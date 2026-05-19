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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers As Of May 19 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers As Of May 19

Jonathan Tovell
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The second round of the NHL playoffs ended in dramatic fashion, while the conference finals likely won't disappoint. Here are the Game 1 odds, related stories and top scorers.

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs was a thriller.

It had a sweep, a 15-goal game, incredible individual performances and more.

And if the best two words in sports are "Game 7," then the best three are "Game 7 overtime," which finished the division finals and set up the NHL for the conference finals.

Newfoundland's Alex Newhook beat Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Monday night to send the Montreal Canadiens to the third round, where they'll face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will battle in the Western Conference final, which starts Wednesday.

There's no NHL playoff hockey on Tuesday, but there's no shortage of action elsewhere. Eight countries are in action at the World Championship. There are two Game 3s in the AHL's division final action. And in the ECHL, the Fort Wayne Komets will try to eliminate the Toledo Walleye in Game 6 of the Central Division final. 

For now, here are series updates, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.65/+165), Carolina (1.50/-200)

Hurricanes To Start Eastern Conference Final On Thursday Following Record-Long Wait

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

 Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (2.65/+165), Colorado (1.50/-200)

NHL Playoff Predictions 2026: Who Will Represent The Western Conference In The Stanley Cup Final?

Golden Knights Reflect On 'Trying' Year Ahead Of Biggest Challenge Yet

Nicolas Roy's Journey Has Come Full Circle Against Vegas

The NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Finals Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.

Round 2: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3

Game 6: Buffalo 8, Montreal 3

Game 7: Montreal 3, Buffalo 2 (OT)

Newhook's Big Goal Sends Canadiens Through To Third Round

Buffalo Waited 15 Years For This — And Watched It End In Heartbreak

Buffalo Sabres Unsure If Alex Tuch Will Be Back: 'I Don't Know Where His Head's At'

Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

The Carolina Hurricanes Are The Real Winner Of Canadiens, Sabres Seven-Game Series

The Carolina Hurricanes 'Cakewalk' To The Eastern Conference Final

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado wins 4-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)

Wild Blow 3-0 First Period Lead, Eliminated In 5 Games To Avalanche

Game Blog: Minnesota Wild Vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 5

Post-Mortem: Minnesota Wild Reminded They Aren't Cup Front-Runners Yet

Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas wins 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)

Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1

Duck Hunters: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Advance to Western Conference Final

Takeaways From The Ducks' 5-1 Loss

Golden Knights 'Rallied Around Each Other' After Losing McNabb

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games

T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

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