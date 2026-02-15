Logo
The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
17h
Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the Olympic break with a record of 29-20-7 with 65 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the Eastern Conference, and 13th in the NHL.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have hit the 21-day Olympic break on a heater, winning 11 of 12 and 10 of 11 under New Head Coach Rick Bowness. They've also won seven straight going into the break. 

Going into the Christmas break on December 22nd, they had a record of 15-15-6 with 36 points. So, since December 28th, the CBJ have gone 14-5-1 with 29 points. 

Denton Mateychuk has made a quick transition to the AHL. And as he has become more familiar with the pro game, he’s delved into fishing as a pastime
Elite Blueline Prospects don’t grow on trees, but they just might in rural Manitoba. Drafted 12th overall by Columbus in 2022, Denton Mateychuk is a dynamic skater with a high hockey IQ, lightning-quick release and superb on-ice vision.

As advertised, he’s paid dividends for AHL Cleveland this season. The left-shot defender put up five goals and 17 points in 13 games in November, leading the Monsters to the best single-month record in club history (12-1-0) while earning AHL top-rookie honors – and even an NHL call-up in late December. Through the first two months of the season, Mateychuk led AHL rookies and defenders in points, and, at just 20, he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.

"Go Team USA. We know John and Matty are watching with pride."
"As the Olympics are set to begin, our family is filled with both pride and heartache knowing how much this moment meant to John. Representing Team USA at the Olympics was one of his greatest dreams. 

In that final summer, John was training harder than ever, with his dad, pushing himself to be in the best shape of his life. He was determined to earn his spot on that Olympic roster. While it breaks our hearts that John won’t be there to live out that dream, we know he will be so very present with Team USA and all of his close friends competing throughout these games. 

Our family will be cheering for every player wearing the red, white, and blue, and celebrating so many friends representing teams around the world. As we work to ensure that John and Matty’s lives and legacies continue to be honored, moments like these remind us of the dreams they held and the impact they made on everyone who knew them. John loved this game and loved representing his country.

Though the Olympics will be bittersweet for our family, we find comfort knowing that in the hearts of his teammates, friends, and everyone who loved watching him play, John will be right there. Go Team USA. We know John and Matty are watching with pride."

The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament starts tomorrow, and fans are getting excited. Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start the tournament against each other on Thursday.
But what about all the former Blue Jackets? CBJ fans always like watching former players, so let's take a look. 

  • Lukáš Sedlák - Czechia-&nbsp;Dynamo Pardubice - 2013-2019 w/CBJ
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand - Denmark - Tampa Bay Lightning - 2015-2022 w/CBJ
  • Joonas Korpisalo - Finland - Boston Bruins - 2015-2023 w/CBJ
  • Alexandre Texier - France - Montreal Canadiens - 2018-2024 w/CBJ
  • Thomas Larkin - Italy - Schwenninger Wild Wings - Drafted by CBJ in 2009
  • Alexander Wennberg - Sweden - San Jose Sharks - 2014-2020 w/CBJ
  • Calvin Thurkauf - Switzerland - HC Lugano - 2017-2020 w/CBJ
  • Tim Berni - Switzerland - ZSC Lions - 2021-2023 w/CBJ
  • Dean Kukan - Switzerland - SC Lions - 2015-2022 w/CBJ
The 2026 best-on-best Olympic Tournament is almost here.
We'll start with the rule that has newer fans in an uproar.

FIGHTING

  • NO FIGHTING! - Automatic game misconduct/ejection. A suspension can also be handed down should the IIHF deem it necessary.

OVERTIME

  • Pre-Lims - 5-minute 3-on-3 OT, then a 5-player shootout.
  • Quarterfinal/Semifinal: 10-minute 3-on-3, then a 5-player shootout.
  • Gold Medal Game - 20-minute unlimited 3-on-3 Sudden Death OT with NO SHOOTOUT.

POINTS SYSTEM

  • Regulation Win = 3 Points
  • OT/Shootout Win = 2 Points
  • OT/Shootout Loss = 1 Point
Monsters' season in review: dissecting player performance and team standings during the All-Star break. See Del Bel Belluz shine as the team eyes future success.
The Cleveland Monsters have hit the All-Star break. 

At the break, they fit in fourth in the North Division with a 23-15-6-1 record for 53 points. That's good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference. 

As for players participating in the All-Star game, the Monsters' Luca Del Bel Belluz is representing their team. He has been the best player on the team this season and is well deserving of the honour. 

The Game was changed from January 26th.
The Columbus Blue Jackets and NHL have announced that the game time on March 9th against the Los Angeles Kings, which was canceled on January 26th due to severe winter weather, has been scheduled for 4 PM. 

There is no reason for the early start noted, but the CBJ will travel to Tampa on Tuesday, the 10th, and the Kings go to Boston. The Jackets play 17 games in March, so get ready for non-stop CBJ hockey.

The 2026 Men's Olympic Hockey tournament kicked off on Wednesday with a bang, with Slovakia upsetting Finland, and Italy giving Sweden a scare in their opening game. This is going to be a wild tournament.&nbsp;
February 15th - Sunday - Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

  • United States vs. Germany - 3:10 p.m. ET - USA Network
  • Super Stars Leon Draisaitl and Moritz Seider will try to upset the U.S.

Other Potential Games For The United States

  • February 17: Qualification Play-off, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 18: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
  • February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
Latvia has made its decision on which one of its goalies will start against the United States today.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzļikins has been tabbed as the starter for Team Latvia against Zach Werenski and the United States team. 

Merzļikins last played for Latvia during the IIHF World Championships in 2024, where he went 2-2 with an .826 SV%. 

Blue Jackets secure key players, moving them off the trade block. GM Waddell rewards talent and signals playoff push.
“With the way the team has played since [Rick] Bowness got hired and where they are in the standings now, I’m hearing a lot less chatter around Coyle, Marchment, and Jenner. Regardless of whether they’re signed to extensions before the Olympic break ends, they’re off the trade market heading into the trade deadline. Waddell is just going to ride with them and add to the roster so they can make it into the playoffs.”

The U.S. defeated Latvia on Thursday in the preliminary round of the 2026 Olympic Hockey Tournament.
Latvia held on for a little while, but in the end, the United States absolutely pummeled Latvia in the second period to build a 4-1 lead after two periods, which basically sealed the game. The game would end 5-1. 

The Blue Jackets are currently 29-20-7 with 65 points. They're 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 13th in the NHL.
Don Waddell needs to go all-in, in my opinion. Now, before people start hating, let me clarify that by saying all-in, I don't mean trading top players or prospects away for temporary help. Jarmo Kekäläinen did that in 2019 when Sergei Bobrovsky refused to waive his no-trade clause, forcing his hand. He ended up keeping Bobrovsky and Panarin and brought in Duchene and others. After those guys all left in free agency in the summer of 2019, that was all she wrote for Kekäläinen in Columbus in my opinion.   

Jackson Smith was drafted 14th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.
‘Bob’ is gone, and the Columbus crease belongs to Korpisalo. But what exactly do the Blue Jackets have in the little-known but well-liked 25-year-old? For better or worse, hockey fans in Ohio are about to find out
