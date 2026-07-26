The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

thehockeynews.com July 23rd: An Important Day Throughout Blue Jackets History On July 23, 2012, the Columbus Blue Jackets sent Rick Nash to the New York Rangers in exchange for Artem Anisimov, Brandon Dubinsky, Tim Erixon, and a 2013 1st-rounder (Kerby Rychel). That trade would wind up being good for both teams, as the Rangers would go on to play for a Stanley Cup, and the Jackets would start a run of playoff appearances in the coming years. Rick Nash would go on to retire in 2019 with the Boston Bruins and then come home to Columbus and join the front office. Nash would get to see his #61 be retired by the Blue Jackets and sent to the rafters of Nationwide Arena in 2022.