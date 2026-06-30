The Hockey News Weekly Recap: Nashville Predators - June 30th, 2026

Smashville’s front office is aggressively reshaping the roster with early trade rumors and high-profile shakeups as free agency looms. Catch up on a frantic week of Predators news.
Happy Tuesday, Predators fans.
If you spent the week settling into summer mode and getting out on the golf course, or were on vacation, you missed a busy stretch of Nashville Predators news. From early trade rumours to high-profile roster shakeups, the front office is wasting no time reshaping the lineup for the coming season.
Grab a coffee, settle in, and catch up on everything you may have missed.
Things are only going to get busier in Smashville as free agency officially opens this week. Stay tuned as we continue to track every roster move, contract signing, and trade rumour surrounding the Predators throughout the rest of the summer.
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