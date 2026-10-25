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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Oct 25, 2026 4:16 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES 

THN-Columbus Poll - Will You Be Booing Kirill Marchenko?
thehockeynews.comOld Friend Kirill Marchenko Can Expect Very Loud Boo's TonightTHN-Columbus Poll - Will You Be Booing Kirill Marchenko?

The next question is: How will the CBJ faithful treat Marchenko when he's introduced and when he's on the ice? I'm guessing very loud boos. He'll smile and act like it doesn't bother him, of course, but deep down, Kirill Marchenko loves to be loved, so this might affect him a tad. 

Matthew Knies is set to face off against his former team on Tuesday and a bounce-back game could be on the way.
thehockeynews.comWhy Blue Jackets' Matthew Knies Could Bounce Back vs. Maple LeafsMatthew Knies is set to face off against his former team on Tuesday and a bounce-back game could be on the way.

Knies is entering this game in the middle of a cold streak. After starting the season with two goals and two assists in his first two games, he has gone five straight games without a point. Thus, the Blue Jackets forward is due for a bounce-back game, and it would not be surprising if it happens against the Maple Leafs.

With the rumors that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping Dmitri Voronkov, we thought we'd go ahead and rip the band-aid off and start looking at possible teams to trade him to and the returns. 
thehockeynews.comDmitri Voronkov Trade Scenarios: Calgary FlamesWith the rumors that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping Dmitri Voronkov, we thought we'd go ahead and rip the band-aid off and start looking at possible teams to trade him to and the returns. 

CALGARY FLAMES RECEIVE:

Related stories

  • Dmitri Voronkov (LW/C - $4.175M Cap Hit, Expiring 2027)  

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RECEIVE:

  • Connor Zary (FWD - RFA at end of season)2027
  • 3rd-Round Draft Pick
The Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans welcomed Kirill Marchenko back into Nationwide Arena this past Tuesday. 
thehockeynews.comYou Can't Have It Both Ways, Or Can You? The NHL's Double Standard On Booing Returning PlayersThe Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans welcomed Kirill Marchenko back into Nationwide Arena this past Tuesday. 

Some even questioned whether or not they should be booing at all. They said that even though he asked out, it was the team's fault for him wanting out. Fair, but he still refused to re-sign here. Most fans, however, said he would get booed for asking out and not even giving the Jackets a chance to sign him. 

With the rumors that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping Dmitri Voronkov, we thought we'd go ahead and rip the band-aid off and start looking at possible teams to trade him to and the returns. 
thehockeynews.comDmitri Voronkov Trade Scenarios: St. Louis Blues With the rumors that the Columbus Blue Jackets are shopping Dmitri Voronkov, we thought we'd go ahead and rip the band-aid off and start looking at possible teams to trade him to and the returns. 

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS RECEIVE:

  • Alexey Toropchenko (RW/LW - $2.5M Cap Hit through 2027-28)
  • 2027 2nd-Round Draft Pick

ST. LOUIS BLUES RECEIVE:

  • Dmitri Voronkov (LW/C - $4.175M Cap Hit through 2026-27)
The Columbus Blue Jackets are already in a tough division, and the way this year has started, it's going to get even tougher. 
thehockeynews.comMetro Division Foe To Land Superstar Goalie Connor HellebuyckThe Columbus Blue Jackets are already in a tough division, and the way this year has started, it's going to get even tougher. 

The Blue Jackets will now have to contend with Connor Hellebuyck, Brandon Bussi, Pyotr Kochetkov, Ilya Sorokin, Semyon Varlamov, Charlie Lindgren, Logan Thompson, and, when he's healthy, Igor Shesterkin. 

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 PM.     
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10 pts) Game PreviewThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 PM.     

Series History vs. The Maple Leafs     

  • The Blue Jackets are 23-20-1-1 overall, and 10-11-0-1 at home vs. Toronto.
  • The Jackets have earned points in seven of their last nine matchups against the Maple Leafs (6-2-1).
  • The Blue Jackets have won three of the last four matchups at Nationwide Arena in the series, outscoring the Maple Leafs by six goals (19-12).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Toronto Maple LeafsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 PM.
The Blue Jackets are now 3-5 this season.
thehockeynews.comToronto's Second Period Onslaught Dooms Columbus, Marchenko Scores In Return To Nationwide ArenaThe Blue Jackets are now 3-5 this season.

Jake Christiansen(1) and Charlie Coyle(1) scored the goals for Columbus in a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Jet Greaves had a bad night and only stopped 14 of 19 Leafs shots. He was pulled for Cam Talbot, who gave up a goal on 3 shots. 

The Blue Jackets are 7-6-1 overall, and 4-3-1 at home vs. Vegas.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (16 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 7-6-1 overall, and 4-3-1 at home vs. Vegas.

Series History vs. The Golden Knights      

  • The Blue Jackets are 7-6-1 overall, and 4-3-1 at home vs. Vegas.
  • Columbus went 0-2-0 in 2025-26. 
  • The home team has recorded points in eight of the past 10 meetings (6-2-2).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 7:00 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Vegas Golden KnightsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 7:00 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 4-5.
thehockeynews.comAdam Fantilli's OT Winner Busts Losing Streak, Sends Vegas To Third Straight LossThe Blue Jackets' record now sits at 4-5.

Denton Mateychuk(2) opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets, and Adam Fantilli(3-PP-GWG) finished off the Vegas Golden Knights just 59 seconds into the OT period to send the VGK home with a third straight loss. The win by Columbus also stops a 2-game losing streak.

Goalie Cam Talbot played exceptionally well, picking up his second win of the season by stopping 26 of 27 shots from the high-powered VGK. 

Columbus was able to keep up with the Golden Knights for the most part and was able to grind out the win.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. 

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Zach WerenskiAdam FantilliKent JohnsonJet GreavesRick BownessMatthew Knies
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