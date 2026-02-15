Olympic Women's Hockey: Looking Ahead As Canada's Poulin Returns, Quarterfinal Upsets

The 2026 Olympic women’s hockey tournament is down to four teams with the USA, Canada, Switzerland, and Sweden remaining. The quarterfinal saw Sweden upset Czechia, and Switzerland on the back of a 40-save, 1-0 shutout from Andrea Brändli, ousting back-to-back bronze medalists Finland.
It leaves four teams vying for gold, with the United States heavily favored to capture its third Olympic title. At the other end of the spectrum, Canada, which has won five gold medals in the last six Olympic tournaments, will look to avoid upset in the semis before it can even consider challenging USA for gold.
The nation has continued to struggle at this tournament and internationally over the last 12 months with what has become a highly criticized roster.
After missing two games with a knee injury she suffered against Czechia in preliminary play, Marie-Philip Poulin returned for Canada’s quarterfinal against Germany. In the first, she was seen leading the backcheck to chase down Germany’s leading scorer, Laura Kluge, who had open space ahead before Poulin ended the rush.
In the third, Poulin scored her 18th career Olympic goal, tying Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser for the most ever by a Canadian, and becoming only the fourth woman in history, alongside Wickenheiser, Hilary Knight, and Jayna Hefford, to score in five Olympic Games.
Poulin looked like she played 20 minutes given her on-ice impact, but Canada eased her back in with only 12:41 of ice time. Poulin said she felt good in her return.
“The two skates I had the last couple of days were to see how I was feeling—waking up in the morning to make sure it wasn’t worse. Obviously, I was having open conversation with the physio, doctor and the coaches; they trust me, and I trust them,” said Poulin post-game.
“I think this morning, it was deciding on how many minutes to play, and we went from there. I felt good, the first couple of shifts, you’re getting your legs under you. You try not overthink things, so I’m happy to have had that and looking forward to getting better.”
Captain Clutch, as she’s been nicknamed, has scored the gold medal-winning goal at the 2010, 2014, and 2022 Olympics. With the juggernaut Americans on a course for gold, Canada will need Poulin’s heroics one final time if they have any hope to knock off Team USA.
While Finland ran into red-hot goaltending in their quarterfinal loss, they also entered the game with emotional baggage in tow, knowing long-time captain and the most decorated defender in women’s hockey history, Jenni Hiirikoski, wouldn’t be on the ice.
The 38-year-old suffered a tournament-ending shoulder injury in Finland’s final preliminary round game against Canada, one that she said will require surgery.
Hiirikoski is destined for the Hockey Hall of Fame. She was named the best defender at two Olympic Games and seven World Championships, along with multiple Defender of the Year awards in Sweden and Finland.
"It's especially sad for Jenni herself. She's a big part of this team and has given us a lot. We all wish Jenni a speedy recovery," said head coach Tero Lehterä.
With Finland and Czechia, the two pre-tournament favorites for bronze out, the field is now wide open for Sweden or Switzerland to claim a medal.
Switzerland won bronze in 2014 when a then 15-year-old Alina Muller scored the winner. She had the Swiss lone goal in the quarterfinal. Sweden won silver in 2006 and bronze in 2002.
Unless Canada gets a historic performance in net from Ann-Renee Desbiens, and clutch performances from their veteran core, USA looks like an unstoppable force, a veritable tsunami on ice, set to claim gold.
What’s been more impressive for the United States is that it’s been their youth leading the way while veterans like Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield contribute in other ways.
Their young core of Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, and Abbey Murphy, expected to be the top three picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft, along with their goaltending tandem of Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips, has the American squad poised for their third gold.
They will face Sweden, a rising women’s hockey nation, for a gold medal tune-up. If it’s Canada they face for gold, USA enters riding a seven-game winning streak against a Canadian team that has been collecting dubious firsts in recent months, including at the 2026 Olympics.
This season alone, Canada allowed a record 10 goals against, a mark never before seen by Canadian women’s hockey. They were swept by the USA at the Rivalry Series for the first time. In the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympics, Canada fell by the largest margin ever against the United States in Olympic history, in men’s or women’s hockey, turning a 5-0 rout. Finally, in the quarterfinals, Canada allowed a goal against Germany for the first time in international women’s hockey history.
Canada has recent history working against them, while the USA has a wave of momentum behind them. Still, in a one game contest for gold, anything is possible.
Canada will play Switzerland, while USA will face Sweden on Feb. 16 in the Olympic semi-finals, before the losers go for bronze, and the winners go for gold on Feb. 19.
