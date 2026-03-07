Logo
(3-6-26) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Line Combinations

New forwards debut as Wild shuffle lines against Golden Knights. See the full projected lineups and key roster changes for tonight's showdown.

The Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) is back in action tonight for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) on trade deadline day.

After morning skate, Wild head coach John Hynes said that newly acquired forwards Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink will play tonight. Nick Foligno did not make it and will not play.

Here is tonight's lineup.

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Bobby Brink

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Nico Sturm - Michael McCarron - Robby Fabbri

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nick Foligno.

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Marcus Johansson (upper-body).

Golden Knights Projected Lineup

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Braeden Bowman

Pavel Dorofeyev - Mitch Marner - Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad - Tomas Hertl - Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Colton Sissons 

Defense:

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin - Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon - Rasmus Andersson

Starting Goaltender: Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Brett Howden (lower-body), Carter Hart (lower-body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower-body), Mark Stone (upper-body), William Karlsson (lower-body).

