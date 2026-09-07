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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES

The Columbus Blue Jackets have yet to announce just where fans will be able to watch their team on TV for the upcoming season. They have said that it might be a variety of ways, including over-the-air, streaming, and other possibilities.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comRUMOR: The Blue Jackets To Join Amazon Prime VideoThe Columbus Blue Jackets have yet to announce just where fans will be able to watch their team on TV for the upcoming season. They have said that it might be a variety of ways, including over-the-air, streaming, and other possibilities.&nbsp;

A few days after the rumors surfaced, the team announced that their games would be shown on Amazon Prime Video, and would cost $19.99 a month or $100 a year. Will you be signing up? 

On Friday, September 4th, the Columbus Clippers, AAA team to the MLB's Cleveland Guardians are hosting "Columbus Blue Jackets Night At The Ballpark."&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comSeveral Blue Jackets To Be At 'CBJ Night' At Columbus Clippers GameOn Friday, September 4th, the Columbus Clippers, AAA team to the MLB's Cleveland Guardians are hosting "Columbus Blue Jackets Night At The Ballpark."&nbsp;

On Friday, September 4th, the Columbus Clippers, AAA team to the MLB's Cleveland Guardians hosted "Columbus Blue Jackets Night At The Ballpark." Jet Greaves threw out the first pitch, while Jake Christiansen, Isac Lundestrom, Dante Fabbro, and Jet Greaves signed autographs before the game. 

Insider&nbsp;Elliotte Friedman appeared on NHL Network to offer an update on the Adam Fantilli contract situation.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comElliotte Friedman Gives Update On Adam Fantilli Contract Talks on NHL NetworkInsider&nbsp;Elliotte Friedman appeared on NHL Network to offer an update on the Adam Fantilli contract situation.&nbsp;

"I hadn't heard much, except there was a gap. I think there was a before-Carlsson and an after-Carlsson price with Fantilli. And for what Fantilli is after, Carlsson's price would be; I don't think Columbus has gotten there yet."

"Now, I haven't heard that that's on the road to serious trouble. But I just heard that the price changed, and Columbus hasn't gotten there yet."

2026-27 PLAYER PREVIEWS

What can we expect from Jet Greaves this season?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Jet GreavesWhat can we expect from Jet Greaves this season?

Now, Greaves' goal in 2026-27 will be to continue to head in the right direction with his development. He is undoubtedly a major X-factor for the Blue Jackets as they aim to get into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

What can the Blue Jackets expect from Coyle this season?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Charlie CoyleWhat can the Blue Jackets expect from Coyle this season?

The Blue Jackets will be looking for Coyle to put up another strong season for them. The Massachusetts native ability to provide solid secondary offensive production, steady two-way play, and grit makes him a good player for Columbus to have around.

Sean Monahan is a player to watch this season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Sean MonahanSean Monahan is a player to watch this season.

With this, Monahan will be looking to put together a bounce-back year for the Blue Jackets this season. When looking at his resume, he certainly has the potential to, so it will be interesting to see what kind of season he puts together for the Metropolitan Division club.

What can the Blue Jackets expect from Zach Werenski this season?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Zach WerenskiWhat can the Blue Jackets expect from Zach Werenski this season?

Werenski is the Blue Jackets' top player, so if they hope to get into the playoffs this year, they will need him to stay healthy and continue to shine. It will be interesting to see what the star defenseman does for an encore this season after winning the Norris Trophy.

THN's Projected Points Totals For Werenski: 82

Let's take a look at Valeri Nichushkin.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets' 2026-27 Player Preview: Valeri NichushkinLet's take a look at Valeri Nichushkin.

Nichushkin is coming off a down season for his standards, though, as he recorded 17 goals and 49 points in 72 games for the Avalanche. Yet, when noting that he had 21 goals and 34 points in just 43 games for Colorado in 2024-25, the possibility of him heating up offensively again in Columbus should not be ruled out. 

The Hockey News' Projected Point Totals For Nichushkin: 45

Let's take a look at Conor Garland.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets 2026-27 Player Preview: Conor GarlandLet's take a look at Conor Garland.

If Garland gets back to his top form this season, it would be good news for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to break its playoff drought. He has the potential to provide solid secondary offensive production, so it will be interesting to see if he can do just that for the Blue Jackets this season.

The Hockey News Magazine's Point Projection For Garland: 43

OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWN

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 32 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #32.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com32 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #32The Columbus Blue Jackets have 32 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #32.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 31 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #31.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com31 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #31The Columbus Blue Jackets have 31 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #31.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 30 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #30.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com30 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #30The Columbus Blue Jackets have 30 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #30.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 29 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #29.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com29 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #29The Columbus Blue Jackets have 29 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #29.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 28 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #28.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com28 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #28The Columbus Blue Jackets have 28 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #28.&nbsp;
Kevin Dahl&nbsp;- 2001 - Drafted by the Montréal&nbsp;Canadiens&nbsp;in the 1988 draft.
thehockeynews.com27 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #27Kevin Dahl&nbsp;- 2001 - Drafted by the Montréal&nbsp;Canadiens&nbsp;in the 1988 draft.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 26 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #26.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com26 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #26The Columbus Blue Jackets have 26 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #26.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 25 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #25.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com25 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #25The Columbus Blue Jackets have 25 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #25.&nbsp;

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Columbus Blue JacketsJet GreavesZach WerenskiMathieu OlivierKirill MarchenkoAdam Fantilli
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