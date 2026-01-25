The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
In 2023, John P. McConnell stepped down from the board of directors for Worthington Industries, the global diversified metals manufacturing enterprise founded by his father and based in Columbus. He had worked for Worthington Industries his entire adult life, starting as a general laborer in a steel plant in Louisville, Ky., in 1975. He is now working through a succession plan, which included his son joining Worthington Industries’ board of directors in 2023.
Denton Mateychuk isn't on IR but has missed the last few games after being hit by Brandon Tanev of the Utah Mammoth in the first shift of the game. The only update we have gotten is that he was to get a second opinion and that the injury wasn't serious. Look for him to return at the end of this week.
“We’ve made progress,” Bowness said. “It hasn’t translated into wins, but when you’re in this situation with young players, you have to suffer the consequences. If you’re not prepared to suffer the consequences, then you shouldn’t play them.”
For the Blue Jackets, a playoff spot looks unlikely, but that does not mean they need to commit to a full rebuild. This season may not be a perfect representation of how good or bad this team actually is, which puts Don Waddell in a fairly reasonable position heading into the 2026 trade deadline.
Madeline and Meredith Gaudreau announced over the weekend at the Ohio Sled Hockey Invitational that they've donated $34,000 to Ohio Sled Hockey. It's the foundation's very first donation. The tournament was held at the Easton Chiller in Columbus this past Saturday.
The Blue Jackets have activated Mason Marchment from IR after missing the last 8 games with an upper-body injury.
In a salary-cap environment with soon to be 32 NHL franchises, the only way to truly build a contending team is through the draft. Remember back in the day when the New York Rangers or Toronto Maple Leafs would try and buy or trade their way out of trouble? You can’t sign your way or deal your way to the top anymore – though the Columbus Blue Jackets are giving it a shot. You have to do it by finding cheap, young talent, developing these prospects, then keeping them for the long term.
Sean Monahan(7) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves combined to make 17 saves in a 4-1 CBJ loss on Tuesday night. Merzlikins was removed from the game due to illness after the first period. According to HC Rick Bowness, they knew Merzlikins wasn't feeling well early on Tuesday but felt like he was good enough to go. Per Bowness, Merzlikins will be kept away from the team on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
Zach Werenski(19) scored the only goal for Columbus, and Jet Greaves made 28 saves to secure a shutout against one of the best teams in the NHL on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.
Cole Sillinger(6), Mason Marchment(10,11,12-ENG), Adam Fantilli(13), Dmitri Voronkov(17), Charlie Coyle(11-PPG), and Sean Monahan(8-ENG) torched the Lightning for eight goals, and Jet Greaves stopped 25 of 30 Tampa Bay shots to beat the Bolts 8-5 on Saturday night.
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Monday to take on the Los Angeles Kings.
