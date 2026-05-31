The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Kane just had another solid season for the Red Wings, and his stats demonstrate that. In 67 games with the Original Six club in 2025-26, he recorded 16 goals, 41 assists, and 57 points. With numbers like these, the 2007 first-overall pick is still a productive top-six forward at this stage in his career and would have the potential to be a very good pickup for the Blue Jackets because of it.