Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Kevin Lankinen

Grading Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on goaltender Kevin Lankinen.
Lankinen's 2025–26 Season Review
For the second straight campaign, Lankinen took over as Vancouver's starter. The 31-year-old played 47 games and posted a record of 11-27-5. Lankinen also recorded a save percentage of .876 and a goals-against average of 3.70.
Overall, the 2025-26 season was a frustrating one for Lankinen. Between February and April, he played 13 games but managed only one win. According to Evolving-Hockey, Lankinen had the third-lowest Wins Above Replacement (WAR) among goalies this year at -2.4.
Lankinen's season did have some positives, including his near-perfect shootout record. Of the 23 shooters faced, only one goal got behind him. Five of Lankinen's 11 wins this season came in the shootout, while his career Save Percentage improved to an impressive .883, which is the highest of any goaltender in NHL history who has participated in at least 15 shootouts.
This year, Lankinen was also named to Team Finland's 2026 Winter Olympic team. He was one of three goaltenders named to the squad, but did not see any action. Finland won a Bronze Medal at the tournament after defeating Slovakia in their final game.
At the end of the campaign, Lankinen was named the team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy. The award is handed out, "to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey." The nominees for the award are voted on by the local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA).
As for next year, Lankinen is expected to be back with the Canucks as he has a no-movement clause. He is currently in year two of a five-year extension, which carries an AAV of $4.5 million. With Thatcher Demko's injury history, Lankinen could once again surpass the 35+ games played mark in 2026-27, as he has in his first two seasons with Vancouver.
Lankinen's 2025–26 Letter Grade
While Lankinen did not play well, it is important to note that Vancouver's defensive system contributed to his end-of-season statistics. The Canucks' defensive structure did him no favours, as he constantly had to contend with high-danger shots and odd-man rushes. The hope is that with a new defensive structure in front of him, Lankinen can return to the player he was during the 2024-25 campaign.
Ultimately, Lankinen receives an C+ grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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