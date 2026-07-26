The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWNS
Jet Greaves was first eligible to be drafted into the NHL in 2019, but would go undrafted. The kid from Cambridge, Ontario, spent the next few years playing for the Barrie Colts of the OHL. With the league not playing in 20-21, and Greaves turning 20 years old, he decided to turn pro.
Sergei Bobrovsky is the CBJ goalie GOAT. Playing seven seasons in Columbus, Bob started 370 games and won 213 of them. Bobrovsky owns just about every goalie record there is for Columbus, too. He's #1 for most games played, Wins, Shutouts, and Time on Ice. He also owns 8 of the top 10 longest winning streaks in club history, with the record being 14. Bob also has 23 shootout wins, which is tops. His 2.41 GAA is by far the best, and his SV% of .921 is the best by a long shot, too.
Foligno’s first couple of seasons in Columbus were as expected. He had 19 points in 45 games played in a season that was shortened due to a labor dispute. The following season of 2013-14 saw the CBJ make the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Foligno would play in 70 games that season, scoring 18 goals and 39 points. But more importantly, he had two goals in the playoffs, one of which was an iconic game-winner inside Nationwide Arena versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Korpisalo came to America in 2015 and played three games for the Springfield Falcons, going 0-2 with a GAA of 3.20 and a save % of .878. I’m sure Korpisalo was just adjusting to North American hockey, but in his mind, there’s no doubt he had more to offer. The next season, the Blue Jackets would switch affiliates from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Lake Erie. A welcome change for some of the guys who went back and forth from Columbus to their AHL team. Korpisalo would make an immediate impact for the Monsters.
Dumais finished the 2022-23 season by breaking the record for franchise points with 140, with the old record being 137. This was a 23-year-old record. He also won the QMJHL MVP. He played in 15 playoff games and had 21 points. Dumais did miss some playoff games due to injury, though.
NEWS
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday that NHL Productions will now be producing the club's game telecasts. The Blue Jackets also shared that their new broadcast deal with the NHL will begin during the 2026-27 season.
According to The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano, the Rangers have hired former Blue Jackets first-round pick Derick Brassard as a player development assistant. In addition, The New York Post's Mollie Walker reported that the Rangers are also hiring Blue Jackets "legend" Jonathan Quick as director of goaltending development.
If the Blue Jackets hope to take that next step in 2026-27 and get into the playoffs, they are going to need their top players to be on their A-game. However, they also have some notable players who will be looking to put together bounce-back years next season.
The Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.
Jet Greaves and the Columbus Blue Jackets were supposed to go to arbitration this morning. But it never happened, as the two sides were able to work out a deal at the last minute. The CBJ and Jet Greaves settled on a 3-year, $5 million per year deal to keep the young goalie in Columbus for the next few years. This is very good news.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger finds himself in a sticky situation, and it's not completely fair to him either.
Sillinger's new deal is a three-year deal worth $4.625 million per season. This is exactly where many people thought the number would come in. The total is $13,875,000.
There's never a dull moment in Columbus Blue Jackets world, especially on July 23rd.
On July 24th, 2021, there was a trade that absolutely no one saw coming: Cam Atkinson was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jake Voráček .
Earlier this off-season, the Columbus Blue Jackets lost forward Mason Marchment in free agency to the San Jose Sharks. The 6-foot-4 winger signed a five-year, $33.75 million contract with the Sharks and will now be a key part of their roster as they look to become a playoff team.
Cole Sillinger is a breakout candidate to watch next season
Rick Bowness was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets last January, and what he did with a team that was dead last in the Eastern Conference was remarkable.
Former Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc is heading to Switzerland's National League.
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