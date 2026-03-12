Reading The Tea Leaves: Bobby Brink Out Robby Fabbri In Tonight

Robby Fabbri went off the ice the same time as Mats Zuccarello and others. Brink stayed on and got bagged skated with Nico Sturm and Daemon Hunt.
Hunt and Sturm have been recent scratches, along with Fabbri. Because Fabbri went off with the normal players and Brink stayed on, this suggests Brink might not be able to play tonight.
Meaning Fabbri will take his spot.
