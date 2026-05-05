NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 5 Schedule

The Avalanche and Wild look to follow up on their slugfest when they face off on Tuesday. The Hurricanes and Golden Knights won on Monday. Here are your NHL playoff updates.
The Philadelphia Flyers nearly handed the Carolina Hurricanes their first loss of the playoffs on Monday.
Carolina didn't let that happen, however, and pulled off a comeback win in overtime of Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.
The Vegas Golden Knights also won on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, but not without some controversy after an official waved off an icing call.
Only one game is on the schedule for Tuesday's NHL playoff action.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Tuesday.
May 5 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 2: Minnesota at Colorado, Tuesday, May 5, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina leads 2-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 1-0
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas leads 1-0
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Leading Scorers
1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 7 games
T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 7 games
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.