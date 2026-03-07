Logo
Newly Acquired Wild Forwards Will Play Tonight In Vegas

Freshly acquired forwards Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink debut tonight against the Golden Knights, boosting the Wild's lineup after a flurry of deadline day moves.

The Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) is back in action tonight for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) on trade deadline day.

On deadline day the Wild made five trades. No trades are allowed to happen so it is time for hockey.

After morning skate, Wild head coach John Hynes said that newly acquired forwards Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink will play tonight.

McCarron got a practice in with the Wild before going to Vegas. Brink was acquired this morning around 9:20 central time. McCarron is projected to play with Nico Sturm and Robby Fabbri on the fourth line.

Brink will play right wing tonight with Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek.

