dealing with injuries, but they’re hoping by Wednesday’s Game 1 that they boast healthy lineups.
But the matter at hand tonight is Game 6 between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens. Game 5 was a high-scoring affair, highlighted by Buffalo storming out of the gates in the first period.
The Canadiens had an answer for every punch thrown by the Sabres, and by the end of the night, it was the Habs heading back home with a 3-2 series lead after a 6-3 win.
A factor to watch in tonight’s due-or-die game for Buffalo is the goaltending situation. The Sabres have used Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in this series, and neither has stolen the crease from the other.
After Luukkonen was pulled in Game 5, it seems like coach Lindy Ruff could be going back to Lyon.
May 16 NHL Playoff Schedule
Game 6: Buffalo at Montreal, Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m. (CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado wins 4-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas wins 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games
T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points
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