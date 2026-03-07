(3-6-26) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Line Combinations

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Marcus Johansson (upper-body).
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Braeden Bowman
Pavel Dorofeyev - Mitch Marner - Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Colton Sissons
Defense:
Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon - Rasmus Andersson
Starting Goaltender: Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured:Brett Howden (lower-body), Carter Hart (lower-body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower-body), Mark Stone (upper-body), William Karlsson (lower-body).
