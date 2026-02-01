Five NHL Players Who Have The Most To Prove At The Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan are just around the corner. Rosters are set, and all that awaits is the first puck drop of the men's tournament on Feb. 11.
A lot is at stake for the upcoming Olympics. Not only does every team want to win gold, but individual players will be looking to have good campaigns in their own right.
For many star players, it will be a chance to take a break from their clubs and experience a new atmosphere on a bigger stage. In a short and high-stakes, best-on-best tournament, all eyes will be on the big-name stars and whether they can perform under the brightest lights.
With that, here are five players who have the most to prove at the Olympics, in no particular order.
Although Connor Hellebuyck has been arguably the best goaltender of this generation, winning a Hart Trophy and three Vezina Trophies in his career so far, he has plenty to prove.
While he's had individual success as a goaltender, Hellebuyck struggles to perform when the games matter most. His playoff numbers for the Winnipeg Jets are evidence of that.
Despite a career average of a .917 save percentage in the regular season, that stat drops to .903 percent in the post-season. In fact, in his last three playoff campaigns, Hellebuyck hasn't posted an SP better than .886.
He's projected to be Team USA's starting goaltender at the Games, and though skill is abundant in front of him, Hellebuyck will be relied on when it matters most. The 32-year-old will have to prove that he has what it takes to shine on the big stage.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is in a similar realm to Hellebuyck in terms of not performing when it matters most. However, not only does Matthews struggle in the playoffs, lately he's been falling behind in regular-season affairs, which was never the case just a couple of years ago.
Despite being on track for his seventh-career 40-goal season, the 28-year-old center is on pace to finish under a point per game for the first time since his rookie campaign. Last season, he only recorded 33 tallies, but he at least mustered 78 points in 67 games in an injury-riddled year.
Then, there are the playoffs, specifically Game 7's. Matthews and the Maple Leafs have become infamous for their constant failures in do-or-die outings. In fact, he has never scored a goal in a Game 7, despite six appearances in such events in his career.
To his credit, he recorded two assists in the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Team Canada and finished the tournament with three assists. However, he didn't score a single goal, nor come out of the competition victorious.
Can he prove to be different this time around?
Elias Pettersson certainly hasn't been the same player since he signed his massive eight-year, $92.8-million contract ahead of the 2024-25 season.
His downfall, and the Vancouver Canucks at that, began last season when the Swedish centerman only recorded 15 goals and 45 points in 64 appearances. Those numbers came just one year off an 89-point season, and two years removed from a 102-point campaign.
There was reason for concern over Pettersson's play, and now, with the Canucks taking a step back as an organization, there doesn't seem to be an imminent improvement from an individual standpoint at the club level.
However, there's a new opportunity for Pettersson at the Olympics as he'll represent Sweden. At the Olympics, he can prove to the hockey world that he is still an elite and valuable centerman to his team.
He put up zeros across the board in three outings at the 4 Nations. He'll be looking for a better outcome in Milan.
Ahead of Team Canada's official roster announcement in late December, there was plenty of noise around St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and whether he should be selected to the team.
His numbers have been woeful in the NHL this season, averaging a 3.60 goals-against average and a .866 SP in 31 games.
Nonetheless, Team Canada's brass decided that he should still tag along, likely related to how he performed at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. He led the Canadians from the crease, executing clutch saves in crucial moments, including in the championship game.
Therefore, he's back with the national team, but this time at a bigger competition against more teams, which will result in more games.
It's unclear if Canada will give Binnington the nod to begin the competition. But if he starts in goal in the first match, he'll have the opportunity to prove his critics wrong, for the second straight year, and on arguably the biggest stage in hockey.
For years now, the tale of the Carolina Hurricanes has been that they do not have a true superstar on the team. That perspective could be seen as a slight to center Sebastian Aho.
Aho will have a crucial role for Team Finland in these Olympics. No. 1 center Aleksander Barkov went down with a significant injury during training camp with the Florida Panthers. He'll be out for the Olympics, leaving the assumed position of Finland's top-line center to Aho.
The 28-year-old has been consistent for the Hurricanes with three 80-plus-point campaigns, and is on pace for another. Additionally, he's been a constant force in the post-season as he never registered fewer than 10 points in a playoff campaign across seven trips.
However, while he's been good, he'll have to be great at the Olympics if Finland wants to do better than a bronze-medal finish. Aho is in a great position to highlight himself as a star in the NHL with this upcoming opportunity for his country.
