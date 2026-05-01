NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 1 Schedule

The Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights can win their series on Friday.
Two more NHL playoff series ended on Thursday.
The Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks are moving on after action-packed matchups against the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.
Three games are on the slate for May 1. The first round could be wrapped up after those contests.
If even one of those series go to Game 7, however, the second round will begin before the first round ends. The Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET to open Round 2. That game will air on ABC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the NHL playoffs and the schedule for Friday.
May 1 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Friday, May 1, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2)
Game 6: Buffalo at Boston, Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN360, TVAS2)
Game 6: Vegas at Utah, Friday, May 1, 10 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS2)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 3-2
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 3-2
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia wins series 4-2
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3
Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Minnesota wins series 4-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Game 6: Dallas 2, Minnesota 5
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Vegas leads 3-2
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)
Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim wins series 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4
Game 6: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 5
Leading Scorers
1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games
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