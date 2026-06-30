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The Hockey News Weekly Recap: Nashville Predators - June 30th, 2026

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Smashville’s front office is aggressively reshaping the roster with early trade rumors and high-profile shakeups as free agency looms. Catch up on a frantic week of Predators news.

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Happy Tuesday, Predators fans.

If you spent the week settling into summer mode and getting out on the golf course, or were on vacation, you missed a busy stretch of Nashville Predators news. From early trade rumours to high-profile roster shakeups, the front office is wasting no time reshaping the lineup for the coming season.

Grab a coffee, settle in, and catch up on everything you may have missed.

The 18-season veteran becomes the first lifelong Predator to join hockey’s legends, cementing a legacy defined by a Vezina Trophy and Nashville's historic 2017 Stanley Cup run.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne Elected To Hockey Hall of Fame The 18-season veteran becomes the first lifelong Predator to join hockey’s legends, cementing a legacy defined by a Vezina Trophy and Nashville's historic 2017 Stanley Cup run.
Standing 6-foot-4 with a game mirrored after Mattias Ekholm, this towering Swedish blueliner offers the Nashville Predators a defensive anchor defined by elite reach and deceptive mobility.
thehockeynews.comPredators 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Malte GustafssonStanding 6-foot-4 with a game mirrored after Mattias Ekholm, this towering Swedish blueliner offers the Nashville Predators a defensive anchor defined by elite reach and deceptive mobility.
The vast majority of starting goalies are into their 30s, and there isn’t a deep wave of replacements in the pipeline. What’s the NHL crease going to look like in five years?
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: The Blue Paint Is Going GreyThe vast majority of starting goalies are into their 30s, and there isn’t a deep wave of replacements in the pipeline. What’s the NHL crease going to look like in five years?
During another difficult season in Nashville, Matthew Wood has been a bright spot. Blessed with a sense of wisdom well beyond his years and a plethora of veteran mates to learn from, Wood looks poised to be a staple for the Predators for the long haul.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: No Knocks On WoodDuring another difficult season in Nashville, Matthew Wood has been a bright spot. Blessed with a sense of wisdom well beyond his years and a plethora of veteran mates to learn from, Wood looks poised to be a staple for the Predators for the long haul.
Nashville secures veteran depth by landing elite face-off specialist Jack Drury and prospect Chase Bradley in a bold swap sending two former first-round picks to the Avalanche.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Trade Fedor Svechkov, Zach L’Heureux to Colorado AvalancheNashville secures veteran depth by landing elite face-off specialist Jack Drury and prospect Chase Bradley in a bold swap sending two former first-round picks to the Avalanche.
As Colorado’s cap crunch intensifies, Nashville GM Chris MacFarland is capitalizing on his former club's desperation. Targeting Valeri Nichushkin could provide the Predators a high-impact, top-line offensive spark.
thehockeynews.comMacFarland Makes Second Straight Deal With Avalanche, Here's Another He Can MakeAs Colorado’s cap crunch intensifies, Nashville GM Chris MacFarland is capitalizing on his former club's desperation. Targeting Valeri Nichushkin could provide the Predators a high-impact, top-line offensive spark.
Molendyk is already dressed like an NHLer. And his game isn’t too far away from being at that level, either
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Looking The PartMolendyk is already dressed like an NHLer. And his game isn’t too far away from being at that level, either
Nashville faces a condensed four-game slate against the Lightning and Hurricanes as the NHL shifts its calendar, marking a pivotal first step toward the upcoming 84-game season.
thehockeynews.comPredators' 2026 Preseason Schedule Released Nashville faces a condensed four-game slate against the Lightning and Hurricanes as the NHL shifts its calendar, marking a pivotal first step toward the upcoming 84-game season.
Imagine Carey Price in Carolina and Anze Kopitar anchoring Anaheim. We wield a crystal ball to reorder the legendary 2005 class, transforming franchise failures into hypothetical dynasties.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: 2005 Draft Revisionist HistoryImagine Carey Price in Carolina and Anze Kopitar anchoring Anaheim. We wield a crystal ball to reorder the legendary 2005 class, transforming franchise failures into hypothetical dynasties.
Armed with 11 total picks and a new GM, Nashville faces a pivotal crossroads. Discover the full draft order as the Predators decide between a retool or rebuild.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators' 2026 Draft GuideArmed with 11 total picks and a new GM, Nashville faces a pivotal crossroads. Discover the full draft order as the Predators decide between a retool or rebuild.
Armed with a rare top-ten selection, new general manager Chris MacFarland targets elite depth down the middle to bolster a roster hungry for a franchise-altering defensive spark.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Hoping 'To Grab A Good One' With 10th Overall Pick In NHL DraftArmed with a rare top-ten selection, new general manager Chris MacFarland targets elite depth down the middle to bolster a roster hungry for a franchise-altering defensive spark.
The Smashville legacy continues as playmaking forward Wyatt Cullen joins the ranks, bringing a hard-nosed offensive style and deep NHL roots to the Predators’ promising young core.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Select forward Wyatt Cullen With 10th Overall Pick In NHL DraftThe Smashville legacy continues as playmaking forward Wyatt Cullen joins the ranks, bringing a hard-nosed offensive style and deep NHL roots to the Predators’ promising young core.
Nashville bolstered their thin prospect pool by trading back into the first round, securing a high-scoring, mobile playmaker poised to become the future anchor of their blue line.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Select Defensemen Tommy Bleyl After Acquiring Pick 31 From HurricanesNashville bolstered their thin prospect pool by trading back into the first round, securing a high-scoring, mobile playmaker poised to become the future anchor of their blue line.
The latest in a long line of superb Predators defensemen, Rosi arrived in Nashville a decade ago as a virtual unknown from Switzerland. But he’s gone country, and now the team’s unassuming all-star captain rules the ice in Tennessee
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Roman EmpireThe latest in a long line of superb Predators defensemen, Rosi arrived in Nashville a decade ago as a virtual unknown from Switzerland. But he’s gone country, and now the team’s unassuming all-star captain rules the ice in Tennessee
Nashville bolsters its goaltending pipeline by snagging Europe’s top-ranked netminder, a poised 6-foot-3 standout defined by technical control, elite puck-tracking, and a dominant glove hand for the future.
thehockeynews.comPredators Select Dmitri Borichev In The Third-Round Of The 2026 NHL DraftNashville bolsters its goaltending pipeline by snagging Europe’s top-ranked netminder, a poised 6-foot-3 standout defined by technical control, elite puck-tracking, and a dominant glove hand for the future.
Nashville adds massive size to its bottom six, landing the 6-foot-7 forward in a low-risk draft day trade to bolster depth and physical presence for the future.
thehockeynews.comPredators Acquire Adam Edstrom From The New York RangersNashville adds massive size to its bottom six, landing the 6-foot-7 forward in a low-risk draft day trade to bolster depth and physical presence for the future.
Nashville bolstered its future by drafting top-ranked international talent and adding massive size to the roster through a strategic trade for forward Adam Edstrom in Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comHere Is Every Pick, Trade The Nashville Predators Made On Day 2 Of The NHL DraftNashville bolstered its future by drafting top-ranked international talent and adding massive size to the roster through a strategic trade for forward Adam Edstrom in Buffalo.
General Manager David Poile navigates the 1998 expansion draft, securing David Legwand and prioritizing speed to build a foundation for Nashville’s future from the ground up.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Predators Take Shape General Manager David Poile navigates the 1998 expansion draft, securing David Legwand and prioritizing speed to build a foundation for Nashville’s future from the ground up.
Top prospects and hungry invitees descend on Smashville this week for high-stakes practices, culminating in the Future Stars Game as the next generation of talent fights for notice.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Release 2026 Development Camp RosterTop prospects and hungry invitees descend on Smashville this week for high-stakes practices, culminating in the Future Stars Game as the next generation of talent fights for notice.
General manager Chris MacFarland secures a defensive anchor for his new roster, betting big on the former Avalanche center’s elite shutdown capabilities and veteran locker room presence.
thehockeynews.comNashville Predators Sign Jack Drury To 5-year, $22.5 Million ContractGeneral manager Chris MacFarland secures a defensive anchor for his new roster, betting big on the former Avalanche center’s elite shutdown capabilities and veteran locker room presence.
Nashville gambles on 25-year-old winger Nils Höglander, acquiring the relentless forechecker for a distant draft pick to revitalize his scoring touch and bolster their middle-six depth.
thehockeynews.comPredators Complete Trade With Canucks Nashville gambles on 25-year-old winger Nils Höglander, acquiring the relentless forechecker for a distant draft pick to revitalize his scoring touch and bolster their middle-six depth.
After silencing critics of his undersized frame, the award-winning defenseman is showcasing elite skating and an explosive physical evolution as he prepares for life at Michigan State.
thehockeynews.comSupporters And Doubters Have Propelled Predators Prospect Tommy Bleyl Early Throughout CareerAfter silencing critics of his undersized frame, the award-winning defenseman is showcasing elite skating and an explosive physical evolution as he prepares for life at Michigan State.
Shock for Jones and relief for Johansen turned into good times for both as two of the NHL’s best young players crossed paths at the airport after being dealt
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Trading PlacesShock for Jones and relief for Johansen turned into good times for both as two of the NHL’s best young players crossed paths at the airport after being dealt

Things are only going to get busier in Smashville as free agency officially opens this week. Stay tuned as we continue to track every roster move, contract signing, and trade rumour surrounding the Predators throughout the rest of the summer.

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