The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
With how marvelously Marchment fit into the Blue Jackets' system, it is clear that they should be working hard to sign him to contract extension before July 1. He was such a great fit on the Blue Jackets' roster, and it would be excellent if they got him signed to a multi-year extension because of it.
Reports out of Russia have indicated that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Egor Zamula's right have been traded to CSKA of the NHL.
This trade likely indicates that the 26-year-old defenseman will continue his career in Russia. Should he be given another NHL shot, however, he'd most likely stay in America.
So, how is the CBJ contingent doing? Let's take a look.
Mathieu Olivier - Team USA - 2g-2a-4p - 8 PIM - Minus-2 - 6 Games Played
Denton Mateychuk- Team Canada - 2g-1a-3p - 4 PIM - Plus-8 - 6 Games Played
Jet Greaves - Team Canada - 4-0 - .931 SV% - 1.50 GAA
Lee would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Blue Jackets' top nine if signed. Furthermore, due to his offensive skill, he would give the Blue Jackets another clear option to work with on their power play if successfully signed.
If you've been watching the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you know that they are absolutely littered with former Columbus Blue Jackets players. From Vegas and Colorado to Carolina and Montreal, there is no shortage of former CBJ to watch.
When looking at the forwards who could hit the market on July 1, Seattle Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz stands out as an intriguing option for the Blue Jackets to consider.
If the Blue Jackets signed Schwartz, he would give them a solid veteran forward who has a Stanley Cup on his resume. This would not be a bad thing at all for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to take that next step and get back into the playoffs next season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets were well represented at this year's IIHF Worlds, and Jet Greaves was the star.
Jet Greaves picked up his 6th win of the tournament by beating Mathieu Olivier and the Americans 4-0, thus ending Team USA's tournament.
Kane just had another solid season for the Red Wings, and his stats demonstrate that. In 67 games with the Original Six club in 2025-26, he recorded 16 goals, 41 assists, and 57 points. With numbers like these, the 2007 first-overall pick is still a productive top-six forward at this stage in his career and would have the potential to be a very good pickup for the Blue Jackets because of it.
First up is 30-year-old Eric Robinson of Bellmawr, New Jersey. Robinson was undrafted and signed with the Blue Jackets in 2018 after spending four years at Princeton.
After playing 266 games and recording 82 points for Columbus, he was traded to Buffalo by Columbus for a conditional pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, December 6, 2023. He then signed with Carolina as a free agent on July 1, 2024.
DRAFT PREVIEWS
Target: Gleb Pugachyov - Almaty, KAZ
Height/Weight: 6'3" - 198 lbs.
2026 Team: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod - KHL
Position: Right Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Chaika Nizhny Novgorod: He had 24 points in 33 games in the MHL, which is Russia's top Junior league. He also played in the KHL and had 3 points in 13 games.
THN Ranking: 32th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 9th among International Skaters.
Target: Caleb Malhotra - Toronto, ON, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'1.75" - 185 lbs.
2026 Team: Boston University - NCAA
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With The Brantford Bulldogs of The OHL: 84 points in 67 games. He also had 26 points in 15 playoff games.
THN Ranking: 5th - Kennedy; 15th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 6th among North American Skaters.
Target: Simas Ignatavicius - Memphis, TN, USA by way of Lithuania
Born: Oct 22, 2007
Height/Weight: 6'3" - 198 lbs.
2026 Team: Genève-Servette HC - Switzerland
Position: Left Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Genève-Servette HC: 13 points in 52 games in the top Swiss league.
THN Ranking: 31st - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 10th among international skaters.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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