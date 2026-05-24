The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
Target: John Klingberg - Defense - 34 Years Old - 12 Years of Experience
Klingberg was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 5th round of the 2010 NHL Draft. After his time in Dallas, he signed with Anaheim in 2022. Since then, he's been with a different club every season. He went from the Ducks to the Wild in a trade on March 3, 2023. He then signed in Toronto in 2023, Edmonton in 2024, and then last season with San Jose.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Aaron Portzline argued that the Blue Jackets should try to bring in Alex Tuch if he hits the free-agent market this summer and if they end up losing Mason Marchment or Boone Jenner.
This year's free agent class has some interesting potential options for the Blue Jackets to consider. One specific pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who stands out as an interesting potential target for the Blue Jackets is San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.
Much like Coyle, he could probably get a few more bucks and term in Columbus, should he want to stay. But does he want to stay? He seemed to thrive in Columbus after having a not-so-good time in Seattle. At media day after the season, though, Marchment sounded noncommittal and said he would let his agent and Waddell get something done if something came up.
Target: Teddy Blueger - Center - 31 Years Old - 8 Years of Experience
Teddy Blueger was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2nd round of the 2012 NHL Draft. After spending five years in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 1, 2023, to help them with their Stanley Cup run. That summer, he signed with Vancouver, where he scored 23 goals in three seasons.
The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported today, and THN Columbus confirmed, that Cleveland Monsters goalie Ivan Fedotov has left Cleveland and has returned to his home country of Russia.
The reason for his return is due to an undisclosed injury. He is currently not listed on the roster.
Hockey 24/7's Frank Seravalli released his latest trade board for the 2026 NHL off-season. Two Columbus Blue Jackets were featured on it, as forward Kent Johnson and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made the cut.
Target: Bobby McMann - Center - 30 Years Old - 4 Years of Experience
Bobby McCann went undrafted and made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. McMann played four years at Colgate University before signing as a free agent with Toronto on April 29, 2022. He was traded to the Seattle Kraken on March 6, 2026.
DRAFT PROSPECTS
Target: J.P. Hurlbert - Allen, TX, USA
Height/Weight: 5'11.75" - 183bs.
2026 Team: Univ. of Michigan - NCAA
Position: Right Shot Forward
2025-26 Stats With Kamloops Blazers of the WHL: 42g-55a-97 pts in 68 games. He also played 18 games of international play and had 33 points.
THN Ranking: 11th - Kennedy, 41th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 12th among North American Skaters
Target: Malte Gustafsson - Väckelsång, SWE
Height/Weight: 6'4.25" - 200bs.
2026 Team: HV71 - SHL
Position: Left Shot Defenseman
2025-26 Stats With HV71: He had 3 points in 27 games in Swedens top league. With HV71 U20, he had 12 points in 19 games.
THN Ranking: 19th - Kennedy, 6th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 7th among International Skaters
Target: Tynan Lawrence - Fredericton, NB, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'0.5" - 185 lbs.
2026 Team: Boston University
Position: Left Shot Center
2025-26 Stats With Muskegon Lumberjacks and Boston University: He had 17 points in 13 games with Muskegon, and 7 points in 18 games as a freshman at BU.
THN Ranking: 8th - Kennedy, 4th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 7th among North American Skaters
Target: Daxon Rudolph - Lacombe, AB, CAN
Height/Weight: 6'2" - 202 lbs.
2026 Team: Prince Albert Raiders - WHL
Position: Right Shot Defense
2025-26 Stats With Prince Albert Raiders: He had 28 goals, 58 assists, and 78 points in 68 games. He also had 27 points in 19 playoff games.
THN Ranking: 9th - Kennedy, 54th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 5th among North American Skaters
Target: Juho Piiparinen - Lahti, FIN
Height/Weight: 6'1" - 201 lbs.
2026 Team: Tappara - LIIGA
Position: Right Shot Defense
2025-26 Stats With Tappara: He had 3 points in 29 games. For U20 Tappara, he had 13 points in 15 games.
THN Ranking: 24th - Kennedy, 25th - Ferrari
NHL Central Scouting: Ranked 6th among International Skaters.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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