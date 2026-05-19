NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers As Of May 19

The second round of the NHL playoffs ended in dramatic fashion, while the conference finals likely won't disappoint. Here are the Game 1 odds, related stories and top scorers.
The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs was a thriller.
It had a sweep, a 15-goal game, incredible individual performances and more.
And if the best two words in sports are "Game 7," then the best three are "Game 7 overtime," which finished the division finals and set up the NHL for the conference finals.
Newfoundland's Alex Newhook beat Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Monday night to send the Montreal Canadiens to the third round, where they'll face the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will battle in the Western Conference final, which starts Wednesday.
There's no NHL playoff hockey on Tuesday, but there's no shortage of action elsewhere. Eight countries are in action at the World Championship. There are two Game 3s in the AHL's division final action. And in the ECHL, the Fort Wayne Komets will try to eliminate the Toledo Walleye in Game 6 of the Central Division final.
For now, here are series updates, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Round 2: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3
Game 6: Buffalo 8, Montreal 3
Game 7: Montreal 3, Buffalo 2 (OT)
Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado wins 4-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas wins 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games
T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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