World Juniors 2027: Canada's Projected Roster Gives Them A Shot At Gold
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 4:00 PM
In the final instalment of The Hockey News' world junior roster projections, Tony Ferrari puts together Team Canada's potential roster for the upcoming tournament in hopes of winning a gold medal on home soil.
The tournament hosts will be looking to get back into the gold medal game for the first time since they went back-to-back as champions in 22 and '23. Over the last three years, the Canadians have seen their tournament end to Czechia each year, twice in the quarterfinal and once in the semifinal.
The Canadians have been discombobulated and disorganized. The roster has routinely left off some of the most skilled options that they've had available and it's bit them each of the last few years.
This year, they won't have a true stud but they have a deeper group overall. As is tradition with Hockey Canada, there are a few high-octane guys that were left off the roster but there are also some impressive young names that make the cut.
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Let's dive into our prediction for the tournament favorites, Team Canada.
Forwards
|LW
|C
|RW
|Caleb Desnoyers
|Cole Reshcny
|Brady Martin
|Tynan Lawrence
|Braeden Cootes
|Dima Zhilkin
|Maddox Schultz
|Caleb Malhotra
|Jake O'Brien
|Ethan Belchetz
|Chase Harrington
|Ethan Czata
|Jack Nesbitt
|Ryan Roobroeck
Canada boasts a very solid forward group even without Michael Misa, Gavin McKenna, and Ben Kindel, all of whom are in the NHL with their respective clubs.
The headliners of the group are the trio of forwards playing in the AHL. Braeden Cootes, Caleb Desnoyers, and Brady Martin are all playing pro hockey and they should be key members of this team on and off of the ice.
Desnoyers brings high level playmaking and positional versatility, playing either on the wing or down the middle. Martin is the physical presence and powerforward that Canada always loves to put near the top of their lineup. Cootes is a true do-it-all center who has always shown up in a big way when wearing the national team jersey.
Don't be surprised to see these guys among the leadership group with letters on their jersey.
Cole Reschny is wearing the 'C' at North Dakota in his sophomore season with the school and he's having a good start. The high-skill, high-effort center is poised to play a big role for Canada, being looked to in a number of situations.
Another productive NCAA player that will get the chance to play a big role for Canada is Tynan Lawrence, the Boston University center who plays with a ton of pace. Lawrence has become quite the goal-scorer this season, using his speed to back defenders off and get himself into shooting positions.
Going back to the World Junior Summer Showcase, there was one player that stood out from the rest and it was 2027 NHL draft-eligible Dima Zhilkin.
Although he's not the biggest forward, he plays with tenacity and jam between and after the whistles. He's not afraid to get in anyone's face between the play, no matter their size. He also possesses as much offensive skill as just about anyone else on this team.
One of the few players that might outskill him is 2028 draft-eligible Maddox Schultz. The comparisons he's been getting this season while dominating the WHL have been lofty but honestly, pretty fair. His 27 points in 17 games with the Regina Pats are incredible.
When he pulled on a Canada jersey at the U17s earlier this month, he was a force of nature, putting up 17 points in just five games. Schultz deserves to be on this team as a 16-year-old and he might ultimately be one of their most dangerous players.
Caleb Malhotra is going to step into a center position and give Canada some of the most steady play they'll get from anyone. He started off a little slow at Boston University but he's been finding his groove as of late. His defensive game and all-around impact should make him a dependable presence for the Canadians.
thehockeynews.com'It's Paying Off For Him': Boston University Coach Gushes Over Caleb Malhotra's Improved One-TimerThe Vancouver Canucks' first-round pick left the Ontario Hockey League for the NCAA this season. And with six goals and 14points — as well as being named Hockey East's player of the week — Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said it's clear that the decision is paying off.
The ultimate wildcard for Canada is whether they get Jake O'Brien who is currently skating in Seattle as he works back from a pre-season injury. The Kraken prospect has a legitimate chance to be one of Canada's most impactful offensive playmakers if he is healthy.
The fourth line is where Canada gets their traditional big-bodied players or guys who play the game the "right" way. Ethan Belchetz hasn't quite hit the ground running in the NCAA with Michigan State but the 6-foot-5 forward brings length and size as well as some nifty mitts lower in the lineup.
Ethan Czata impressed at the WJSS, bringing energy for days and a simple approach to the game. He hunted down pucks and won battles. Canada always brings someone like that and Czata gets the ticket this year.
Chase Harrington is a player that NHL people seem to like more than the general public because of his hard-nosed forechecking game and smart approach.
When it comes to the extra forwards, Ryan Roobroeck and Jack Nesbitt are currently slotted in with the assumption that O'Brien makes the roster and secures a spot in the lineup.
With the tournament being in Canada, they have opted to take 13 forwards in the past which left a spot open to add during the tournament if they wanted. That could end up being the case here as well, especially if O'Brien’s status is up in the air at all.
As mentioned, Canada always tends to leave a few players home that should likely be at this tournament. Whether they feel like the player is redundant with other players on the team or they think they need a different element, the guys that end up on the outside looking in are Mathis Preston, Tommy Lafreniere, and Beckett Hamilton.
Preston in particular, could be the kind of player they add if O'Brien is unable to go because he would being that high-octane skill to the team.
Final cuts: Mathis Preston, Tommy Lafreniere, Beckett Hamilton
Defenseman
|D
|D
|Carson Carels
|Daxon Rudolph
|Cameron Reid
|Landon DuPont
|Keaton Verhoeff
|Ryan Lin
|Xavier Villenueve
Canada's defense looks like it might end up being a group as deep and strong as any in the tournament. The top-six defenders are all capable of playing big minutes on any given night. Carson Carels and Daxon Rudolph have both stepped into the NCAA and looked comfortable. Rudolph in particular has blown the expectations out of the water at the University of Denver.
Landon Dupont is the favorite to go first overall in this year's NHL draft and he looks more than capable of playing a big role for this Canada squad. His calm, cool and collected game in the defensive zone as well as his slick passing and heavy shot in the offensive zone could allow the 17-year-old to play in any situation.
Keaton Verheoff is a returnee from last year but he's had an up-and-down start to the year at North Dakota. He was solid at the tournament last year so he could use this as a way to get his game back on track before a big second half of his sophomore season.
thehockeynews.comWill Keaton Verhoeff Need Time In The NCAA Beyond This Season?: The Hockey News Future Watch ShowRyan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari and Eric Cruikshank break down Keaton Verhoeff's second season at the NCAA level with North Dakota, the standout prospects at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge, and more.
Another returnee from last year's team, Cameron Reid, is going to be looking to use this tournament as a jumping off point for his season. Reid has been solid with the University of Michigan but he has another level to his game. He’s played with Dupont so keeping that pair together for this tournament gives Canada some instant familiarity on the blueline.
One of the most impressive freshmen in college hockey so far has been Ryan Lin at Denver. He has seven points through 14 games but his seamless transition to playing college hockey at both ends of the ice, and his ability to move the puck in transition, has been extremely impressive. He should be a key member of the blueline for Canada.
As with the forwards, Canada tends to leave an open spot when the tournament is at home, so to fill their final spot, Xavier Villenueve grabs the job. The shifty, skilled blueliner has been an offensive dynamo for BU in the early going, putting up a point-per-game from the back end. He is a powerplay menace and a player that Canada should prioritze bringing to this event.
That leaves a few notable players on the outside looking in. Jackson Smith was on the team last year but his play hasn't quite been on par with what’s expected from him. Alexander Bilecki is probably a year away from being on this team.
Final cuts: Jackson Smith, Alexander Bilecki, Alex Huang
Goalies
|G
|Jack Ivankovic
|William Lacelle
The Canadian team generally brings two goalies to the World Juniors, especially when it's at home. Jack Ivankovic is the clear-cut starter as he returns for his third tournament. He's been fantastic at the University of Michigan this season and he should be one of the best netminders at the tournament.
William Lacelle looks poised to take on the backup role after a strong start to his NCAA career with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Lacelle is so quick in his crease, using his quick feet to square up to shooters.
If the Canadians bring a third goalie, it will be between Zachary Jovanovski and Lucas Beckman. Beckman might have the edge as a player who has had a longer track record of success. He’s been very good over the last couple of years in the QMJHL.
Final cuts: Lucas Beckman, Zachary Jovanovski
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