Wild's Nico Sturm To Be Healthy Scratch Tonight Vs Mammoth

While Johansson was out, the Wild acquired three forwards in trades. With Johansson coming back into the lineup a forward has to come out and it won't be one of the forwards Minnesota acquired.
It will be center Nico Sturm who was the Wild's big offseason signing before the year.
Sturm, 30, has four goals, six assists, 44 hits and 16 blocked shots in 41 games this year for Minnesota. He is coming off a shorthanded breakaway goal last game but will be out of the lineup tonight as a healthy scratch.
Michael McCarron and Nick Foligno, whom the Wild acquired at the deadline, can both play on the penalty kill, so Sturm's spot will be taken by them. Johansson has killed penalties this season as well.
