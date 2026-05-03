NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 3 Schedule

Tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs action brings a thrilling Game 7 matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the beginning of what should be a clash of titans in the second round between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.
The second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off last night, and tonight, the first round will end.
The Carolina Hurricanes picked up where they left off after sweeping the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs, thrashing the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 in Game 1 on home ice.
Frederik Andersen picked up his second shutout of the post-season, and Logan Stankoven pulled himself into a three-way tie for the most goals in the playoffs with six.
But tonight, eyes will be glued to the television as fans will be watching the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens for a winner-takes-all Game 7 showdown at 6 p.m. ET. The series between the two teams has been back and forth, with neither team winning two consecutive games. If Tampa Bay wants to move on, they’ll have to do just that.
In addition to the Game 7 matchup, the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild are set to begin their second-round battle, with puck drop set for 9 p.m. ET. The Avalanche and Wild are considered two of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Saturday.
May 3 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Round 1, Game 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Sunday, May 2, 6 p.m. (CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)
Round 2, Game 1: Minnesota at Colorado, Sunday, May 2, 9 p.m. (CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)
Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina leads 1-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Round 1: Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Game 6: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0 (OT)
Round 1: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo wins series 4-2
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)
Game 6: Buffalo 4, Boston 1
Round 1: Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia wins series 4-2
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3
Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Round 1: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Round 1: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Round 1: Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Minnesota wins series 4-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Game 6: Dallas 2, Minnesota 5
Round 1: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Vegas wins series 4-2
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)
Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Utah 1
Round 1: Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim wins series 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4
Game 6: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 5
Leading Scorers
1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 9 points, 6 games
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