The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

thehockeynews.com Zach Werenski's Huge Game Helps U.S. Beat Slovakia To Move On To Gold Medal Game Against Canada Columbus Blue Jackets and United States defenseman Zach Werenski played a massive role in beating Slovakia 6-2 on Friday night in Milan to move on to the Gold Medal Game on Sunday. The game will pit the U.S. against Canada in the winner-take-all game at 8:10 a.m. Eastern.