Minnesota Wild
Wild's Nico Sturm To Be Healthy Scratch Tonight Vs Mammoth cover image

Wild's Nico Sturm To Be Healthy Scratch Tonight Vs Mammoth

Dylan Loucks
6h
A surprising healthy scratch for Nico Sturm means a key player sits out tonight's crucial matchup against the Mammoth. What's behind the decision?

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (37-16-11) is back in action tonight to kick off a four-game homestand, starting with the Utah Mammoth (34-25-5)

Forward Marcus Johansson will return to the lineup tonight for the Wild. He was hit in the head by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and missed the last two games.

While Johansson was out, the Wild acquired three forwards in trades. With Johansson coming back into the lineup a forward has to come out and it won't be one of the forwards Minnesota acquired.

It will be center Nico Sturm who was the Wild's big offseason signing before the year.

Sturm, 30, has four goals, six assists, 44 hits and 16 blocked shots in 41 games this year for Minnesota. He is coming off a shorthanded breakaway goal last game but will be out of the lineup tonight as a healthy scratch.

Michael McCarron and Nick Foligno, whom the Wild acquired at the deadline, can both play on the penalty kill, so Sturm's spot will be taken by them. Johansson has killed penalties this season as well.

