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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 3 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 3 Schedule

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Tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs action brings a thrilling Game 7 matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the beginning of what should be a clash of titans in the second round between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.

The second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off last night, and tonight, the first round will end.

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up where they left off after sweeping the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs, thrashing the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 in Game 1 on home ice. 

Frederik Andersen picked up his second shutout of the post-season, and Logan Stankoven pulled himself into a three-way tie for the most goals in the playoffs with six. 

But tonight, eyes will be glued to the television as fans will be watching the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens for a winner-takes-all Game 7 showdown at 6 p.m. ET. The series between the two teams has been back and forth, with neither team winning two consecutive games. If Tampa Bay wants to move on, they’ll have to do just that. 

In addition to the Game 7 matchup, the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild are set to begin their second-round battle, with puck drop set for 9 p.m. ET. The Avalanche and Wild are considered two of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Saturday.

May 3 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Round 1, Game 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Sunday, May 2, 6 p.m. (CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Round 2, Game 1: Minnesota at Colorado, Sunday, May 2, 9 p.m. (CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina leads 1-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Philadelphia (4.10/+300), Carolina (1.62/-140)

Alexander Nikishin Out For Game 1 Against Flyers

Flyers Will Have Quick Turnaround; Hurricanes Series Start Time Set

Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.55/+155), Colorado (1.53/-189)

'Ice In His Veins': Behind The Rookie Who Ended The Wild's First-Round Curse

NHL 26 Predicts Avalanche Cruise Past Wild In Just Five Games

Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.40/+140), Vegas (1.59/-170)

Ducks To Face Golden Knights In Round 2 Of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Karlsson Skates With Golden Knights Ahead of Pivotal Game 6, Possibly Nearing Return

The NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.

Round 1: Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Game 6: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0 (OT)

Game 7 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.40/+140), Tampa Bay (1.59/-170)

Can The Canadiens Succeed Where The Maple Leafs Failed?

Any Way The NHL Can Make Canadiens Vs. Lightning A Best of 9? Or 11? Or 13?

Round 1: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo wins series 4-2

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)

Game 6: Buffalo 4, Boston 1

'19 Years Of Pain Ended': Social Media Reacts To Sabres Knocking Out The Bruins In Boston

Bruins Eliminated In Game 6 By The Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' Lindy Ruff Named Finalist For Top NHL Award

Round 1: Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia wins series 4-2

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Flyers Embrace Underdog Role As They Eye Hurricanes: 'I Used To Love When Someone Doubts You'

Penguins Eliminated In First Round By Flyers In Game 6 OT

After Benching, Matvei Michkov Delivers Flyers Another Clutch Moment

Round 1: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina Hurricanes To Face Philadelphia Flyers In Second Round

One Battle After Another: Brady Tkachuk Addresses Distraction-Filled Season

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

The Western Conference's second round playoff series are set, with the Avalanche vs. Wild and Golden Knights vs. Ducks set for battle. Will Colorado's dominance crush Minnesota? Will Vegas' offense overwhelm a young Anaheim squad? Find out what our predictions are for Round 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoff Predictions 2026: Which West Teams Win Round 2? Can The Ducks Pull Off Another Upset?The Western Conference's second round playoff series are set, with the Avalanche vs. Wild and Golden Knights vs. Ducks set for battle. Will Colorado's dominance crush Minnesota? Will Vegas' offense overwhelm a young Anaheim squad? Find out what our predictions are for Round 2.

Round 1: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Post-Mortem: Los Angeles Kings End The Kopitar Era In Crushing Fashion

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

Wedgewood's Response To Vezina Snub Is Simple: Win The Stanley Cup

Round 1: Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Minnesota wins series 4-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Game 6: Dallas 2, Minnesota 5

From Blockbuster To Breakthrough: This Is Why The Wild Traded For Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Sends Stars Home, Advances To Face Avalanche

As we begin to enter the next stage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, we take a look at some superlatives of Round 1.
thehockeynews.comNHL First Round Superlatives: MVP, Most Disappointing And MoreAs we begin to enter the next stage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, we take a look at some superlatives of Round 1.

Round 1: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Vegas wins series 4-2

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 6: Vegas 5, Utah 1

Finding Dory: How Pavel Dorofeyev Found His Game At The 'Perfect Time'

How The Utah Mammoth Became A Threat For Years To Come

Round 1: Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim wins series 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4

Game 6: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 5

The Oilers' Game 5 Answer Was Not Connor McDavid

Is Anyone Else Surprised By Podkolzin's Progression?

Leading Scorers

1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 9 points, 6 games

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