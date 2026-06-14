The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
When looking at this year's pending UFAs, one player who could make a lot of sense for the Blue Jackets to look to sign is Nashville Predators forward Erik Haula.
Haula may not be the flashiest of players, but he would have the potential to be a solid pickup for the Blue Jackets on a short-term deal. The 35-year-old forward showed this season that he is still capable of providing decent secondary offensive production. Due to this, he could be a solid fit if signed by the Blue Jackets.
Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has announced his retirement from professional hockey through the NHLPA's official X account.
Anytime people who follow the Columbus Blue Jackets hear the name Milan Lucic, they immediately go back to a night in November of 2014, when defenseman Dalton Prout served up a bit of humble pie for the rugged Lucic.
NHL Insider Frank Seravalli has cited The Detroit Free Press' Helene St. James, and confirmed that Dylan Larkin has submitted a three team list for a trade out of Detroit.
The three teams are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and, to no one's surprise, the Vegas Golden Knights. Shocker, right?
Due to this, in a recent article for The Athletic, Chris Johnston ranked the top 50 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) in the NHL. Without much surprise, two notable Columbus Blue Jackets made the cut: Mason Marchment and Boone Jenner.
The Columbus Blue Jackets made a significant move in an attempt to bolster their blue line, acquiring defenseman Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils. In exchange, the Devils received a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
DEFENSE
- Boston Buckberger - ELC signed through 2028. Played for the Univ. of Denver last season.
- Charlie Elick - ELC signed through 2029. Played for the Tri-City Americans of the AHL last season.
- Guillaume Richard - ELC signed through 2027 - Played in Cleveland last season.
- Luca Marrelli - ELC signed through 2029 - Played in Cleveland last season.
- Caleb MacDonald - ELC signed through 2027 - Played in Cleveland last season.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
- Hunter McKown - Has arbitration rights. Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- Jack Williams - Not eligible for UFA until 2030 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
- Corson Ceulemans - Not eligible for UFA until 2031 unless the team fails to qualify him an offer this Summer.
One way that the Blue Jackets should be looking to improve their depth is through the free agent market. One pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who could make a lot of sense for the Blue Jackets to pursue this summer if they hit the market is Los Angeles Kings center Scott Laughton.
OFFENSE - EXPIRING AHL CONTRACTS
- Riley Bezeau - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
- Justin Pearson - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
- Tate Singleton - Expiring. Will be UFA on July 1.
The Seattle Kraken have announced that they've added Vincent as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Buffalo Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley is an interesting potential option for the Blue Jackets to consider.
Back in March, ESPN's Rachel Kryshak reported that Don Waddell told her that "the organization believes Ivanov is ready, and he confirmed his intention to come to North America when his KHL contract expires after this season."
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported last month that the Blackhawks have made Mikheyev's signing rights available for trade. With Mikheyev being a solid top-nine forward who provides decent secondary scoring and strong defensive play, the Blue Jackets should consider pursuing him.
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski never seems to get the respect he deserves. Even after he was awarded the 2026 Norris Trophy, there were some media and fans who refused to give him his flowers.
The Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed forward James Malatesta to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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