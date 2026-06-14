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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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The Blue Jackets should consider signing this Predators forward if he hits the market.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Potential Free Agent Target In Predators ForwardThe Blue Jackets should consider signing this Predators forward if he hits the market.

When looking at this year's pending UFAs, one player who could make a lot of sense for the Blue Jackets to look to sign is Nashville Predators forward Erik Haula. 

Haula may not be the flashiest of players, but he would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Blue Jackets on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old forward showed this season that he is still capable of providing decent secondary offensive production. Due to this, he could be a solid fit if signed by the Blue Jackets. 

Lucic played in 1,172 career NHL games.
thehockeynews.comMilan Lucic Retires, But The Dalton Prout Fight Lives OnLucic played in 1,172 career NHL games.

Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has announced his retirement from professional hockey through the NHLPA's official X account.   

Anytime people who follow the Columbus Blue Jackets hear the name Milan Lucic, they immediately go back to a night in November of 2014, when defenseman Dalton Prout served up a bit of humble pie for the rugged Lucic.  

Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit last week.
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Three Teams In Running For Dylan LarkinLarkin requested a trade out of Detroit last week.

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli has cited The Detroit Free Press' Helene St. James, and confirmed that Dylan Larkin has submitted a three team list for a trade out of Detroit. 

The three teams are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and, to no one's surprise, the Vegas Golden Knights. Shocker, right? 

The Blue Jackets have two of the NHL's top pending UFAs as we inch closer to July 1.
thehockeynews.com2 Blue Jackets Ranked Among NHL's Best Pending UFAsThe Blue Jackets have two of the NHL's top pending UFAs as we inch closer to July 1.

Due to this, in a recent article for The Athletic, Chris Johnston ranked the top 50 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in the NHL. Without much surprise, two notable Columbus Blue Jackets made the cut: Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner.  

Severson is going into his 4th season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
thehockeynews.comOn This Date: The Columbus Blue Jackets Trade For Damon SeversonSeverson is going into his 4th season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a significant move in an attempt to bolster their blue line, acquiring defenseman Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils. In exchange, the Devils received a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. 

The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
thehockeynews.comA Look At Who The Cleveland Monsters Have Under Contract for 26-27The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.

DEFENSE

  • Boston Buckberger - ELC signed through 2028. Played for the Univ. of Denver last season.&nbsp;
  • Charlie Elick - ELC signed through 2029. Played for the Tri-City Americans of the AHL last season.&nbsp;
  • Guillaume Richard - ELC signed through 2027 - Played in Cleveland last season.&nbsp;
  • Luca Marrelli - ELC signed through 2029 - Played in Cleveland last season.&nbsp;
  • Caleb MacDonald - ELC signed through 2027 -&nbsp;Played in Cleveland last season.
The Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.
thehockeynews.comA Look At The Cleveland Monsters Free Agent Situation Going Into Free AgencyThe Cleveland Monsters finished with a record of 37-26-6-3 and won a playoff series.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS 

  • Hunter McKown -&nbsp;Has arbitration rights. Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
  • Jack Williams -&nbsp;Not eligible for UFA until 2030 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
  • Corson Ceulemans -&nbsp;Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
Should the Blue Jackets look to add Scott Laughton this summer?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Free Agent Target In Kings Gritty CenterShould the Blue Jackets look to add Scott Laughton this summer?

One way that the Blue Jackets should be looking to improve their depth is through the free agent market. One pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who could make a lot of sense for the Blue Jackets to pursue this summer if they hit the market is Los Angeles Kings center Scott Laughton.

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters have a lot of work to do to get ready for the 26-27 season. CBJ GM Don Waddell and Monsters GM Chris Clark are going to earn their paycheck this Summer that's for sure.&nbsp; &nbsp;
thehockeynews.comA Look At The Cleveland Monsters AHL Contract SituationThe&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters have a lot of work to do to get ready for the 26-27 season. CBJ GM Don Waddell and Monsters GM Chris Clark are going to earn their paycheck this Summer that's for sure.&nbsp; &nbsp;

OFFENSE - EXPIRING AHL CONTRACTS

  • Riley Bezeau - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.&nbsp;
  • Justin Pearson -&nbsp;Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
  • Tate Singleton -&nbsp;Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
Former&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;head coach Pascal Vincent has found himself back in the NHL.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comFormer Columbus Blue Jackets Head Coach Back In The NHLFormer&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;head coach Pascal Vincent has found himself back in the NHL.&nbsp;

Former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent has found himself back in the NHL. 

The Seattle Kraken have announced that they've added Vincent as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. 

The Blue Jackets have a free agent target to consider in Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Should Boost Blueline By Signing Big Sabres DefenderThe Blue Jackets have a free agent target to consider in Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley.

When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Buffalo Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley is an interesting potential option for the Blue Jackets to consider.   

Sergei Ivanov was drafted in the 2022 NHL Draft as the 138th overall pick.
thehockeynews.comIs Sergei Ivanov Signing With Columbus Or Not?Sergei Ivanov was drafted in the 2022 NHL Draft as the 138th overall pick.

Back in March, ESPN's Rachel Kryshak reported that Don Waddell told her that "the organization believes Ivanov is ready, and he confirmed his intention to come to North America when his KHL contract expires after this season."

If Ilya Mikheyev tests free agency, the Blue Jackets should consider making a push for him.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Should Target Blackhawks Pending UFA ForwardIf Ilya Mikheyev tests free agency, the Blue Jackets should consider making a push for him.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported last month that the Blackhawks have made Mikheyev's signing rights available for trade. With Mikheyev being a solid top-nine forward who provides decent secondary scoring and strong defensive play, the Blue Jackets should consider pursuing him.   

Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman Zach Werenski won the 2026 Norris Trophy by getting 1,589 total points and 113 first-place votes.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Won The Norris, But Four Voters Didn't Think He Was Worth A VoteColumbus Blue Jackets Defenseman Zach Werenski won the 2026 Norris Trophy by getting 1,589 total points and 113 first-place votes.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski never seems to get the respect he deserves. Even after he was awarded the 2026 Norris Trophy, there were some media and fans who refused to give him his flowers.   

James Malatesta is staying with the Blue Jackets.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Re-Sign Gritty Forward Prospect For 2026-27 SeasonJames Malatesta is staying with the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed forward James Malatesta to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season. 

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.    

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