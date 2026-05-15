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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers As Of May 15

Jonathan Tovell
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The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Anaheim Ducks to advance to the Western Conference final, while the Montreal Canadiens pushed the Buffalo Sabres to the brink of elimination. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Vegas Golden Knights clinched their spot in the Western Conference final on Thursday.

Their 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks gave Vegas a 4-2 series win and a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche for a spot in the Stanley Cup final.

The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, chased the Buffalo Sabres on the scoreboard during the first half of Game 5 but then took the lead late in the second period and never looked back. Montreal now has a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday.

Since that's the only series left to decide, there is no NHL playoff hockey on Friday.

That doesn't mean there's no hockey going on before the weekend, however. The men's World Championship is underway in Switzerland, and there are Friday playoff games in the AHL, ECHL, WHL, QMJHL and USHL.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

May 15 NHL Playoff Schedule

No games

The NHL released the schedule scenarios for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL released the schedule scenarios for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 3-2

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (2.35/+135), Montreal (1.62/-160)

Keeping Jakub Dobes In Game 5 After Shaky Start Validated In Canadiens Victory Vs. Sabres

Canadiens Overcome Bad Start And Win Big

- From Game 4: The Sabres Survived Absolute Chaos To Save Their Season

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

The Carolina Hurricanes 'Cakewalk' To The Eastern Conference Final

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

Jackson Blake Shooting Into Stardom

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado wins 4-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)

Wild Blow 3-0 First Period Lead, Eliminated In 5 Games To Avalanche

Game Blog: Minnesota Wild Vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 5

Post-Mortem: Minnesota Wild Reminded They Aren't Cup Front-Runners Yet

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas wins 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)

Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1

Duck Hunters: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Advance to Western Conference Final

Takeaways From The Ducks' 5-1 Loss

Golden Knights 'Rallied Around Each Other' After Losing McNabb

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games

T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points

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