NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 13 Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres got important wins, while the Colorado Avalanche can advance to the Western Conference final on Wednesday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
Pavel Dorofeyev's overtime-winner gave Vegas a 3-2 lead in its second-round series.
The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, tied its series against the Montreal Canadiens at 2-2. That means the soonest the second round of the NHL playoffs can end is Saturday, when those teams play Game 6.
Only one game is scheduled for Wednesday as the Colorado Avalanche try to eliminate the Minnesota Wild.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Wednesday.
May 13 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 5: Minnesota at Colorado, Wednesday, May 13, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 3-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas leads 3-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 11 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 11 games
T-3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games
T-3. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 10 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 12 points, 8 games
T-5. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games
T-5. Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks: 12 points, 11 games
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.