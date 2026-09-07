The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
A few days after the rumors surfaced, the team announced that their games would be shown on Amazon Prime Video, and would cost $19.99 a month or $100 a year. Will you be signing up?
On Friday, September 4th, the Columbus Clippers, AAA team to the MLB's Cleveland Guardians hosted "Columbus Blue Jackets Night At The Ballpark." Jet Greaves threw out the first pitch, while Jake Christiansen, Isac Lundestrom, Dante Fabbro, and Jet Greaves signed autographs before the game.
"I hadn't heard much, except there was a gap. I think there was a before-Carlsson and an after-Carlsson price with Fantilli. And for what Fantilli is after, Carlsson's price would be; I don't think Columbus has gotten there yet."
"Now, I haven't heard that that's on the road to serious trouble. But I just heard that the price changed, and Columbus hasn't gotten there yet."
2026-27 PLAYER PREVIEWS
Now, Greaves' goal in 2026-27 will be to continue to head in the right direction with his development. He is undoubtedly a major X-factor for the Blue Jackets as they aim to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
The Blue Jackets will be looking for Coyle to put up another strong season for them. The Massachusetts native ability to provide solid secondary offensive production, steady two-way play, and grit makes him a good player for Columbus to have around.
With this, Monahan will be looking to put together a bounce-back year for the Blue Jackets this season. When looking at his resume, he certainly has the potential to, so it will be interesting to see what kind of season he puts together for the Metropolitan Division club.
Werenski is the Blue Jackets' top player, so if they hope to get into the playoffs this year, they will need him to stay healthy and continue to shine. It will be interesting to see what the star defenseman does for an encore this season after winning the Norris Trophy.
THN's Projected Points Totals For Werenski: 82
Nichushkin is coming off a down season for his standards, though, as he recorded 17 goals and 49 points in 72 games for the Avalanche. Yet, when noting that he had 21 goals and 34 points in just 43 games for Colorado in 2024-25, the possibility of him heating up offensively again in Columbus should not be ruled out.
The Hockey News' Projected Point Totals For Nichushkin: 45
If Garland gets back to his top form this season, it would be good news for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to break its playoff drought. He has the potential to provide solid secondary offensive production, so it will be interesting to see if he can do just that for the Blue Jackets this season.
OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWN
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