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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 2 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 2 Schedule

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Get set for the second round of the NHL playoffs while we await Sunday's Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

The second round of the NHL playoffs will start before the first round ends.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in overtime on Friday, there will be a Game 7 between the two squads on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET for a spot in the second round against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before that game happens, however, we will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers get started on Saturday.

The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild will also start their second-round series on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, the NHL announced.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs and the schedule for Saturday.

May 2 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Round 2, Game 1: Philadelphia at Carolina, Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, TVAS)

Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Philadelphia (2.70/+170), Carolina (1.48/-208)

Nikolaj Ehlers, Alexander Nikishin Expected To Play In Game 1 Against Flyers 

Flyers Will Have Quick Turnaround; Hurricanes Series Start Time Set

Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.55/+155), Colorado (1.53/-189)

'Ice In His Veins': Behind The Rookie Who Ended The Wild's First-Round Curse

NHL 26 Predicts Avalanche Cruise Past Wild In Just Five Games

Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.40/+140), Vegas (1.59/-170)

Ducks To Face Golden Knights In Round 2 Of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Karlsson Skates With Golden Knights Ahead of Pivotal Game 6, Possibly Nearing Return

Round 1: Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Game 6: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0 (OT)

Game 7 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.40/+140), Tampa Bay (1.59/-170)

Can The Canadiens Succeed Where The Maple Leafs Failed?

Round 1: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo wins series 4-2

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4: Buffalo 6, Boston 1

Game 5: Boston 2, Buffalo 1 (OT)

Game 6: Buffalo 4, Boston 1

'19 Years Of Pain Ended': Social Media Reacts To Sabres Knocking Out The Bruins In Boston

Bruins Eliminated In Game 6 By The Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' Lindy Ruff Named Finalist For Top NHL Award

The Buffalo Sabres eliminated the Boston Bruins in six games to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007, 19 years ago. Fans online had lots to say about both squads.
thehockeynews.com'19 Years Of Pain Ended': Social Media Reacts To Sabres Knocking Out The Bruins In BostonThe Buffalo Sabres eliminated the Boston Bruins in six games to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007, 19 years ago. Fans online had lots to say about both squads.

Round 1: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Vegas wins series 4-2

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4: Vegas 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Game 5: Utah 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)

Game 6: Vegas 5, Utah 1

Finding Dory: How Pavel Dorofeyev Found His Game At The 'Perfect Time'

How The Utah Mammoth Became A Threat For Years To Come

Round 1: Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia wins series 4-2

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4: Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Game 5: Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 3

Game 6: Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Flyers Embrace Underdog Role As They Eye Hurricanes: 'I Used To Love When Someone Doubts You'

Penguins Eliminated In First Round By Flyers In Game 6 OT

After Benching, Matvei Michkov Delivers Flyers Another Clutch Moment

Round 1: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina wins series 4-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4: Carolina 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina Hurricanes To Face Philadelphia Flyers In Second Round

One Battle After Another: Brady Tkachuk Addresses Distraction-Filled Season

Senators Post-Mortem: Back To Drawing Board After First-Round Sweep Vs. Hurricanes

Round 1: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado wins series 4-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4: Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Post-Mortem: Los Angeles Kings End The Kopitar Era In Crushing Fashion

'Thank You, Kopi!': Kings' Kopitar Officially Retires Following Avalanche Sweep

Wedgewood's Response To Vezina Snub Is Simple: Win The Stanley Cup

Round 1: Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Minnesota wins series 4-2

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4: Dallas 2, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Game 5: Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Game 6: Dallas 2, Minnesota 5

From Blockbuster To Breakthrough: This Is Why The Wild Traded For Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Sends Stars Home, Advances To Face Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers did not look like Stanley Cup front-runners this season. As Connor McDavid said, they looked average. There are burning questions the team must face.
thehockeynews.comPost-Mortem: What Should The Edmonton Oilers Do After A Disappointing Season?The Edmonton Oilers did not look like Stanley Cup front-runners this season. As Connor McDavid said, they looked average. There are burning questions the team must face.

Round 1: Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim wins series 4-2

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4: Edmonton 3, Anaheim 4 (OT)

Game 5: Anaheim 1, Edmonton 4

Game 6: Edmonton 2, Anaheim 5

The Oilers' Game 5 Answer Was Not Connor McDavid

Is Anyone Else Surprised By Podkolzin's Progression?

Leading Scorers

1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games

T-2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 9 points, 6 games

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