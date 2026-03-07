Newly Acquired Wild Forwards Will Play Tonight In Vegas

McCarron got a practice in with the Wild before going to Vegas. Brink was acquired this morning around 9:20 central time. McCarron is projected to play with Nico Sturm and Robby Fabbri on the fourth line.
Brink will play right wing tonight with Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek.
