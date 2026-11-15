The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Nov 15, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 5:00 PM
Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
NEWS & NOTES
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Prospect Has Promising Weekend For Michigan StateColumbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom, who was the 4th overall pick in 2024, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the last two years, which probably isn't fair to him if we're being honest. He's had a few injuries that kept him out for over a year, and his first season with Michigan State led many people to question Don Waddell.
In two games this weekend against Boston University, Lindstrom was on full display after being moved up to the top line.
In two games, Cayden scored two goals, totaled 3 points, and had 5 shots. He also won 20 of 29 faceoffs.
- Sean Monahan blocked a shot with his knee and left the game. At practice today, Monahan told the media that he'll be back on Tuesday. He missed today's practice for a maintenance day, understandably so.
Related stories
- Dmitri Voronkov was also lost for the game after taking a big hit. He was checked out and should be good to go for tomorrow's game.
- Denton Mateychuk took a puck or stick near his eye in Sunday's practice. Rick Bowness said he would be checked to make sure there was no damage to the eye. Sounds like he got lucky, though.
- Conor Garland is out with no timetable of a return with an upper body injury.
Rick Bowness told local media today that forward Conor Garland won't play tomorrow due to an upper body injury, and his status is deemed "indefinite".
There is no indication of how he got hurt, but his season hasn't gone the way he wanted, with just 1 point in 15 games.
Johnson already has eight goals and 16 points in only 15 games this campaign. His eight goals and 16 points are also the most on the Blue Jackets right now, so he is undoubtedly having a strong start to the campaign.
In 15 games this season with the Blue Jackets so far, Coyle has posted three goals, 10 assists, 13 points, and a plus-2 rating. With this, he ranks second on the Blue Jackets in assists and third in points. He has had a strong start to the season for Columbus.
In 13 games so far this season with the Monsters, Pinelli has posted six goals, six assists, and 12 points. With these strong numbers, he is currently second on the Monsters in goals and first in points. With this, he is undoubtedly making an impact early on with the AHL club. He is also one of the Monsters' scrappiest players so far this season, as he ranks third on the team in penalty minutes with 32.
After the final horn sounded, there were boos. Want to know the sad part about those boos? They were half-hearted. They weren't even passionate boos, and that's the problem. Fans have all but given up. On the way out of the arena, some people were just walking, quietly, with a blank stare on their faces. Some people were visibly angry and cursing the team all the way to their cars.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Conor Garland on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 6, per a club announcement.
Garland suffered an upper body injury against Buffalo and has missed the last two games.
At 13:55 of the third period, down 7-1, Lalonde made a save with two Toledo Walleye players in close, jabbing at the puck. After the whistle blew, Lalonde flew off the handle and took two swings with his pad at the Walleye's Nolan Moyle, seemingly striking him in the face or head area. After the first punch, Moyle bent over, holding his face. Lalonde then took a massive downswing to the top of Moyle's head.
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Series History vs. The Panthers
- The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 Overall, and 17-8-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.
- Four of the past seven meetings between the Jackets and the Panthers have been decided by a single goal.
- The teams have combined for seven or more goals in 10 of the last 16 meetings since Jan. 15, 2022.
Ivan Provorov(2) scored the lone goal for Columbus, and Cam Talbot stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Panthers on Tuesday night.
Series History vs. The Lightning
- The Blue Jackets are 19-29-1-6 Overall, and 13-12-1-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. Tampa Bay.
- Columbus swept the season series in 25-26.
Matthew Knies(3-PPG) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, with help from Kent Johnson and Sean Monahan, in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
Series History vs. The Flyers
- The Blue Jackets are 33-19-3-4 overall, and 18-6-2-2 at home vs. Philadelphia.
- Columbus beat the Flyers in Philadelphia in October.
- Columbus has won six-straight games against Philadelphia overall and has earned points in nine of the last 10 in the series since Jan. 4, 2024 (8-1-1).
Dmitri Voronkov(1), Matthew Knies(4), and Adam Fantilli(5) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves gave up 4 goals and 21 Flyers shots in a disappointing 4-3 home loss on Saturday night.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back on the road to play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 PM.
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