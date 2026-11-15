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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Nov 15, 2026 5:00 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom, who was the 4th overall pick in 2024, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the last two years, which probably isn't fair to him if we're being honest. He's had a few injuries that kept him out for over a year, and his first season with Michigan State led many people to question Don Waddell. 
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Prospect Has Promising Weekend For Michigan StateColumbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom, who was the 4th overall pick in 2024, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the last two years, which probably isn't fair to him if we're being honest. He's had a few injuries that kept him out for over a year, and his first season with Michigan State led many people to question Don Waddell. 

In two games this weekend against Boston University, Lindstrom was on full display after being moved up to the top line. 

In two games, Cayden scored two goals, totaled 3 points, and had 5 shots. He also won 20 of 29 faceoffs. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit by preseason injuries but have remained healthy through the first month of the season.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: November 9, 2026The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit by preseason injuries but have remained healthy through the first month of the season.
  • Sean Monahan blocked a shot with his knee and left the game. At practice today, Monahan told the media that he'll be back on Tuesday. He missed today's practice for a maintenance day, understandably so. 

Related stories

  • Dmitri Voronkov was also lost for the game after taking a big hit. He was checked out and should be good to go for tomorrow's game. 
  • Denton Mateychuk took a puck or stick near his eye in Sunday's practice. Rick Bowness said he would be checked to make sure there was no damage to the eye. Sounds like he got lucky, though. 
  • Conor Garland is out with no timetable of a return with an upper body injury. 
Rick Bowness told local media today that forward Conor Garland won't play tomorrow due to an upper body injury, and his status is deemed "indefinite". 
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Lose Conor Garland To Injury Rick Bowness told local media today that forward Conor Garland won't play tomorrow due to an upper body injury, and his status is deemed "indefinite". 

Rick Bowness told local media today that forward Conor Garland won't play tomorrow due to an upper body injury, and his status is deemed "indefinite". 

There is no indication of how he got hurt, but his season hasn't gone the way he wanted, with just 1 point in 15 games. 

The Blue Jackets' decision to hold onto this forward is looking like the right one.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Made Right Call Keeping Surging ForwardThe Blue Jackets' decision to hold onto this forward is looking like the right one.

Johnson already has eight goals and 16 points in only 15 games this campaign. His eight goals and 16 points are also the most on the Blue Jackets right now, so he is undoubtedly having a strong start to the campaign.

The Blue Jackets' decision to extend this forward is paying off well early on.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Benefiting From Big Off-Season MoveThe Blue Jackets' decision to extend this forward is paying off well early on.

In 15 games this season with the Blue Jackets so far, Coyle has posted three goals, 10 assists, 13 points, and a plus-2 rating. With this, he ranks second on the Blue Jackets in assists and third in points. He has had a strong start to the season for Columbus. 

This Blue Jackets prospect is having a good start to the season with the Monsters.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Exciting Prospect Is Impressing In AHLThis Blue Jackets prospect is having a good start to the season with the Monsters.

In 13 games so far this season with the Monsters, Pinelli has posted six goals, six assists, and 12 points. With these strong numbers, he is currently second on the Monsters in goals and first in points. With this, he is undoubtedly making an impact early on with the AHL club. He is also one of the Monsters' scrappiest players so far this season, as he ranks third on the team in penalty minutes with 32.

The Blue Jackets are losing their fans with every loss.
thehockeynews.comApathy At Nationwide: Blue Jackets Fans Are Exhausted And Have Lost Patience The Blue Jackets are losing their fans with every loss.

After the final horn sounded, there were boos. Want to know the sad part about those boos? They were half-hearted. They weren't even passionate boos, and that's the problem. Fans have all but given up. On the way out of the arena, some people were just walking, quietly, with a blank stare on their faces. Some people were visibly angry and cursing the team all the way to their cars. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 6, per a club announcement. 
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Place Conor Garland On IRThe Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 6, per a club announcement. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 6, per a club announcement. 

Garland suffered an upper body injury against Buffalo and has missed the last two games. 

Nolan Lalonde is 1-4-1 with a SV% of .881.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Goalie Prospect Loses Cool In Blowout ECHL LossNolan Lalonde is 1-4-1 with a SV% of .881.

At 13:55 of the third period, down 7-1, Lalonde made a save with two Toledo Walleye players in close, jabbing at the puck. After the whistle blew, Lalonde flew off the handle and took two swings with his pad at the Walleye's Nolan Moyle, seemingly striking him in the face or head area. After the first punch, Moyle bent over, holding his face. Lalonde then took a massive downswing to the top of Moyle's head. 

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 Overall, and 17-8-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (20 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 Overall, and 17-8-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.

Series History vs. The Panthers

  • The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 Overall, and 17-8-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida. 
  • Four of the past seven meetings between the Jackets and the Panthers have been decided by a single goal.
  • The teams have combined for seven or more goals in 10 of the last 16 meetings since Jan. 15, 2022.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7:30 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida PanthersThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7:30 PM.
The Blue Jackets are now 7-9-0 this season.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Thumped Again By Florida At Nationwide, Give Blue Jackets Second Straight LossThe Blue Jackets are now 7-9-0 this season.

Ivan Provorov(2) scored the lone goal for Columbus, and Cam Talbot stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Panthers on Tuesday night.   

The Blue Jackets are 19-29-1-6 Overall, and 13-12-1-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. Tampa Bay.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (26 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 19-29-1-6 Overall, and 13-12-1-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. Tampa Bay.

Series History vs. The Lightning

  • The Blue Jackets are 19-29-1-6 Overall, and 13-12-1-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. Tampa Bay. 
  • Columbus swept the season series in 25-26. 
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for a three-game homestand and will face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:00 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay LightningThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for a three-game homestand and will face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:00 PM.
The Blue Jackets are now 7-10-0 this season.
thehockeynews.comAbysmal Offense, Bad Goaltending Send Columbus To Third Straight LossThe Blue Jackets are now 7-10-0 this season.

Matthew Knies(3-PPG) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, with help from Kent Johnson and Sean Monahan, in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.   

The Blue Jackets are 33-19-3-4 overall, and 18-6-2-2 at home vs. Philadelphia.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 33-19-3-4 overall, and 18-6-2-2 at home vs. Philadelphia.

Series History vs. The Flyers       

  • The Blue Jackets are 33-19-3-4 overall, and 18-6-2-2 at home vs. Philadelphia.
  • Columbus beat the Flyers in Philadelphia in October. 
  • Columbus has won six-straight games against Philadelphia overall and has earned points in nine of the last 10 in the series since Jan. 4, 2024 (8-1-1).
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final game of a three-game homestand and will face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:00 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Philadelphia FlyersThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final game of a three-game homestand and will face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:00 PM.
The Blue Jackets are now 7-11-0 this season.
thehockeynews.comRock Bottom or Just Another Saturday? Blue Jackets Drop 4th Straight, Jet Greaves 6th StraightThe Blue Jackets are now 7-11-0 this season.

Dmitri Voronkov(1), Matthew Knies(4), and Adam Fantilli(5) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves gave up 4 goals and 21 Flyers shots in a disappointing 4-3 home loss on Saturday night.   

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 PM. 

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Zach WerenskiAdam FantilliJet GreavesRick BownessDon WaddellIvan Provorov
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