Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Drew O’Connor

O’Connor was one of only a couple of Canucks who were actually able to build on their past successes through a negative 2025–26 season. Due to Vancouver’s roster going through multiple changes throughout the year, he ended up becoming one of the team’s most trusted forwards. A player who constantly puts in the effort night-in and night-out, O’Connor’s case will be an interesting one to follow heading into the back-half of the 2026–27 season as Vancouver could likely command a fair price for him as a Trade Deadline rental.