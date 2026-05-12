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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 12 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 12 Schedule

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The Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights will battle for the series lead, while the Buffalo Sabres will try to tie their series against the Montreal Canadiens. Here's your NHL playoff update.

After giving up their first loss of the playoffs over the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche won again on Monday.

They're now one win away from advancing to the Western Conference final, where they would face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas and Anaheim will battle for the 3-2 series lead as part of Tuesday's two-game slate.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Tuesday.

May 12 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 4: Buffalo at Montreal, Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)

Game 5: Anaheim at Vegas, Tuesday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

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Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 2-1

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (2.15/+115), Montreal (1.72/-140)

Canadiens' St-Louis And Bolduc Describe Montreal's Playoff Atmosphere: 'Dream Come True'

Sabres Show Lack Of Discipline And Defensive Awareness In Game 3 Loss

Canadiens Must Brace For Pushback In Game 4

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

From The Delivery Room To Playoff Hockey: Sean Walker's Wild Ride

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

'This Year Just Feels Different': Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, Logan Stankoven, Sean Walker, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Sweep

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 3-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.65/+165), Colorado (1.50/-200)

Parker Kelly's First-Career Playoff Goal Help Avalanche Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Wild In 5-2 Win

Michael McCarron Calls Josh Manson 'Dirty,' But Wild Have Bigger Problems Than A Butt-End

Mr. Hollywood Rises: Ross Colton's Playoff Revenge Tour

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.35/+135), Vegas (1.62/-160)

Takeaways From The Ducks' 4-3 Win Over The Golden Knights

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: 3 Takeaways From Golden Knights' Loss

Why Is Golden Knights' Mitch Marner Suddenly A Playoff Performer?

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 10 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games

4. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 10 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 12 points, 8 games

T-5. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games

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