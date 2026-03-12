Logo
Reading The Tea Leaves: Bobby Brink Out Robby Fabbri In Tonight cover image

Reading The Tea Leaves: Bobby Brink Out Robby Fabbri In Tonight

Dylan Loucks
6h
featured
Brink's status hangs in the balance, while Fabbri appears set to slot into the lineup against the Flyers tonight.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (38-16-11) is back in action tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers (30-23-11).

Minnesota is 7-2-1 in its last ten games, and the Flyers are 6-3-1 in their last ten. Here is tonight's goaltending matchup.

Ahead of the game the Wild had a morning skate.

After skate, Wild head coach John Hynes said Bobby Brink will be a game-time decision tonight for Minnesota against his former team.

Robby Fabbri went off the ice the same time as Mats Zuccarello and others. Brink stayed on and got bagged skated with Nico Sturm and Daemon Hunt.

Hunt and Sturm have been recent scratches, along with Fabbri. Because Fabbri went off with the normal players and Brink stayed on, this suggests Brink might not be able to play tonight.

Meaning Fabbri will take his spot.

