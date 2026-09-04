NHL Off-Season Rankings Hub: All 32 Teams In One Place

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Can Frondell Replace Bedard As Blackhawks' No. 1 Center?: 'That’s What I Am Going To Be Fighting For'

The Chicago Blackhawks will be without Connor Bedard to start the 2026-27 season, giving an opportunity for some of the team's young stars to claim the No. 1 center spot in his absence. 19-year-old Anton Frondell believes he can take on that role.