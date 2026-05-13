Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 13 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 13 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
7h
featured
17,751Members·87,210Posts
JonathanTovell@TheHN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres got important wins, while the Colorado Avalanche can advance to the Western Conference final on Wednesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Vegas Golden Knights pushed the Anaheim Ducks to the brink of elimination on Tuesday.

Pavel Dorofeyev's overtime-winner gave Vegas a 3-2 lead in its second-round series.

The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, tied its series against the Montreal Canadiens at 2-2. That means the soonest the second round of the NHL playoffs can end is Saturday, when those teams play Game 6.

Only one game is scheduled for Wednesday as the Colorado Avalanche try to eliminate the Minnesota Wild.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Wednesday.

May 13 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 5: Minnesota at Colorado, Wednesday, May 13, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.00/+100), Buffalo (1.83/-120)

Buffalo Sabres Overcome Adversity Despite Lack Of Playoff Experience: 'Stick With The Process'

Canadiens Fall 3-2 To Sabres As Bad Bounce Proves Key

The Sabres Survived Absolute Chaos To Save Their Season

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

The Carolina Hurricanes 'Cakewalk' To The Eastern Conference Final

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

Jackson Blake Shooting Into Stardom

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 3-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.70/+170), Colorado (1.48/-210)

Finish The Job: Avalanche Eye Conference Final, But Wild Bring Desperation Into Game 5

Michael McCarron Calls Josh Manson 'Dirty,' But Wild Have Bigger Problems Than A Butt-End

Loucks: Avalanche Show The Wild The Difference Between Contenders And Pretenders

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas leads 3-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (1.91/-110), Vegas (1.91/-110)

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: 3 Takeaways From Golden Knights' Game 5 Win

Takeaways From The Ducks' 3-2 Loss

- 'No Moment Too Big' For Golden Knights In Critical Game 5 Overtime Win

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 11 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 11 games

T-3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games

T-3. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 12 points, 8 games

T-5. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games

T-5. Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks: 12 points, 11 games

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhlplayoffs
Latest News
1