The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Two Columbus Blue Jackets are among 15 players who have filed for arbitration on Sunday.
Undrafted - North Pole, Alaska
NHL Debut - February 17, 2016 (St. Louis)
Career NHL Record - 44-17-8 - .898% sv% - 2.85 GAA - 70 Career Starts
NHL Playoff Experience - 1 Relief Appearance
Career AHL Record - 169-104-30-18 - .909% sv% - 2.52 GAA
AHL Playoff Experience - 10-10-0-1 - .933% sv% - 2.13 GAA
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Colton White to a two-year, two-way, per the team.
White has played 107 NHL games and has 14 career points. White has played 345 AHL games and totaled 98 points.
The thought is that the offer sheet given to Carlsson wouldn't be all that much more than Fantilli would get if pursued by another team. But there's no way Don Waddell is offering Fantilli $15-plus million during their contract negotiations.
How bad does Adam Fantilli want to stay in Columbus? I guess we'll find out if the Flyers decide to send him an offer sheet. Is it possible he'd turn down the Flyers to stay in Columbus?
The Columbus Blue Jackets and GM Don Waddell need to get center Adam Fantilli signed, but with the threat of an offer sheet out there, can they do it without having to match another team's offer?
If the CBJ and Adam Fantilli were presented with an offer sheet, should the Blue Jackets match any offer given? The answer should be a resounding YES!
Undrafted - Richmond Hill, Ontario, CAN
Scouting Report - Physicality & Grit: Despite his smaller frame, he plays with a heavy edge. He consistently finishes checks, battles along the boards, and is a frequent team leader in hits and fighting majors.
NHL Debut - January 25, 2018 (Calgary)
Career NHL Stats - 394 Games - 35 goals - 37 Assists - 72 Points - 475 PIMs
NHL Playoff Experience - 32 Games - 3 Goals - 0 Assists - 3 Points - 1 Stanley Cup
Career AHL Stats - 219 Games - 49 Goals - 60 Assists - 109 Points
AHL Playoff Experience - Stockton Heat - 1 Game
The Blue Jackets have announced the signing of goalie prospect Sergei Ivanov. It felt like it would never happen, but here we are. They have signed Sergei Ivanov to a two-year ELC. Ivanov is expected to spend the 2026-27 season in the Kontinental Hockey League before playing in North America, per the CBJ. His ELC runs through the 2028 season.
Total Points - The record is 547, set by Rick Nash. Werenski currently has 465, which is 82 off the mark. Zach has 82 and 81 points in the last two seasons, respectively, so it's highly probable that he breaks it, or comes very close.
Overtime Goals - The record is 8 and owned by Seth Jones. Werenski currently sits at 7, so this one should fall pretty quickly. He already owns the record for most OT assists with 14.
After the news, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta offered this quote to The Sheet's Jeff Marek. "No plan B is my understanding; they're not gonna pivot and go after Adam Fantilli or Connor Bedard or whomever else."
Being held in Toronto, Jet Greaves will have his hearing on July 23rd, and Cole Sillinger will have his on July 27th.
Brandon Dubinsky signed what would be his last NHL contract on this day in 2014. He signed a six-year deal that would keep him in Columbus until 2021.
Pinelli was also rewarded for his strong play in the AHL, as he appeared in his first three career NHL games last season with the Blue Jackets. Now, he will be looking for more chances on Columbus' roster next season.
The 2025-26 season was a tough year for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson. In 76 games with the Metropolitan Division club, he posted just seven goals and 22 points. He was also healthy scratched multiple times during the season.
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