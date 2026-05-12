NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 12 Schedule

The Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights will battle for the series lead, while the Buffalo Sabres will try to tie their series against the Montreal Canadiens. Here's your NHL playoff update.
After giving up their first loss of the playoffs over the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche won again on Monday.
They're now one win away from advancing to the Western Conference final, where they would face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks.
Vegas and Anaheim will battle for the 3-2 series lead as part of Tuesday's two-game slate.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Tuesday.
May 12 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Buffalo at Montreal, Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)
Game 5: Anaheim at Vegas, Tuesday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 2-1
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 3-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 10 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games
4. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 10 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 12 points, 8 games
T-5. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games
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