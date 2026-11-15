The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

thehockeynews.com Blue Jackets Prospect Has Promising Weekend For Michigan State Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom, who was the 4th overall pick in 2024, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the last two years, which probably isn't fair to him if we're being honest. He's had a few injuries that kept him out for over a year, and his first season with Michigan State led many people to question Don Waddell.