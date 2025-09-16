Chicoutimi Saguenéens 2025-26 Season Preview

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens have made the playoffs every single year since 2001, and after marginal improvements over the last three seasons, it may be the year for the Sags to finally break out.

Goalies

The Sags have two returners between the pipes.

Raphael Precourt, who took up the starting role last season (.909 over 50) will return as the No. 1 option, and for good reason. Among goalies who took on a starting workload (33 games or more), Precourt was sixth in save percentage and wins (29) and seventh in goals against average (2.73).

Behind him, ex-10th round pick Mathias Hernandez will look to improve upon a lackluster .874 save percentage over his first eight QMJHL games.

Challenging Hernandez for the backup spot, Chicoutimi enlisted 19-year-old goaltender Tomas Gagne who put up a .910 save percentage over 37 games in the CCHL last season, and a .922 over 14 playoff games.

All-in-all, the team's goaltending group is quite strong.

Rating: A

Defense

The Saguenéens blueline felt bound to break out last season. Maybe this is the year?

Newly minted Nashville Predators prospect Alex Huang leads the way after a 40-point sophomore campaign, just four points greater than his rookie season. This should be the year the dynamic puckmoving defenseman ascends into QMJHL stardom.

Meanwhile Peteris Bulans returns for his fourth QMJHL season, as an overage import. Bulans' production fell to a career-worst average, netting only 24 points through 54 games. I'd expect a return to his 42-point season from 2024-25 as his goal for the season.

The team will also boast Alexandre Desmarais (27 in 55), Jonathan Prud'homme (23 in 60) and Alonso Gosselin (16 in 58) as capable depth pieces with 19-year-old import Nicklas Numminen, Colby Train (6 in 50) and 2026 NHL draft eligible Gabriel Antcil fighting for the last roster spot.

Expecting big seasons from Bulans and Huang as well as improvements in play from the depth, makes this D-corps an easy A+.

Rating: A+

Forwards

Up front, the Sags should be plenty of fun as well.

The team boasts NHL talent in import Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schafer (rookie) and Anaheim Ducks prospects Maxim Masse (59 in 47) and Emile Guite, who will look to bounce back to at or above his 57-point rookie season after a lackluster 30 point draft campaign.

The team also brough back import Korney Korneyev (21 in 64) ahead of his 2026 NHL draft campaign, as well as added fellow import Anton Linde.

Emmanuel Vermette (65 in 64) and Connor Haynes (5 in 30) return as the other two overagers, and Nathan Lecompte (49 in 56) and Thomas Desruisseaux (57 in 62) shall remain fixtures in the top six.

Christophe Berthelot should expand upon a career high 19-point season. while 2026 NHL draft eligible Emile Ricard (25 in 64) should be set to finally turn into a bonafide scoring forward.

All-in-all, the forward corps is very strong, boasting significant high end stars and depth.

Rating: A+

Verdict

If not for some questionaable overage choices, this would be team within the mix with Moncton and a certain other team right at the top of the league. However, as it stands, the Sags should project to be what last year's Drummondville was—right outside the top two, but still far ahead of the teams below it.

