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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 1 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 1 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights can win their series on Friday.

Two more NHL playoff series ended on Thursday.

The Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks are moving on after action-packed matchups against the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

Three games are on the slate for May 1. The first round could be wrapped up after those contests.

If even one of those series go to Game 7, however, the second round will begin before the first round ends. The Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET to open Round 2. That game will air on ABC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the NHL playoffs and the schedule for Friday.

May 1 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 6: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Friday, May 1, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2)

Game 6: Buffalo at Boston, Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN360, TVAS2)

Game 6: Vegas at Utah, Friday, May 1, 10 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS2)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 3-2

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.85/-118), Boston (1.98/-102)

Bruins Use 'Neighbor Connection' To Spoil The Sabres' Party In Buffalo

Sabres 'Had Chances' In OT Loss To Bruins, Ostlund Out 'A Period Of Time'

Bruins Stars Call On Fans For Game 6 Energy

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 3-2

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.87/-115), Montreal (1.95/-105)

Canadiens Steal Home-Ice Back And Push Tampa To The Brink Of Elimination

Dominic James Scores First Career Playoff Goal

'The Straw That Stirs Our Drink' — Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel Emerges As Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favorite

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia wins series 4-2

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Flyers Embrace Underdog Role As They Eye Hurricanes: 'I Used To Love When Someone Doubts You'

Penguins Eliminated In First Round By Flyers In Game 6 OT

After Benching, Matvei Michkov Delivers Flyers Another Clutch Moment

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina Hurricanes To Face Philadelphia Flyers In Second Round

One Battle After Another: Brady Tkachuk Addresses Distraction-Filled Season

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Post-Mortem: Los Angeles Kings End The Kopitar Era In Crushing Fashion

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

Wedgewood's Response To Vezina Snub Is Simple: Win The Stanley Cup

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Minnesota wins series 4-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Game 6: Dallas 2, Minnesota 5

From Blockbuster To Breakthrough: This Is Why The Wild Traded For Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Sends Stars Home, Advances To Face Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Vegas leads 3-2

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 6 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.87/-115), Utah (1.95/-105)

Finding Dory: How Pavel Dorofeyev Found His Game At The 'Perfect Time'

Mammoth Collapse Late As Vegas Wins In Double Overtime

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim wins series 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4

Game 6: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 5

The Oilers' Game 5 Answer Was Not Connor McDavid

Is Anyone Else Surprised By Podkolzin's Progression?

Leading Scorers

1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games

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