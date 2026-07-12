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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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These two Blue Jackets have filed for arbitration.
thehockeynews.com2 Blue Jackets RFAs File For ArbitrationThese two Blue Jackets have filed for arbitration.

Two Columbus Blue Jackets are among 15 players who have filed for arbitration on Sunday.

According to the NHLPA, Jet Greaves and Cole Sillinger have both filed for arbitration. 

Copley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.
thehockeynews.comLoading The Cannon: Pheonix CopleyCopley was undrafted out of North Pole, Alaska.

Undrafted - North Pole, Alaska

NHL Debut - February 17, 2016 (St. Louis)

Career NHL Record - 44-17-8 - .898% sv% - 2.85 GAA - 70 Career Starts

NHL Playoff Experience - 1 Relief Appearance

Career AHL Record - 169-104-30-18 - .909% sv% - 2.52 GAA

AHL Playoff Experience - 10-10-0-1 - .933% sv% - 2.13 GAA

White was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2015.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Sign Veteran Defenseman Colton WhiteWhite was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2015.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Colton White to a two-year, two-way, per the team. 

White has played 107 NHL games and has 14 career points. White has played 345 AHL games and totaled 98 points. 

Fantilli was drafted third overall in 2023.
thehockeynews.comIs Adam Fantilli Philadelphia's Next Target?Fantilli was drafted third overall in 2023.

The thought is that the offer sheet given to Carlsson wouldn't be all that much more than Fantilli would get if pursued by another team. But there's no way Don Waddell is offering Fantilli $15-plus million during their contract negotiations. 

How bad does Adam Fantilli want to stay in Columbus? I guess we'll find out if the Flyers decide to send him an offer sheet. Is it possible he'd turn down the Flyers to stay in Columbus? 

The Columbus Blue Jackets and GM Don Waddell need to get center Adam Fantilli signed, but with the threat of an offer sheet out there, can they do it without having to match another team's offer?&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comYes, The Columbus Blue Jackets Should Match Any Offer Sheet On Adam FantilliThe Columbus Blue Jackets and GM Don Waddell need to get center Adam Fantilli signed, but with the threat of an offer sheet out there, can they do it without having to match another team's offer?&nbsp;

The Columbus Blue Jackets and GM Don Waddell need to get center Adam Fantilli signed, but with the threat of an offer sheet out there, can they do it without having to match another team's offer? 

If the CBJ and Adam Fantilli were presented with an offer sheet, should the Blue Jackets match any offer given? The answer should be a resounding YES! 

Lomberg was undrafted out of Richmond Hill, Ontario.
thehockeynews.comLoading The Cannon: Ryan LombergLomberg was undrafted out of Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Undrafted - Richmond Hill, Ontario, CAN

Scouting Report - Physicality & Grit: Despite his smaller frame, he plays with a heavy edge. He consistently finishes checks, battles along the boards, and is a frequent team leader in hits and fighting majors.

NHL Debut - January 25, 2018 (Calgary)

Career NHL Stats - 394 Games - 35 goals - 37 Assists - 72 Points - 475 PIMs

NHL Playoff Experience - 32 Games - 3 Goals - 0 Assists - 3 Points - 1 Stanley Cup 

Career AHL Stats - 219 Games - 49 Goals - 60 Assists - 109 Points

AHL Playoff Experience - Stockton Heat - 1 Game  

Sergei Ivanov was drafted in the 2022 NHL Draft as the 138th overall pick.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Goalie Prospect Sergei Ivanov Signs Contract With ColumbusSergei Ivanov was drafted in the 2022 NHL Draft as the 138th overall pick.

The Blue Jackets have announced the signing of goalie prospect Sergei Ivanov. It felt like it would never happen, but here we are. They have signed Sergei Ivanov to a two-year ELC. Ivanov is expected to spend the 2026-27 season in the Kontinental Hockey League before playing in North America, per the CBJ. His ELC runs through the 2028 season. 

With every record Werenski breaks, he adds more ammo to his arsenal when he hits the negotiating table for a new contract.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Could Break Several More Records Next SeasonWith every record Werenski breaks, he adds more ammo to his arsenal when he hits the negotiating table for a new contract.

Total Points - The record is 547, set by Rick Nash. Werenski currently has 465, which is 82 off the mark. Zach has 82 and 81 points in the last two seasons, respectively, so it's highly probable that he breaks it, or comes very close. 

Overtime Goals - The record is 8 and owned by Seth Jones. Werenski currently sits at 7, so this one should fall pretty quickly. He already owns the record for most OT assists with 14. 

Today, the Anaheim Ducks decided to keep Leo Carlsson, matching Philadelphia's $18 million per year offer sheet. Now everyone is wondering what the Flyers will do. Will they go big game hunting again with another offer sheet? Or will they just stand pat and go about their business?
thehockeynews.comThe Fourth Period's David Pagnotta Has Great News For The Columbus Blue Jackets Today, the Anaheim Ducks decided to keep Leo Carlsson, matching Philadelphia's $18 million per year offer sheet. Now everyone is wondering what the Flyers will do. Will they go big game hunting again with another offer sheet? Or will they just stand pat and go about their business?

After the news, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta offered this quote to The Sheet's Jeff Marek. "No plan B is my understanding; they're not gonna pivot and go after Adam Fantilli or Connor Bedard or whomever else."  

As first reported by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Jet Greaves and Cole Sillinger have had their arbitration hearings set.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comJet Greaves & Cole Sillinger Have Arbitration Hearing Dates SetAs first reported by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Jet Greaves and Cole Sillinger have had their arbitration hearings set.&nbsp;

Being held in Toronto, Jet Greaves will have his hearing on July 23rd, and Cole Sillinger will have his on July 27th. 

Dubinsky was drafted 60th overall in 2004 out of Anchorage, Alaska.
thehockeynews.comToday In Columbus Blue Jackets History: Brandon DubinskyDubinsky was drafted 60th overall in 2004 out of Anchorage, Alaska.

Brandon Dubinsky signed what would be his last NHL contract on this day in 2014. He signed a six-year deal that would keep him in Columbus until 2021.

Luca Pinelli is a prospect who Blue Jackets fans should watch closely next season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Promising Prospect Is Player To Watch Next SeasonLuca Pinelli is a prospect who Blue Jackets fans should watch closely next season.

Pinelli was also rewarded for his strong play in the AHL, as he appeared in his first three career NHL games last season with the Blue Jackets. Now, he will be looking for more chances on Columbus' roster next season.

Will Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson turn things around next season?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Young Forward Needs Big Bounce-Back YearWill Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson turn things around next season?

The 2025-26 season was a tough year for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson. In 76 games with the Metropolitan Division club, he posted just seven goals and 22 points. He was also healthy scratched multiple times during the season. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsDon WaddellZach WerenskiKirill MarchenkoJet GreavesCole Sillinger
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