The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets
404 Members•4,024 Posts
Oct 25, 2026 4:16 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 4:16 PM
Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
NEWS & NOTES
The next question is: How will the CBJ faithful treat Marchenko when he's introduced and when he's on the ice? I'm guessing very loud boos. He'll smile and act like it doesn't bother him, of course, but deep down, Kirill Marchenko loves to be loved, so this might affect him a tad.
Knies is entering this game in the middle of a cold streak. After starting the season with two goals and two assists in his first two games, he has gone five straight games without a point. Thus, the Blue Jackets forward is due for a bounce-back game, and it would not be surprising if it happens against the Maple Leafs.
CALGARY FLAMES RECEIVE:
- Dmitri Voronkov (LW/C - $4.175M Cap Hit, Expiring 2027)
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RECEIVE:
- Connor Zary (FWD - RFA at end of season)2027
- 3rd-Round Draft Pick
Some even questioned whether or not they should be booing at all. They said that even though he asked out, it was the team's fault for him wanting out. Fair, but he still refused to re-sign here. Most fans, however, said he would get booed for asking out and not even giving the Jackets a chance to sign him.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RECEIVE:
- Alexey Toropchenko (RW/LW - $2.5M Cap Hit through 2027-28)
- 2027 2nd-Round Draft Pick
ST. LOUIS BLUES RECEIVE:
- Dmitri Voronkov (LW/C - $4.175M Cap Hit through 2026-27)
The Blue Jackets will now have to contend with Connor Hellebuyck, Brandon Bussi, Pyotr Kochetkov, Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov, Charlie Lindgren, Logan Thompson, and, when he's healthy, Igor Shesterkin.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Series History vs. The Maple Leafs
- The Blue Jackets are 23-20-1-1 overall, and 10-11-0-1 at home vs. Toronto.
- The Jackets have earned points in seven of their last nine matchups against the Maple Leafs (6-2-1).
- The Blue Jackets have won three of the last four matchups at Nationwide Arena in the series, outscoring the Maple Leafs by six goals (19-12).
Jake Christiansen(1) and Charlie Coyle(1) scored the goals for Columbus in a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jet Greaves had a bad night and only stopped 14 of 19 Leafs shots. He was pulled for Cam Talbot, who gave up a goal on 3 shots.
Series History vs. The Golden Knights
- The Blue Jackets are 7-6-1 overall, and 4-3-1 at home vs. Vegas.
- Columbus went 0-2-0 in 2025-26.
- The home team has recorded points in eight of the past 10 meetings (6-2-2).
Denton Mateychuk(2) opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets, and Adam Fantilli(3-PP-GWG) finished off the Vegas Golden Knights just 59 seconds into the OT period to send the VGK home with a third straight loss. The win by Columbus also stops a 2-game losing streak.
Goalie Cam Talbot played exceptionally well, picking up his second win of the season by stopping 26 of 27 shots from the high-powered VGK.
Columbus was able to keep up with the Golden Knights for the most part and was able to grind out the win.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. Share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy