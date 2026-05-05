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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 5 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 5 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Avalanche and Wild look to follow up on their slugfest when they face off on Tuesday. The Hurricanes and Golden Knights won on Monday. Here are your NHL playoff updates.

The Philadelphia Flyers nearly handed the Carolina Hurricanes their first loss of the playoffs on Monday.

Carolina didn't let that happen, however, and pulled off a comeback win in overtime of Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Vegas Golden Knights also won on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, but not without some controversy after an official waved off an icing call.

Only one game is on the schedule for Tuesday's NHL playoff action. 

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Tuesday.

May 5 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 2: Minnesota at Colorado, Tuesday, May 5, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

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Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina leads 2-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.59/-169), Philadelphia (2.40/+140)

Taylor Hall Calls Game; Hurricanes Take 2-0 Series Lead

No Surprises, Only Solutions: Flyers Search for Answers in Game 2 Against Hurricanes

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.05/+105), Buffalo (1.78/-128)

Sabres Prepared For The Challenge Of Facing The Canadiens

Expect A Big Battle In Round 2 As The Canadiens Take On Division Leading Sabres

'I Know You Guys Are Nervous': Canadiens' Jakub Dobes Trashes Lightning With Game 7 Chirp

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Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 1-0

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.65/+165), Colorado (1.50/-200)

The Avalanche And Wild's Slugfest Deserves To Be The NHL's Western Final

Avalanche Outlast Wild In 15-Goal Thriller To Take Game 1

This Isn't Dallas: Avalanche Expose Wild Off The Rush In 9-6 Win

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas leads 1-0

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.35/+135), Vegas (1.62/-161)

Game 1 Analysis: Hart, Marner Dominant in Controversial 3-1 Win

Takeaways From The Ducks' 3-1 Loss To The Golden Knights

- A Quick Glance: Golden Knights Take Pacific Division Rivalry With Anaheim Ducks To New Level

Leading Scorers

1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 7 games

T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games

T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 7 games

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