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WHL 2026 NHL Draft Target Tracker

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A list of all WHL 2026 NHL Draft target articles.

The WHL is projected to once again play a significant role in the NHL Draft. Whether in the first or seventh round, plenty of WHLers should hear their name called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo. Below is a list of all completed draft prospect articles.

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Carson Carels

Daxon Rudolph

J.P. Hurlbert 

Mathis Preston

Ryan Lin

Ben MacBeath

Matias Vanhanen

Liam Ruck

Giorgos Pantelas

Markus Ruck

Ethan MacKenzie

Timofei Runtso

Michal Oršulák

Cooper Williams

Filip Ruzicka

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News

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