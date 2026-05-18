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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 18 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 18 Schedule

Julian Gaudio
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It all comes down to Game 7. The Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens in a winner-takes-all matchup. The winner will move on the Eastern Conference finals for a date with the well-rested and rolling Carolina Hurricanes.

While there may not have been any games on the NHL schedule yesterday, the absence of the Stanley Cup playoffs helped build the anticipation of tonight’s matchup. 

The Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens at the KeyBank Center for a Game 7 showdown in the second round of the post-season.

The series has been back and forth; each team has had its ups and downs, but they are attempting to mitigate inconsistencies.

The Sabres came out firing with an emotional Game 1 victory, before the Canadiens responded with back-to-back victories, the first time they had done so in the playoffs. The Sabres didn’t break, as they picked up a vital road win in Game 4.

When the series shifted to a best-of-three, the Habs took back the advantage with a Game 5 victory, but once again the Sabres refused to give in. Despite finding themselves down two goals in the first period, the Sabres notched seven unanswered goals to secure the win at the Bell Centre in Game 6.

Now, the Sabres will be tasked with defeating the Canadiens in consecutive games, a feat that has not occurred in the playoffs. 

This series has had high-flying offense, physicality, and drama, and it all comes down to Game 7, the way it should be. 

May 18 NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 7: Montreal at Buffalo, Monday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. EST (CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS)

As the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens prepare for a grueling Game 7, the well-rested Carolina Hurricanes are emerging as the prohibitive favorites to win the Eastern Conference and make it to the Stanley Cup final. But is this long layoff going to hurt the Canes?
thehockeynews.comThe Carolina Hurricanes Are The Real Winner Of Canadiens, Sabres Seven-Game SeriesAs the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens prepare for a grueling Game 7, the well-rested Carolina Hurricanes are emerging as the prohibitive favorites to win the Eastern Conference and make it to the Stanley Cup final. But is this long layoff going to hurt the Canes?

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3

Game 6: Buffalo 8, Montreal 3

Game 7 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.35/+191), Montreal (3.25/+191)

Canadiens Collapse On Home Ice; Will Face Elimination With Game 7 Duel Against The Sabres

- Sabres' Alex Tuch May Have One Final Opportunity To Showcase His Value To The NHL

Keeping Jakub Dobes In Game 5 After Shaky Start Validated In Canadiens Victory Vs. Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

The Carolina Hurricanes Are The Real Winner Of Canadiens, Sabres Seven-Game Series

The Carolina Hurricanes 'Cakewalk' To The Eastern Conference Final

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

Jackson Blake Shooting Into Stardom

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado wins 4-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2

Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)

Wild Blow 3-0 First Period Lead, Eliminated In 5 Games To Avalanche

Game Blog: Minnesota Wild Vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 5

Post-Mortem: Minnesota Wild Reminded They Aren't Cup Front-Runners Yet

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Vegas wins 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)

Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1

Duck Hunters: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Advance to Western Conference Final

Takeaways From The Ducks' 5-1 Loss

Golden Knights 'Rallied Around Each Other' After Losing McNabb

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games

T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 12 games

T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games

T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points

T-5. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres: 13 points, 12 games

T-5. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 13, points 13 games

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