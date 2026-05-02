NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 2 Schedule

Get set for the second round of the NHL playoffs while we await Sunday's Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.
The second round of the NHL playoffs will start before the first round ends.
With the Tampa Bay Lightning beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in overtime on Friday, there will be a Game 7 between the two squads on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET for a spot in the second round against the Buffalo Sabres.
Before that game happens, however, we will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers get started on Saturday.
The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild will also start their second-round series on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the NHL announced.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs and the schedule for Saturday.
May 2 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Round 2, Game 1: Philadelphia at Carolina, Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, TVAS)
Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Round 1: Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 3-3
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Game 6: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0 (OT)
Round 1: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo wins series 4-2
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1
Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)
Game 6: Buffalo 4, Boston 1
Round 1: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Vegas wins series 4-2
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)
Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Game 6: Vegas 5, Utah 1
Round 1: Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia wins series 4-2
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3
Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Round 1: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina wins series 4-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2
Round 1: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado wins series 4-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Round 1: Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Minnesota wins series 4-2
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Game 6: Dallas 2, Minnesota 5
Round 1: Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim wins series 4-2
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)
Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4
Game 6: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 5
Leading Scorers
1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games
T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 9 points, 6 games
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