Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Detroit Red Wings

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Utah Mammoth. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Detroit Red Wings.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 39–35–8

Points: 86

Standings placement: 6th in Atlantic Division

PP%: 27% (4th)

PK%: 70.1% (32nd)

Goals:

Alex DeBrincat (39)

Dylan Larkin (30)

Lucas Raymond (27)

Patrick Kane (21)

Marco Kasper (19)

Assists:

Lucas Raymond (53)

Dylan Larkin (40)

Patrick Kane / Moritz Seider (38)

Alex DeBrincat (31)

Simon Edvinsson (24)

Points:

Lucas Raymond (80)

Dylan Larkin / Alex DeBrincat (70)

Patrick Kane (59)

Moritz Seider (46)

Marco Kasper (37)

Goaltenders:

John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks)

Record: 11–11–2

GAA: 2.77

SV%: .912

SO: N/A

Points: 1A

Cam Talbot

Record: 21–19–5

GAA: 2.93

SV%: .901

SO: 2

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Red Wings made headlines even before the 2025 free agency period began, as they were part of a big NHL draft day trade that involved a goaltender swap. Long-rumoured trade bait from Anaheim, Gibson, was dealt to Detroit in exchange for Petr Mrazek, a 2026 fourth-round selection, and a 2027 second-round pick. As well as a crop full of contract extensions completed on June 30, one of which being former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, Detroit also brought in James Van Riemsdyk, Jacob Bernard-Docker, and Mason Appleton. They also signed 2025 first-round draft pick, Carter Bear, to his entry-level contract.

2025–26 Season Series Preview

Detroit was one of the more unpredictable teams during the 2024–25 regular season. They finished the year with a top-five ranked power play as well as the worst penalty kill in the NHL. Along with the Montréal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and both the New York Rangers and New York Islanders at times, they were within contention for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. It’ll be tough for the team to improve on last year’s efforts while in such a competitive division, especially with many of their opponents making notable additions or regaining key players.

Vancouver and Detroit split their season series in 2024–25, with both games ending in overtime. These two teams finished in similar positions within their conference — close to playoffs, but allowing them to slip out of reach towards the end. Detroit’s biggest addition that the Canucks will need to keep an eye on is Gibson, who will likely take a starting role and allow Talbot to back him up. While Vancouver and Detroit had time to wait between their two matchups last year, in 2025–26, they’ll play each other on December 8 in Vancouver and on January 8 in Detroit.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: December 8, 7:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 2: January 8, 4:00pm PT @ Little Caesars Arena

