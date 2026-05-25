Could The Wild Swing Big For A Superstar Center This Summer? Breaking Down 8 Possible Fits
With dead cap constraints fading and a championship window open, Bill Guerin is hunting for an elite pivot to transform Minnesota into a legitimate Stanley Cup powerhouse.
“The preference would be to get a natural center,” Guerin said Monday during the team’s end-of-season media availability.
That answer alone may have revealed the biggest storyline of Minnesota’s offseason.
For years, the Wild have operated with limitations. Dead cap penalties restricted flexibility. Roster construction required patience. Internal development was emphasized over major external additions.
Now, things are different.
The Wild finally have cap flexibility opening up. They just reached the second round of the playoffs. They acquired Quinn Hughes and immediately looked like a faster, more dangerous team. Most importantly, Guerin openly admitted Minnesota believes its Stanley Cup window is officially open.
“We’re in a window now,” Guerin said.
That matters because when teams believe their window is open, patience tends to disappear quickly.
And after Guerin’s comments Monday, it certainly sounds like Minnesota could aggressively explore the center market this summer.
Asked directly whether the Wild have the assets necessary to swing a major trade for a No. 1 center, Guerin responded confidently.
“Yeah,” he said. “There’s always a way. There’s always a deal to be made.”
That answer immediately sparks the obvious question:
If the Wild truly decide to chase a superstar center, who could realistically become a target?
Jack Hughes
The dream scenario, and perhaps the one that would completely break the hockey world, would involve Jack Hughes.
Is it likely? Probably not.
But Guerin himself reminded everyone Monday that massive trades are always possible.
“Wayne Gretzky got traded,” Guerin said. “Anybody can get traded.”
The connection between Quinn Hughes and his younger brother would instantly fuel speculation. Minnesota already saw firsthand how transformative Quinn was after arriving this season.
Adding Jack down the middle alongside Kirill Kaprizov would immediately create one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive cores.
Again, the odds of New Jersey moving a franchise player remain slim, but Guerin’s comments made one thing clear: the Wild are no longer thinking small.
Hughes, 25, has four years left on his deal at $8,000,000. It would take a hefty package to get Jack. New General Manager Sunny Mehta has a heavy hockey analytics background so you underselling Jack in a trade would not be in the picture.
But, New Jersey does not really have a goaltender pipeline and we all know the Wild have two NHL starters and possibly a goaltender controversy.
Auston Matthews
New Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager John Chayka said in an interview that he is open to trades for anyone on the roster other than for the Leafs captain, Auston Matthews.
Chayka went on to say he plans to get Matthews to agree with the direction the Leafs are heading and have him wanting to be a part of it.
Matthews, 28, has two years left on his contract at $13,250,000. If he, like Quinn Hughes did in Vancouver, notifies the Maple Leafs that he would not be extending in Toronto, Chayka would have to listen to offers.
There would be a lot of them.
The 6-foot-3 center is someone Guerin has a lot of respect for. He named him the captain of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics.
He is coming off a season in which he recorded fewer than 30 goals for the first time in his 10-year career. But we all know the skill he has. He is three years removed from a 69-goal season.
Elias Pettersson
Another superstar possibility is Elias Pettersson.
Pettersson’s future in Vancouver has been a constant topic around the league over the last year, and Minnesota suddenly presents an intriguing fit for several reasons.
The Wild now have Quinn Hughes, who already has extensive chemistry and familiarity with Pettersson. Minnesota also desperately needs more elite skill and playmaking down the middle
At his best, Pettersson is exactly the type of player contenders build around. He is a dynamic offensive center capable of driving play while also handling tough defensive assignments.
If Vancouver ever seriously considered reshaping its core, the Wild would almost certainly have interest.
Pettersson, 27, makes $11,600,000 for the next six years and ever since he signed his 8-year deal, the dynamic center has not been himself.
In the last two seasons, Pettersson has recorded 15 goals in both of them. Which are both career lows. He has 30 goals, 66 assists and 96 points in the last two seasons (138 games).
After the Wild acquired Hughes, Pettersson recorded seven goals, 22 assists and 29 points in his remaining 47 games as opposed to eight goals, 14 assists and 22 points in 27 games with him.
Would new Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson be open to moving Pettersson and would the Wild be willing to take on that big of a cap hit?
Nico Hischier
Then there is Nico Hischier, who may quietly be one of the most perfect stylistic fits imaginable for Guerin’s vision of playoff hockey.
Hischier is not flashy in the same way as Jack Hughes or Pettersson, but his game is so well-rounded. He is responsible defensively, highly competitive, excellent in the faceoff circle, and capable of matching up against elite players every night.
He is a notch above Joel Eriksson Ek. Having two Eriksson Ek's down the middle would push the Wild over the top for years.
Throughout the playoffs, Guerin and John Hynes repeatedly emphasized consistency, details, emotional maturity, and commitment to structure. Hischier embodies all of those qualities.
Hischier, 27, is enetering his final season of his previous seven-year contract. He will make $7,250,000 in 2026-27.
The 6-foot-1 center would be eligible to sign an extension on July 1st if the Devils and his camp want to do that. As for Hischier on if Tom Fitzgerald being out as GM changes anything about his future with New Jersey?
"I'm focusing on playing hockey here. I still have one more year. So I'm with the Devils right now, and then we'll see what happens."
If Minnesota wants a center who fits its identity while still providing top-line talent, Hischier could make enormous sense.
That being said, Mehta's first move as the new General Manager is likely not going to be trading their captain, but if Hischier indicates he is not signing in New Jersey after his contract is up, then Mehta would have to listen to trades.
Robert Thomas
Another fascinating possibility is Robert Thomas.
Thomas may not generate the same blockbuster headlines as some of the bigger names, but his fit next to Kaprizov could be outstanding. He is an elite passer, excels in transition, and plays with the kind of pace Minnesota discovered after acquiring Hughes.
The Wild have lacked a true high-end playmaking center for years. Thomas would immediately help solve that issue while also fitting the age timeline of Minnesota’s core.
According to Michael Russo, the Wild sent a package to St. Louis to acquire Thomas at the deadline, but the Blues said no. Whether the Wild want to revisit that with how good Jesper Wallstedt was in the playoffs will remain to be seen.
Either way, Thomas would make a perfect fit in the Wild's top-six.
Vincent Trocheck
Then there is Vincent Trocheck, whose name feels almost tailor-made for the type of hockey Guerin constantly talks about wanting to play.
He is not a superstar but Trocheck brings edge, playoff experience, emotional intensity, and strong two-way play. After the Wild struggled with consistency and emotional swings against Colorado, adding a battle-tested center like Trocheck could appeal to the organization.
“We have to learn from the pain,” Guerin said Monday.
Trocheck is exactly the kind of player built for painful playoff hockey. Of course, not every option has to involve a massive blockbuster.
Veteran additions could also make sense depending on how aggressive Minnesota wants to be.
Trocheck, 32, played a big role for USA at the Olympics for Hynes and Guerin and would play a huge role for the Wild.
We all know Trocheck's name has been rumored to the Wild since February at the Olympics when he almost joined the Hynes, Guerin, Matt Boldy, Hughes and Brock Faber for a team picture.
His name has been linked to the Wild for quite some time and will continue to be until he is either traded or the Wild get a center.
I mean, heck, Trocheck is commenting on Faber's post on Instagram, saying, "Should we?" So, take that how you want.
Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin would represent a fascinating short-term swing if he ever reached the open market.
Even at this stage of his career, Malkin still brings offensive creativity, power-play ability, and championship experience.
The Russian connection with Kaprizov and Danila Yurov would only add to the intrigue. Malkin trains with Kaprizov in the off-season.
If the Wild can't swing a trade for a center and Malkin hits the open market, this could be a short-term fit.
Boone Jenner
Meanwhile, Boone Jenner feels like another player Guerin would absolutely love.
Far from a superstar, but Jenner is physical, hard-nosed, defensively reliable, and capable of handling difficult playoff minutes. He may not be the superstar option fans dream about, but he perfectly fits the identity Minnesota’s front office and coaching staff constantly describe.
If he does not re-sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets and becomes a free agent, the Wild could be a fit.
Ultimately, no one knows which centers will actually become available this summer. Guerin himself admitted as much.
“We’ll see what’s available,” he said.
But what changed Monday was the tone.
The Wild no longer sound like a franchise cautiously waiting for the future. They sound like a team preparing to attack a championship window while Kaprizov, Hughes, Boldy, Faber, Eriksson Ek, and the rest of the core are entering their primes.
Minnesota believes it is close. Now the question becomes how aggressive Guerin is willing to get to find the final piece down the middle.
And if Monday’s comments were any indication, the answer may be very aggressive.
“There’s always a way,” Guerin said.
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