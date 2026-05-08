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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 8 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 8 Schedule

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The Sabres will try to take a 2-0 series lead against the Canadiens, while the Ducks and Golden Knights battle for the lead in Round 2. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Carolina Hurricanes moved to a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs after taking a 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. 

The Hurricanes are the 13th team in NHL history to win their first seven games of the playoffs and are the first team since the 2024 New York Rangers to accomplish this impressive streak. 

Friday's NHL slate features a pair of games, with Game 2 in Buffalo as the Montreal Canadiens try to even the series against the Sabres.

Later in the evening, an important Game 3 between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights will determine who takes a 2-1 series lead. 

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Friday.

May 8 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 2: Montreal at Buffalo, Friday, May 8, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Vegas at Anaheim, Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN 360, TVAS)

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Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina leads 3-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.53/-190), Philadelphia (2.55/+155)

Special Teams Propels Hurricanes To Game 3 Victory
- The Avalanche And Hurricanes Could Accomplish An NHL Rarity
- Flyers Playoff Run On Deathbed, Hurricanes Win 'Penalty Fest' Game 3

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Buffalo leads 1-0

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.15/+115), Buffalo (1.72/-139)

- Habs Puzzled Why Cole Caufield Isn't Producing: 'He Just Doesn't Have The Bounces Right Now'
- Sabres Turn Power Play Problems Into Canadiens' Nightmare
- Sabres Young Star Continues To Hit New Level In Playoffs

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 2-0

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.78/-128), Minnesota (2.05/+105)

- Wild Facing 2-0 Hole With A Major Goalie Decision Looming
- The Avalanche And Wild's Slugfest Deserves To Be The NHL's Western Final
- Minnesota's Biggest Strength Has Now Become The Biggest Problem

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Tied 1-1

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.91/-110), Anaheim (1.91/-110)

- Takeaways From The Ducks' 3-1 Win Over The Golden Knights
- The Kids Are Alright: Young Ducks Shine In Golden Knights' 3-1 Loss
- Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL Playoffs: Mitch Marner Heats Up

Leading Scorers

T-1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 8 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 8 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 10 points, 8 games

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