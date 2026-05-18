NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 18 Schedule

It all comes down to Game 7. The Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens in a winner-takes-all matchup. The winner will move on the Eastern Conference finals for a date with the well-rested and rolling Carolina Hurricanes.
While there may not have been any games on the NHL schedule yesterday, the absence of the Stanley Cup playoffs helped build the anticipation of tonight’s matchup.
The Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens at the KeyBank Center for a Game 7 showdown in the second round of the post-season.
The series has been back and forth; each team has had its ups and downs, but they are attempting to mitigate inconsistencies.
The Sabres came out firing with an emotional Game 1 victory, before the Canadiens responded with back-to-back victories, the first time they had done so in the playoffs. The Sabres didn’t break, as they picked up a vital road win in Game 4.
When the series shifted to a best-of-three, the Habs took back the advantage with a Game 5 victory, but once again the Sabres refused to give in. Despite finding themselves down two goals in the first period, the Sabres notched seven unanswered goals to secure the win at the Bell Centre in Game 6.
Now, the Sabres will be tasked with defeating the Canadiens in consecutive games, a feat that has not occurred in the playoffs.
This series has had high-flying offense, physicality, and drama, and it all comes down to Game 7, the way it should be.
May 18 NHL Playoff Schedule
Game 7: Montreal at Buffalo, Monday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. EST (CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Game 4: Buffalo 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 6, Buffalo 3
Game 6: Buffalo 8, Montreal 3
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado wins 4-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Game 4: Colorado 5, Minnesota 2
Game 5: Minnesota 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Vegas wins 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Game 5: Anaheim 2, Vegas 3 (OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Anaheim 1
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 12 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 15 points, 12 games
T-2. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 12 games
T-5. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 13 points, 9 games
T-5. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 11 points
T-5. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres: 13 points, 12 games
T-5. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 13, points 13 games
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