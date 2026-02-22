Logo
The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
9h
Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scored his 1st Olympic goal with 9 seconds left in the first period against Germany to put his team up 1-0. It was Werenski's second point of the tournament.&nbsp;
Werenski becomes just the 4th CBJ to score a goal in the Olympics. In 2006, Radoslav Suchý scored for Slovakia and David Výborný for the Czech Republic. While Rick Nash scored for Canada in 2010. 

Werenski captained the red, white and blue with pride at the world juniors. His next mission: returning the Wolverines to glory
Werenski certainly stood up for his country in Helsinki. Not only was he the captain, but the all-around blueliner was also named the tournament’s top defenseman, thanks in part to his nine points in seven games (tied for first among D-men with Finland’s Olli Juolevi). “He’s a steadying influence,” said U.S. coach Ron Wilson. “He moves the puck very well, he shoots the puck incredibly hard, and he’s a solid performer back there.”

Group play is done; now it's time to get down to the real games.
Zach Werenski and Team USA went undefeated, beating Latvia, Denmark, and Germany to go 3-0. Werenski had a goal and an assist in the three round robin games, which concluded on Sunday with a win against Germany. 

Team Latvia started the tournament with a loss to the United States last Thursday. After beating Germany on Saturday, they then lost to Denmark on Sunday to finish 1-2. Elvis Merzļikins played only two periods against the Americans in the opening game, being replaced by Artūrs Šilovs, who then started the next two games. 

Team USA honors Johnny Gaudreau at the Winter Olympics, a touching tribute as they chase gold. His spirit fuels their pursuit of victory.
Team USA brought his jersey with them to Italy and set up a locker stall with his nameplate inside the dressing room. It’s an amazing gesture to the late Gaudreau, who was loved and admired by so many around the game.

Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;and Team Latvia Goalie&nbsp;Elvis Merzlikins will get the start today against Sweden. The game will be played at 3:10 p.m. Eastern today, with the winner playing the United States tomorrow.&nbsp;
Merzlikins last played on February 12th in the opening game against his CBJ teammate Zach Werenski. 

The game didn't go well for Latvia, losing 5-1. Merzlikins made 28 saves on 32 U.S. shots. The majority of those shots came in the second period when the United States poured on the shots on goal. 

The United States knows who they'll face at 3:10 p.m. tomorrow in Milan, and it'll be their first real test of the tournament.&nbsp;
After the defeat of Latvia on Tuesday afternoon, Sweden is next up in the Olympic Ice Hockey Tournament gauntlet for the United States. Sadly, Elvis Merzlikins Olympic run is over. He will now return to Columbus and try to help the CBJ make the playoffs. 

Sweden went 2-0-1 in pool play, with their only loss coming to Finland. They wound up finishing third in the standings behind Finland and Slovakia based on a better goal differential. 

Teams would kill for just one franchise defenseman. The Blue Jackets have two in the making. Friends off the ice, Werenski and Jones have the kind of psychic chemistry on it to become the NHL’s top defense pair
It was Game 3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins last spring, and Werenski had reached to challenge a Phil Kessel shot from the slot. As Werenski’s blade met Kessel’s at the point of release, the puck leapt upward and rocketed along the shaft of Werenski’s stick, its forward momentum halted only by his right orbital bone and eye socket.

For Werenski, darkness. His world went black, his ears grew deaf with ringing. There was no shock, no brief reprieve from agony. Only pain, immediate and crippling, as the ice began to pool red beneath him.

Already with his third NHL franchise at 22, Erixon gets a chance to log meaningful minutes in Columbus
Team USA and Zach Werenski will take on Sweden today at&nbsp;3:10 p.m. in Milan, and with it, America looks to break a very long winless streak against&nbsp;Tre Kornor.
The United States hasn't beaten Sweden in an Olympic Hockey game since 1960. Yes, you heard that right, 1960. 

Going into today's game, The U.S. and Sweden have played a total of 15 times. America has a record of 6-7-2 and has a goal differential of plus-24. Sounds good right? Yeah, not so fast! 

Team USA has gone winless in the last 8 games against Sweden, with their last win coming in 1960. They're 0-6-2, with the two ties coming in 1980 and 1992. Pretty crazy if you ask me. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;returned to practice today after being off for the last 13 days.&nbsp;
Bowness gave updates on both:

  • Kirill Marchenko - Lower body issue - skated on his own Friday. Should return to the team on Saturday.
  • Sean Monahan - Has the flu but skated on his own. He's expected to return for practice tomorrow.
Zach Werenski and Team USA finally beat Sweden today. It was the first time since the 1960 Olympics that the Americans beat Sweden in an Olympic game. A rare feat indeed.&nbsp;
With the win, the Stars and Stripes will play the red-hot Slovakians. Slovakia moved on to the Semi's by beating Germany 6-2 on Wednesday. Montreal Canadiens young star Juraj Slafkovsky leads the way with 3 goals and 7 points. He now has 10 goals in 11 career Olympic games. 

Zach Werenski and Team USA will play Slovakia on Friday for a chance to play in the Gold Medal game on Sunday.
Former CBJ, and current Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who is playing for Finland, will play Canada in a semifinal game. He has yet to play for Finland in these winter games. 

Korpisalo went 87-78-24 in parts of 8 seasons with the Blue Jackets before being traded to the LA Kings. 

Another Finn and former Blue Jacket, Mikko Lehtonen is also playing. In two games played, he hasn't registered a point. Lehtonen played in 17 games for Columbus and had 3 assists during the 2020-21 season. 

Lehtonen carried the flag for Finland during the Olympics opening ceremonies. 

In Ken Hitchcock’s world, good team ‘D’ is all about puck management and wearing out an opponent, not playing passively
Zach Werenski&nbsp;and Team USA will take on Slovakia today for a chance to play for the Gold Medal on Sunday.&nbsp;
According to a report by Gary Larkin of the Westfair Business Journal, the parent company of FanDuel Sports Network, Main Street Sports Group, will close down on April 14th. The NHL season ends on the 16th.&nbsp;
Thankfully for Columbus Blue Jackets fans, the season ends on the 14th, but if they should make the playoffs, that puts in question where the games would be available to watch, as first-round games are typically available to the local RSNs. 

Columbus Blue Jackets and United States defenseman Zach Werenski played a massive role in beating Slovakia 6-2 on Friday night in Milan to move on to the Gold Medal Game on Sunday. The game will pit the U.S. against Canada in the winner-take-all game at 8:10 a.m. Eastern.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have stocked the prospect cupboard over the past few drafts. Let's take a look at how the Goaltenders and Defensemen are doing.
In honour of Team USA facing off against Team Canada, here is an article about the late Gaudreau brothers.
It puts the game on the biggest stage and gets the most viewers. You can't put a price on that
