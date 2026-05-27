The Ottawa Charge: 2025-26 Season In Review

Fanuza Kadirova may be the name that stands out the most among the draft picks, as she became an instant fan favourite, whether it was for the way her hair swooped out of her helmet, how quickly she adapted to the league's game, or how relentless she was on every shift. Kadirova finished fifth on the team in scoring during the regular season and fifth in league scoring during the postseason, including two primary assists in Ottawa's series-clinching Game Four win over Boston, and along the way, never looked out of place.