NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 17 Schedule

The Buffalo Sabres have forced a Game 7 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 8-3 in Game 6. Which team has the upper hand? The Sabres at home, or the Canadiens entering their second consecutive Game 7?
We’ll have another Game 7.
The Buffalo Sabres emphatically forced a Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens with an 8-3 win on the road in the Bell Centre.
Like nearly every game in this series, in fact, in five of the six games, the Sabres scored the first goal in the first period. In four of the six games, the Sabres have scored the first goal within the first seven minutes.
In Game 6, it was captain Rasmus Dahlin who opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game. The Habs answered back with three unanswered goals, but a crucial late goal by veteran Jason Zucker helped flip the momentum back on the Sabres’ side.
From the second period onwards, it was all Buffalo. The Sabres scored three goals in the second period before adding another three goals in the third period.
Dahlin and Thompson led the way for the Sabres, as Dahlin notched a goal and four assists, while Thompson poured in a goal and three assists.
Heading back to Buffalo, the Sabres should feel a level of confidence as their two superstars are finding their game at the right time.
The real winner of last night’s game might be the Carolina Hurricanes, who will now have to wait until Thursday before their Eastern Conference finals schedule begins. The Hurricanes have been off since May 9, nearly two full weeks off.
May 17 NHL Playoff Schedule
No games
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3
Game 6: Buffalo 8, Montreal 3
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado wins 4-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas wins 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games
T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 12 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games
T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points
T-5. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres: 13 points, 12 games
T-5. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 13, points 13 games
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