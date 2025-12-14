The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES

Blue Jackets Goalie Prospect Makes KHL All-Star Game Along With Two Former Jackets

Ivanov was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 5th round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

According to KHL.ru, 2022 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Sergei Ivanov has been named to the 2026 Fonbet KHL All-Star Game. He will play for the U23 All-Stars.

The game will also feature "World Stars," which consist of North American and European players. Two former Blue Jackets made the team. Former forward Kevin Labanc, and former defenseman Adam Clendening will play for the World Stars.

Metro Division Standings As Of 12-10-25

The Metropolitan Division continues to be one of the hardest divisions in the NHL.

The Metro Division is a part of the mushy middle of the NHL standings. Not one team in the Metro is ranked lower than 20th in the entire league. While the Metro-leading Capitals have moved up to third. It really is the wild, wild west right now, and no team seems to want to run away with the division.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators

Hear from Evason, Fabbro, Jenner, and Werenski as the Blue Jackets clash with the Red Wings. Get their candid insights and game predictions.

Zach Werenski:

3-0 hold really hurt the team

They tried to come back, but the Senators played well to stop their momentum

Feels the team needs to be more desperate right from the start

Felt the team have key breakdowns at key times

Team needs to dig deep and find ways to win

Guys on the team need to have full buy-in and just win

Feels the team is finding ways to lose

Reminds reporters and fans, it's tough to be a goalie

Feels that some of the goals that are going in, any team would score - it's not on the goalies

The message in the room is that they will be okay, they just need to win games

Admits it's frustrating

Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 29-30-0-5 all-time, and 13-16-0-3 on the road vs. Carolina.

Series History vs. The Hurricanes

The Jackets are 0-6-0 in their last six games in Lenovo Center.

The CBJ went 2-2 vs. the Canes last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 PM

Jackets Third Period Implosion Helps Bussi To 7th Straight Win; Jackets Lose Third Straight

The Blue Jackets are now 13-11-6 on the year with 32 points.

Dmitri Voronkov(11-PPG) scored the only goal for Columbus, while Jet Greaves made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

For two periods, the Blue Jackets looked like they were holding their own against the juggernaut Hurricanes, but when the game ticked over into the third period, they took control and pummeled the Blue Jackets.

Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (30 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 19-20-2-3 all-time, and 12-7-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.

Series History vs. The Senators

The Jackets are 8-1-2 against Ottawa in the last 11 home games.

The CBJ went 1-2 vs. the Sens last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Ottawa Senators

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM.

Merzlikins Struggles Early; Blue Jackets Drop Fourth Straight

The Blue Jackets are now 13-12-6 on the year with 32 points.

Boone Jenner(4), Dante Fabbro(2), and Dmitri Voronkov(12) scored for Columbus, while Jet Greaves made 21 stops in relief of a pulled Elvis Merzlikins in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

This game got ugly in a hurry, and there was no coming back from it. When David Perron and Drake Batherson scored 1:13 seconds apart in the first, it was ok, no big deal, right? But when Tim Stützle scored on the power play with around five minutes to go in the first, Dean Evason had seen enough. Evason, who admittedly doesn't like to pull goalies, yanked Elvis Merzlikins after giving up his third goal of the period. Merzlikins did not look comfortable at all in the 15 minutes he played.

Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 7-6-0-1 all-time, and 4-2-0-1 at home vs. Vegas.

Series History vs. The Golden Knights

Columbus is 7-6-0-1 all-time, and 4-2-0-1 at home vs. Vegas.

The Jackets are 3-3-1 against Ottawa in the last 7 home games.

The CBJ went 1-1 vs. the Knights last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 PM.

Blue Jackets Blow Multiple Leads, Drop Fifth Straight

The Blue Jackets are now 13-13-6 on the year with 32 points.

Charlie Coyle(5) and Yegor Chinakhov(3) scored the only goals against the Vegas Golden Knights, while Jet Greaves made 22 saves in a 3-2 loss on a snowy Saturday night in Columbus.

They had this one. It really felt like they had this one. Instead, after blowing multiple leads in the game, they would lose to the Golden Knights to seal their 5th straight loss.

Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

