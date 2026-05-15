NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers As Of May 15

The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Anaheim Ducks to advance to the Western Conference final, while the Montreal Canadiens pushed the Buffalo Sabres to the brink of elimination. Here's your NHL playoff update.
Their 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks gave Vegas a 4-2 series win and a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche for a spot in the Stanley Cup final.
The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, chased the Buffalo Sabres on the scoreboard during the first half of Game 5 but then took the lead late in the second period and never looked back. Montreal now has a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday.
Since that's the only series left to decide, there is no NHL playoff hockey on Friday.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 15 NHL Playoff Schedule
No games
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 3-2
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado wins 4-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas wins 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games
T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points
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