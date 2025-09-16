Charlottetown Islanders 2025-26 Season Preview

The Islanders were able to break above the .500 threshold last season for the first time in three seasons. Now, the Isles will try to break back into contendership.

Goalies

In net, the team is rocking with two intruiging goaltenders, who haven't quite proven themselves as being legitimate yet.

Donald Hickey had a really solid rookie campaign, posting a .902 save percentage through 30 games and at times outplaying then starter Nicolas Ruccia throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Vincent Gladu had an .898 save percentage over 27 games as the backup for the Armada last season.

Both of these options are solid and could split the crease 50/50.

Rating: B

Defense

The Islanders blueline has taken major strides ahead of this season.

Captain Macrus Kearsey (28 in 46) and Owen Conrad (26 in 64) return as key pieces, with overager Max Jardine (9 in 61).

The team then added Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brady Peddle (10 in 62, USHL) to the mix.

Meanwhile down the lineup, import Nikita Voyaga (6 in 46) returns with ex-OHLer Daniel Chen (8 in 55) joining as well.

Rating: A

Forwards

Up-front Charlottetown looks very strong.

Expect Matthew Butler (65 in 60) and Ross Campbell (58 in 52) to be key pieces for the squad.

The team has three 2005s, meaning they may have to drop one of them or the aforementioned Jardine. These three overage forwards are Nathan leek (39 in 60), ex-Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Peddle (29 in 54) and Kyle Powers (31 in 61).

Down the lineup, expect big seasons from William Shields (28 in 55), Anthony Flanagan (19 in 58), and 2026 NHL draft prospects Jude Herron (15 in 40), import Juraj Jonas Durco (rookie) and Nolan Duskocy (rookie).

Lastly Antoine Provencher, the team's 2025 QMJHL first rounder, will also join the team, looking to make an immediate impact.

All-in-all, the team should be well positioned to succeed.

Rating: A

Verdict

Charlottetown should be in the mix for the Top 10, potentially reaching as high as 8th by the end of the season based on the roster construction so far. Choice overage decisions as well as a few added pieces could really give them a better shot at contention.

