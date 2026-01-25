Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets cover image

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
8h
Partner
241Members·3KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

The McConnell family navigates leadership changes and major ownership decisions as the Blue Jackets prepare for an outdoor showcase.
thehockeynews.comFrom THN's Archive: Columbus Blue Jackets - Team Valuation The McConnell family navigates leadership changes and major ownership decisions as the Blue Jackets prepare for an outdoor showcase.

In 2023, John P. McConnell stepped down from the board of directors for Worthington Industries, the global diversified metals manufacturing enterprise founded by his father and based in Columbus. He had worked for Worthington Industries his entire adult life, starting as a general laborer in a steel plant in Louisville, Ky., in 1975. He is now working through a succession plan, which included his son joining Worthington Industries’ board of directors in 2023.

The Columbus Blue Jackets injury situation seems to change after every game.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: January 19th, 2026The Columbus Blue Jackets injury situation seems to change after every game.

Denton Mateychuk isn't on IR but has missed the last few games after being hit by Brandon Tanev of the Utah Mammoth in the first shift of the game. The only update we have gotten is that he was to get a second opinion and that the injury wasn't serious. Look for him to return at the end of this week.

A look back at Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach Rick Bowness' early days as an NHL coach.
thehockeynews.comFrom THN's Archive: Bowness' Job Is SafeA look back at Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach Rick Bowness' early days as an NHL coach.

“We’ve made progress,” Bowness said. “It hasn’t translated into wins, but when you’re in this situation with young players, you have to suffer the consequences. If you’re not prepared to suffer the consequences, then you shouldn’t play them.”

Columbus eyes Vancouver's struggling stars. Can Pettersson, Boeser, or Hronek provide the missing pieces for a playoff push?
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Should Explore Trade With The Vancouver CanucksColumbus eyes Vancouver's struggling stars. Can Pettersson, Boeser, or Hronek provide the missing pieces for a playoff push?

For the Blue Jackets, a playoff spot looks unlikely, but that does not mean they need to commit to a full rebuild. This season may not be a perfect representation of how good or bad this team actually is, which puts Don Waddell in a fairly reasonable position heading into the 2026 trade deadline.

In September 2025, Hockey Players in Business held a golf outing at Jefferson Country Club, with all proceeds benefiting the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.
thehockeynews.comThe John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation Awards First-Ever GrantIn September 2025, Hockey Players in Business held a golf outing at Jefferson Country Club, with all proceeds benefiting the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Madeline and Meredith Gaudreau announced over the weekend at the Ohio Sled Hockey Invitational that they've donated $34,000 to Ohio Sled Hockey. It's the foundation's very first donation. The tournament was held at the Easton Chiller in Columbus this past Saturday.  

The Blue Jackets have activated Mason Marchment off if IR after missing the last 8 games to an upper body injury.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Activate Mason Marchment; Place Denton Mateychuk On IRThe Blue Jackets have activated Mason Marchment off if IR after missing the last 8 games to an upper body injury.&nbsp;

The Blue Jackets have activated Mason Marchment from IR after missing the last 8 games with an upper-body injury. 

Scouts face immense pressure as drafting becomes the sole path to NHL contention, shaping futures and determining team success.
thehockeynews.comFrom THN's Archive: The Stakes Are Always Well DoneScouts face immense pressure as drafting becomes the sole path to NHL contention, shaping futures and determining team success.

In a salary-cap environment with soon to be 32 NHL franchises, the only way to truly build a contending team is through the draft. Remember back in the day when the New York Rangers or Toronto Maple Leafs would try and buy or trade their way out of trouble? You can’t sign your way or deal your way to the top anymore – though the Columbus Blue Jackets are giving it a shot. You have to do it by finding cheap, young talent, developing these prospects, then keeping them for the long term.

Blue Jackets secure a thrilling 1-0 shutout victory over the Stars. Hear from Bowness, Coyle, Greaves, and Werenski after a milestone night.
thehockeynews.comCannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas StarsBlue Jackets secure a thrilling 1-0 shutout victory over the Stars. Hear from Bowness, Coyle, Greaves, and Werenski after a milestone night.

Rick Bowness - Head Coach 

  • Bowness was very pleased with the team’s effort and compete level, saying “that’s how we want to play.”
  • He praised the team’s composure and puck management, especially late in the game and during the 6-on-5 with the opposing goalie pulled.
  • Instead of focusing on complex systems, Bowness emphasized core principles like pressuring the puck, staying above the opponent, and slowing the game down to control the tempo.
  • He noted that the team worked specifically on 6-on-5 situations in practice the day before, both with and without the puck.
  • Bowness highlighted Coyle’s leadership and consistency, calling him a “coach’s dream” who shows up every shift.
  • He described Greaves’ performance in net as “outstanding,” adding that both goaltenders played well in a highly entertaining 1-0 game.
  • Fantilli was used on the penalty kill primarily because of his success in the faceoff circle.
  • Bowness noted that Fantilli “won every one of them,” which led to increased ice time later in the game, including at five-on-five.

GAME RECAPS & PREVIEWS 

Columbus is 20-21-2-3 all-time, and 12-8-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (51 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (51 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 20-21-2-3 all-time, and 12-8-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.

Series History vs. The Senators

  • Columbus is 20-21-2-3 all-time, and 12-8-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.
  • The Blue Jackets are 8-2-2 in the last 12 games against the Sens at home.
  • The CBJ are 1-1-0 against the Senators this season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the first game of a five-game home stand to take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Ottawa SenatorsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the first game of a five-game home stand to take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets record now sits at 22-20-7 with 51 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comGroggy Blue Jackets Snap Four Game Win Streak With Loss To SenatorsThe Blue Jackets record now sits at 22-20-7 with 51 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro.

Sean Monahan(7) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves combined to make 17 saves in a 4-1 CBJ loss on Tuesday night. Merzlikins was removed from the game due to illness after the first period. According to HC Rick Bowness, they knew Merzlikins wasn't feeling well early on Tuesday but felt like he was good enough to go. Per Bowness, Merzlikins will be kept away from the team on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.   

Charlie Coyle is playing in his 1,000th career NHL game.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (51 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (65 pts) Game PreviewCharlie Coyle is playing in his 1,000th career NHL game.

Series History vs. The Stars 

  • Columbus is 34-36-0-7 all-time, and 18-16-0-5 at home vs. Stars.
  • The Blue Jackets are 11-4-2 in the last 17 at home against Dallas.
  • The CBJ beat the Stars 5-1 back on October 21st.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the second game of a five-game home stand to take on the Dallas Stars at 7 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Dallas StarsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the second game of a five-game home stand to take on the Dallas Stars at 7 PM.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 23-20-7 with 53 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro and are 7 points out of the playoff race.
thehockeynews.comWerenski Nets 19th, Greaves Shuts Out Dallas StarsThe Blue Jackets' record is now 23-20-7 with 53 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro and are 7 points out of the playoff race.

Zach Werenski(19) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 28 saves to secure a shutout against one of the best teams in the NHL on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.   

Columbus is 17-29-1-6 all-time, and 12-12-1-2 at home vs. The Lightning.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (53 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (68 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 17-29-1-6 all-time, and 12-12-1-2 at home vs. The Lightning.

Series History vs. The Lightning   

  • Columbus is 17-29-1-6 all-time, and 12-12-1-2 at home vs. The Lightning.
  • The Blue Jackets are 6-4-2 in the last 12 games against the Bolts at home.
  • The CBJ has scored a power play goal in 4 of the last 6 games in the series against Tampa.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the third game of a five-game home stand to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 PM.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Tampa Bay LightningThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the third game of a five-game home stand to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 PM.
Columbus is now 24-20-7 with 55 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro and 7 points out of the second wild card spot.
thehockeynews.comMason Marchment Has Hat Trick, Blue Jackets Stop Lightning's 15-Game Points StreakColumbus is now 24-20-7 with 55 points. They're currently 7th in the Metro and 7 points out of the second wild card spot.

Cole Sillinger(6), Mason Marchment(10,11,12-ENG), Adam Fantilli(13), Dmitri Voronkov(17), Charlie Coyle(11-PPG), and Sean Monahan(8-ENG) torched the Lightning for eight goals, and Jet Greaves stopped 25 of 30 Tampa Bay shots to beat the Bolts 8-5 on Saturday night.   

Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Monday to take on the Los Angeles Kings. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
1