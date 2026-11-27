thehockeynews.com 'It's Paying Off For Him': Boston University Coach Gushes Over Caleb Malhotra's Improved One-Timer The Vancouver Canucks' first-round pick left the Ontario Hockey League for the NCAA this season. And with six goals and 14points — as well as being named Hockey East's player of the week — Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said it's clear that the decision is paying off.