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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWNS

With 73 days to go until opening night at Nationwide Arena, there's only one person to talk about - Jet Greaves.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com73 Days Until Opening Night: Jet GreavesWith 73 days to go until opening night at Nationwide Arena, there's only one person to talk about - Jet Greaves.&nbsp;

Jet Greaves was first eligible to be drafted into the NHL in 2019, but would go undrafted. The kid from Cambridge, Ontario, spent the next few years playing for the Barrie Colts of the OHL. With the league not playing in 20-21, and Greaves turning 20 years old, he decided to turn pro. 

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;have had many players don the Union Blue in their history. The number 72 has only been worn twice, however.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com72 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #72The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;have had many players don the Union Blue in their history. The number 72 has only been worn twice, however.&nbsp;

Sergei Bobrovsky is the CBJ goalie GOAT. Playing seven seasons in Columbus, Bob started 370 games and won 213 of them. Bobrovsky owns just about every goalie record there is for Columbus, too. He's #1 for most games played, Wins, Shutouts, and Time on Ice. He also owns 8 of the top 10 longest winning streaks in club history, with the record being 14. Bob also has 23 shootout wins, which is tops. His 2.41 GAA is by far the best, and his SV% of .921 is the best by a long shot, too.

Nick Foligno was drafted 28th overall in 2006.
thehockeynews.com71 Days Until Opening Night: Nick FolignoNick Foligno was drafted 28th overall in 2006.

Foligno’s first couple of seasons in Columbus were as expected. He had 19 points in 45 games played in a season that was shortened due to a labor dispute. The following season of 2013-14 saw the CBJ make the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Foligno would play in 70 games that season, scoring 18 goals and 39 points. But more importantly, he had two goals in the playoffs, one of which was an iconic game-winner inside Nationwide Arena versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Joonas Korpisalo was the ultimate professional while he was in Columbus. For four years, he backed up Blue Jackets great Sergei Bobrovsky and usually played well when he did.
thehockeynews.com70 Days Until Opening Night: Joonas KorpisaloJoonas Korpisalo was the ultimate professional while he was in Columbus. For four years, he backed up Blue Jackets great Sergei Bobrovsky and usually played well when he did.

Korpisalo came to America in 2015 and played three games for the Springfield Falcons, going 0-2 with a GAA of 3.20 and a save % of .878. I’m sure Korpisalo was just adjusting to North American hockey, but in his mind, there’s no doubt he had more to offer. The next season, the Blue Jackets would switch affiliates from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Lake Erie. A welcome change for some of the guys who went back and forth from Columbus to their AHL team. Korpisalo would make an immediate impact for the Monsters.

Jordan Dumais was born just outside of Montreal on the island of Île Bizard, Que. But don't let a 5-foot-9 and 174-pound frame fool you.
thehockeynews.com69 Days Until Opening Night: Jordan DumaisJordan Dumais was born just outside of Montreal on the island of Île Bizard, Que. But don't let a 5-foot-9 and 174-pound frame fool you.

Dumais finished the 2022-23 season by breaking the record for franchise points with 140, with the old record being 137. This was a 23-year-old record. He also won the QMJHL MVP. He played in 15 playoff games and had 21 points. Dumais did miss some playoff games due to injury, though.

NEWS

The Blue Jackets have announced a new broadcast deal with the NHL.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Announce Broadcast Deal With NHL ProductionsThe Blue Jackets have announced a new broadcast deal with the NHL.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday that NHL Productions will now be producing the club's game telecasts. The Blue Jackets also shared that their new broadcast deal with the NHL will begin during the 2026-27 season.   

Two former members of the Blue Jackets have been hired by the Rangers.
thehockeynews.comFormer First-Round Pick & Blue Jackets 'Legend' Both Hired By RangersTwo former members of the Blue Jackets have been hired by the Rangers.

According to The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano, the Rangers have hired former Blue Jackets first-round pick Derick Brassard as a player development assistant. In addition, The New York Post's Mollie Walker reported that the Rangers are also hiring Blue Jackets "legend" Jonathan Quick as director of goaltending development.   

The Blue Jackets will be looking for these three players to have bounce-back years next season.
thehockeynews.com3 Blue Jackets Bounce-Back Candidates For 2026-27 SeasonThe Blue Jackets will be looking for these three players to have bounce-back years next season.

If the Blue Jackets hope to take that next step in 2026-27 and get into the playoffs, they are going to need their top players to be on their A-game. However, they also have some notable players who will be looking to put together bounce-back years next season.

Danton Heinen is returning to the Blue Jackets.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Bring Back Veteran Forward On One-Year DealDanton Heinen is returning to the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets have announced that they have signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.  

Some history could've been made today for the Blue Jackets. For the first time in its history, they would've gone to an arbitration hearing with a player. It's really hard to imagine it, having had so many tough negotiations with players over the years. This doesn't have to be seen as a negative either. Just thought I'd remind you of that.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comJet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jacket Avoid Arbitration. Agree to Multi-Year DealSome history could've been made today for the Blue Jackets. For the first time in its history, they would've gone to an arbitration hearing with a player. It's really hard to imagine it, having had so many tough negotiations with players over the years. This doesn't have to be seen as a negative either. Just thought I'd remind you of that.&nbsp;

Jet Greaves and the Columbus Blue Jackets were supposed to go to arbitration this morning. But it never happened, as the two sides were able to work out a deal at the last minute. The CBJ and Jet Greaves settled on a 3-year, $5 million per year deal to keep the young goalie in Columbus for the next few years. This is very good news.   

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger finds himself in a sticky situation, and it's not completely fair to him either.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comUnfairly For Cole Sillinger, A Lot Rides On The Result Of His New ContractColumbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger finds himself in a sticky situation, and it's not completely fair to him either.&nbsp;

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger finds himself in a sticky situation, and it's not completely fair to him either.   

Two down, one to go.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comCole Sillinger, Blue Jackets Avoid Arbitration. Agree To Multi-Year DealTwo down, one to go.&nbsp;

Sillinger's new deal is a three-year deal worth $4.625 million per season. This is exactly where many people thought the number would come in. The total is $13,875,000. 

On July 23, 2012, the Columbus Blue Jackets sent Rick Nash to the New York Rangers in exchange for Artem Anisimov, Brandon Dubinsky, Tim Erixon, and a 2013 1st-rounder (Kerby Rychel). That trade would wind up being good for both teams, as the Rangers would go on to play for a Stanley Cup, and the Jackets would start a run of playoff appearances in the coming years. Rick Nash would go on to retire in 2019 with the Boston Bruins and then come home to Columbus and join the front office. Nash would get to see his #61 be retired by the Blue Jackets and sent to the rafters of Nationwide Arena in 2022.
thehockeynews.comJuly 23rd: An Important Day Throughout Blue Jackets HistoryOn July 23, 2012, the Columbus Blue Jackets sent Rick Nash to the New York Rangers in exchange for Artem Anisimov, Brandon Dubinsky, Tim Erixon, and a 2013 1st-rounder (Kerby Rychel). That trade would wind up being good for both teams, as the Rangers would go on to play for a Stanley Cup, and the Jackets would start a run of playoff appearances in the coming years. Rick Nash would go on to retire in 2019 with the Boston Bruins and then come home to Columbus and join the front office. Nash would get to see his #61 be retired by the Blue Jackets and sent to the rafters of Nationwide Arena in 2022.

There's never a dull moment in Columbus Blue Jackets world, especially on July 23rd. 

On July 24th, 2021, there was a trade that absolutely no one saw coming: Cam Atkinson was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jake Voráček .
thehockeynews.comToday In Columbus Blue Jackets History: The Blue Jackets Acquire Jake Voráček In Exchange For Cam AtkinsonOn July 24th, 2021, there was a trade that absolutely no one saw coming: Cam Atkinson was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jake Voráček .

On July 24th, 2021, there was a trade that absolutely no one saw coming: Cam Atkinson was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jake Voráček .

Mason Marchment was a very good addition to Columbus' roster last season.
thehockeynews.comThe Blue Jackets Will Miss This Off-Season DepartureMason Marchment was a very good addition to Columbus' roster last season.

Earlier this off-season, the Columbus Blue Jackets lost forward Mason Marchment in free agency to the San Jose Sharks. The 6-foot-4 winger signed a five-year, $33.75 million contract with the Sharks and will now be a key part of their roster as they look to become a playoff team. 

Cole Sillinger is a breakout candidate to watch next season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Forward Could Hit New Level After Landing Nice PaydayCole Sillinger is a breakout candidate to watch next season.

Cole Sillinger is a breakout candidate to watch next season

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News has been releasing his NHL Coaches Ranking over the last few weeks.
thehockeynews.comWhere Does Head Coach Rick Bowness Rank Among NHL Coaches?Adam Proteau of The Hockey News has been releasing his NHL Coaches Ranking over the last few weeks.

Rick Bowness was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets last January, and what he did with a team that was dead last in the Eastern Conference was remarkable.   

Former Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc is heading to Switzerland's National League.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Forward Signs In SwitzerlandFormer Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc is heading to Switzerland's National League.

Former Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc is heading to Switzerland's National League.

The Columbus Blue Jackets just can't stay out of the news cycle.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comIf Kirby Dach Is In A Kirill Marchenko Trade, Don Waddell Should Hang Up ImmediatelyThe Columbus Blue Jackets just can't stay out of the news cycle.&nbsp;

  The Columbus Blue Jackets just can't stay out of the news cycle.   

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Columbus Blue JacketsKirill MarchenkoJet GreavesCole SillingerDon WaddellRick Bowness
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