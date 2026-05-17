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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 17 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 17 Schedule

Julian Gaudio
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The Buffalo Sabres have forced a Game 7 after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 8-3 in Game 6. Which team has the upper hand? The Sabres at home, or the Canadiens entering their second consecutive Game 7?

We’ll have another Game 7.

The Buffalo Sabres emphatically forced a Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens with an 8-3 win on the road in the Bell Centre. 

Like nearly every game in this series, in fact, in five of the six games, the Sabres scored the first goal in the first period. In four of the six games, the Sabres have scored the first goal within the first seven minutes.

In Game 6, it was captain Rasmus Dahlin who opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game. The Habs answered back with three unanswered goals, but a crucial late goal by veteran Jason Zucker helped flip the momentum back on the Sabres’ side.

From the second period onwards, it was all Buffalo. The Sabres scored three goals in the second period before adding another three goals in the third period. 

Dahlin and Thompson led the way for the Sabres, as Dahlin notched a goal and four assists, while Thompson poured in a goal and three assists. 

Heading back to Buffalo, the Sabres should feel a level of confidence as their two superstars are finding their game at the right time.

The real winner of last night’s game might be the Carolina Hurricanes, who will now have to wait until Thursday before their Eastern Conference finals schedule begins. The Hurricanes have been off since May 9, nearly two full weeks off. 

May 17 NHL Playoff Schedule

No games

The regular-season champion Colorado Avalanche are set to clash with the powerhouse Vegas Golden Knights in a heavyweight showdown in the Western Conference final. Can the Avs’ league-leading offense overwhelm Vegas to push Colorado into the Stanley Cup final?
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoff Predictions 2026: Who Will Represent The Western Conference In The Stanley Cup Finals?The regular-season champion Colorado Avalanche are set to clash with the powerhouse Vegas Golden Knights in a heavyweight showdown in the Western Conference final. Can the Avs’ league-leading offense overwhelm Vegas to push Colorado into the Stanley Cup final?

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3

Game 6: Buffalo 8, Montreal 3

Game 7 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.35/+191), Montreal (3.25/191)

- Sabres' Alex Tuch May Have One Final Opportunity To Showcase His Value To The NHL

Keeping Jakub Dobes In Game 5 After Shaky Start Validated In Canadiens Victory Vs. Sabres

Canadiens Overcome Bad Start And Win Big

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

The Carolina Hurricanes 'Cakewalk' To The Eastern Conference Final

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

Jackson Blake Shooting Into Stardom

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado wins 4-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)

Wild Blow 3-0 First Period Lead, Eliminated In 5 Games To Avalanche

Game Blog: Minnesota Wild Vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 5

Post-Mortem: Minnesota Wild Reminded They Aren't Cup Front-Runners Yet

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas wins 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)

Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1

Duck Hunters: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Advance to Western Conference Final

Takeaways From The Ducks' 5-1 Loss

Golden Knights 'Rallied Around Each Other' After Losing McNabb

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games

T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 12 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games

T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points

T-5. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres: 13 points, 12 games

T-5. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 13, points 13 games

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