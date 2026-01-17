Five NCAA Players Who Could Sign Entry-Level Contracts With Their NHL Teams

But the more impactful signings tend to be the drafted prospects playing in college. Sometimes, the players sign with their NHL clubs, are immediately inserted into their lineups, and help them in the playoffs. Over the years, we’ve seen Charlie McAvoy, Cale Makar, and most recently Ryan Leonard do so.
In other cases, those players join their AHL affiliates and begin their professional careers because they’ve become too good for the college level.
Here are five drafted NCAA players who could or should sign entry-level contracts with their NHL teams when the season concludes.
The most likely candidate of the bunch and the most deserving player of an ELC is Michael Hage. He’s in the midst of his sophomore season with the University of Michigan and has once again elevated his game.
His freshman season witnessed him notch 13 goals and 34 points in 33 games, ranking second on the team in both statistics. His sophomore season has seen him score 12 goals and 32 points in just 23 games, again ranking second in both scoring categories.
Including his NCAA dominance, Hage was one of the best forwards at the 2026 World Junior Championship, centering Canada’s top line while going on to pot two goals and a tournament high 15 points.
Hage is not only deserving of an NHL contract when his season concludes, but he also deserves to play with the Montreal Canadiens as they enter the post-season.
Where he plays in the lineup is tough to predict, but he has given the Habs every reason to believe he can be their second-line center of the future and form partnerships or trios with several skilled Canadiens’ players.
He might start on the wing or lower in the lineup, but with his skill, it wouldn’t be all too surprising to see him move up the lineup relatively quickly.
Porter Martone is a big, skilled right winger with all the tools a team would want. Although he didn’t dominate the world juniors as many had anticipated, he finished the tournament with six goals and nine points in seven games.
In college with Michigan State, Martone has notched a team-leading 14 goals and 27 points in 20 games.
Standing 6-foot-3, Martone projects to be a power forward with strong playmaking instincts and the ability to score in tight.
The Philadelphia Flyers have fallen out of a playoff spot and could use a player of Martone’s stature in a late-season push.
If not, they could send him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL for the rest of the season before giving him a chance to make the team during training camp next season.
The 2025 sixth overall pick isn’t a perfect prospect just yet, but so far, he’s proven to be too skilled to be playing at the college level.
Like Martone, Cole Hutson would be signing with a potential playoff team, the Washington Capitals, and might not be ready for the NHL game just yet. But one thing is certain: he is head and shoulders above his competition at the NCAA level and should begin his professional career, even if it’s in the AHL.
The defenseman dominated college hockey with Boston University in his freshman season, scoring 14 goals and 48 points in 39 games. His sophomore season has seen him notch seven goals and a team-leading 21 points in 21 games, as well as one goal and four points in three games with Team USA at the world juniors.
His skating and puckhandling ability may be the best in college hockey, and although he is a bit undersized at just 5-foot-10, the 2024 second-round pick, 43rd overall, has all the offensive tools he could need.
With a completely healthy blueline, Hutson is likely on the outside looking in with the Capitals, but could join the Hershey Bears for their playoff run.
Trey Augustine has been patient with his development, electing to return for his junior season in college, but it has reached a point where he can’t be any more dominant. His save percentage has improved each season, starting with .915 in his freshman season, .924 in his sophomore season, and now .937.
Michigan State is currently the fourth-ranked team in the nation, largely due to Augustine’s brilliance. Alongside Michigan, Wisconsin, and Western Michigan, Michigan State is among the favorites to win the National Championship.
The Detroit Red Wings have their starting goaltender and backup with John Gibson and Cam Talbot, so Augustine’s professional career would likely start in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he could form a high-end tandem with Sebastian Cossa. Outside of winning the National Championship, there isn’t much left for Augustine to prove.
The final spot came down to Charlie Stramel and James Hagens. In the end, Stramel has had a better season and has an NHL-ready frame, compared to Hagens, who’s still undersized and has left most people wanting more from him.
Hagens is having another solid season, but Stramel is finally producing at the expected level and could be a significant addition to the Minnesota Wild’s playoff roster.
The Wild remain in need of skilled forwards, and standing 6-foot-3, Minnesota wouldn’t need to worry about Stramel’s size being a factor if they wanted him in the lineup. In his senior year of the NCAA, Stramel has netted 13 goals and a team-high 29 points in 22 games for Michigan State.
The 21-year-old could be the offensive force the Wild are missing in their bottom six.
