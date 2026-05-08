NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 8 Schedule

The Sabres will try to take a 2-0 series lead against the Canadiens, while the Ducks and Golden Knights battle for the lead in Round 2. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The Carolina Hurricanes moved to a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs after taking a 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
The Hurricanes are the 13th team in NHL history to win their first seven games of the playoffs and are the first team since the 2024 New York Rangers to accomplish this impressive streak.
Friday's NHL slate features a pair of games, with Game 2 in Buffalo as the Montreal Canadiens try to even the series against the Sabres.
Later in the evening, an important Game 3 between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights will determine who takes a 2-1 series lead.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Friday.
May 8 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 2: Montreal at Buffalo, Friday, May 8, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Vegas at Anaheim, Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN 360, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina leads 3-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.53/-190), Philadelphia (2.55/+155)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Buffalo leads 1-0
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 2-0
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.78/-128), Minnesota (2.05/+105)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Tied 1-1
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.91/-110), Anaheim (1.91/-110)
Leading Scorers
T-1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-1. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 8 games
T-2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 10 points, 8 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 8 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 10 points, 8 games
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