Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Drew O’Connor

Grading Canucks forward Drew O'Connor's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Drew O’Connor.
O’Connor’s 2025–26 Season Review
The 2025–26 season was technically O’Connor’s first full stint as a member of the Canucks, having been traded to Vancouver back in January of 2025 alongside ex-teammate Marcus Pettersson. Only a few weeks after being acquired by the Canucks, the forward signed a contract extension that will keep him in Vancouver until the end of the 2026–27 season.
O’Connor’s performance in the 2025–26 season has made him into what could be one of Vancouver’s most intriguing rebuild assets as the forward nears the end of his contract.
The 2025–26 season saw O’Connor hit a couple of personal milestones. He set a new career-high in goals scored in one season with 17, scoring his 17th on March 24 against the Anaheim Ducks. The forward also played in his 300th-career NHL game on February 28 in Seattle against the Kraken. On March 14 against Seattle, he also tallied his 100th NHL point by assisting on a goal scored by Evander Kane.
Notably, O’Connor was one of only three players — now only two remaining with the team — to skate in all 82 games this year for the Canucks. The other to do-so was Filip Hronek. O’Connor’s 29 points on the year ranked seventh among his teammates.
Not only was O’Connor able to chip in offensively in 2025–26, he also solidified himself as one of the team’s key defensive forwards. He finished the season with the most minutes played on the penalty kill of all active Canucks forwards with 85:13, ranking second of all skaters still with the team. When including players that have departed from Vancouver, O’Connor still sits at third in PK minutes behind Conor Garland and Kiefer Sherwood.
O’Connor’s high minute totals extend past the penalty kill, as he also had the highest TOI of all Canucks forwards, and second of all skaters, when it came to 5-on-5 (1043:37). His 13 5-on-5 and 15 even-strength goals were both tied for first on Vancouver with Linus Karlsson and Brock Boeser respectively.
From a defensive perspective, O’Connor was so positively regarded by then-Canucks head coach Adam Foote that he even spent a few games playing at center when Vancouver’s depth down the middle had taken a hit.
O’Connor’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
O’Connor was one of only a couple of Canucks who were actually able to build on their past successes through a negative 2025–26 season. Due to Vancouver’s roster going through multiple changes throughout the year, he ended up becoming one of the team’s most trusted forwards. A player who constantly puts in the effort night-in and night-out, O’Connor’s case will be an interesting one to follow heading into the back-half of the 2026–27 season as Vancouver could likely command a fair price for him as a Trade Deadline rental.
When looking strictly at the 2025–26 season, however, O’Connor receives an A for his efforts.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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