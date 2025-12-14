The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTESBlue Jackets Goalie Prospect Makes KHL All-Star Game Along With Two Former Jackets Ivanov was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 5th round of the 2022 NHL Draft.
According to KHL.ru, 2022 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Sergei Ivanov has been named to the 2026 Fonbet KHL All-Star Game. He will play for the U23 All-Stars.
The game will also feature "World Stars," which consist of North American and European players. Two former Blue Jackets made the team. Former forward Kevin Labanc, and former defenseman Adam Clendening will play for the World Stars.From THN's Archive: Following His Hockey Heart A devastating neck injury threatened Grant Marshall's NHL dream. Defying doctors, he battled back, playing 700 games and winning two Cups.
DEC. 4, 1990, IS A DAY GRANT MARSHALL WILL NEVER FORGET. He was 17 years old playing in his first season in the Ontario League with the Ottawa 67’s when he was viciously checked from behind by Jason Young in a game against the Sudbury Wolves. The hit left him with a broken neck and temporary paralysis. In the blink of an eye, his NHL dream was put on hold. “At that point I was so scared,” Marshall says. “I couldn’t move. My life was turned upside down.”Metro Division Standings As Of 12-10-25 The Metropolitan Division continues to be one of the hardest divisions in the NHL.
The Metro Division is a part of the mushy middle of the NHL standings. Not one team in the Metro is ranked lower than 20th in the entire league. While the Metro-leading Capitals have moved up to third. It really is the wild, wild west right now, and no team seems to want to run away with the division.From THN's Archive: Scott Hartnell Letter to my Rookie self
Wow, that was some hit, wasn’t it? You’ll probably never skate through the neutral zone with your head down when Darren Langdon is on the ice again, right? In case you’re wondering where you are at the moment, you’re in Raleigh, N.C. Actually, you’re in an ambulance and, yeah, that’s your dad riding with you. Way to screw up the Dads’ Trip there, pal.Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators Hear from Evason, Fabbro, Jenner, and Werenski as the Blue Jackets clash with the Red Wings. Get their candid insights and game predictions.
Zach Werenski:
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPSColumbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 29-30-0-5 all-time, and 13-16-0-3 on the road vs. Carolina.
Series History vs. The Hurricanes
Dmitri Voronkov(11-PPG) scored the only goal for Columbus, while Jet Greaves made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
For two periods, the Blue Jackets looked like they were holding their own against the juggernaut Hurricanes, but when the game ticked over into the third period, they took control and pummeled the Blue Jackets.Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (30 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 19-20-2-3 all-time, and 12-7-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.
Series History vs. The Senators
Boone Jenner(4), Dante Fabbro(2), and Dmitri Voronkov(12) scored for Columbus, while Jet Greaves made 21 stops in relief of a pulled Elvis Merzlikins in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
This game got ugly in a hurry, and there was no coming back from it. When David Perron and Drake Batherson scored 1:13 seconds apart in the first, it was ok, no big deal, right? But when Tim Stützle scored on the power play with around five minutes to go in the first, Dean Evason had seen enough. Evason, who admittedly doesn't like to pull goalies, yanked Elvis Merzlikins after giving up his third goal of the period. Merzlikins did not look comfortable at all in the 15 minutes he played.Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 7-6-0-1 all-time, and 4-2-0-1 at home vs. Vegas.
Series History vs. The Golden Knights
Charlie Coyle(5) and Yegor Chinakhov(3) scored the only goals against the Vegas Golden Knights, while Jet Greaves made 22 saves in a 3-2 loss on a snowy Saturday night in Columbus.
They had this one. It really felt like they had this one. Instead, after blowing multiple leads in the game, they would lose to the Golden Knights to seal their 5th straight loss.
Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
