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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Oct 4, 2026 3:00 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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News & Notes

When the Columbus Blue Jackets signed Ryan Lomberg to a contract this summer, many CBJ fans wondered, "What for?" 
thehockeynews.comPreseason Hot Take: Mathieu Olivier When the Columbus Blue Jackets signed Ryan Lomberg to a contract this summer, many CBJ fans wondered, "What for?" 

Mathieu Olivier will score 25 goals and total 45 points in 2026-27!

He had a great year last year, even though he missed 21 games. He was on pace for 20 goals, which would have surpassed his 18 from the year before.

He was also on pace for 35 points, which would've been better than the 32 from the previous season. Playing with Charlie Coyle and Cole Sillinger last year seemed to have made all three better. 

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness gave some bad news for CBJ fans today. 
thehockeynews.comRick Bowness Gives Disappointing Injury News TodayColumbus Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness gave some bad news for CBJ fans today. 

Bowness told the media after practice today that defenseman Damon Severson won't be available for the season opener Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. 

He went on to say that they are aiming for game three, which isn't until October 9th against Pittsburgh, to be his comeback date. 

Marchenko was drafted 49th overall by the CBJ in 2018.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Trade Disgruntled Kirill Marchenko To TorontoMarchenko was drafted 49th overall by the CBJ in 2018.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded seemingly disgruntled forward Kirill Marchenko to the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending months of speculation. The deal also involves Elvis Merzlikins and Miles Wood heading to Toronto.   

The Columbus Blue Jackets have released its opening night roster. 
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jacket Announce Opening Night RosterThe Columbus Blue Jackets have released its opening night roster. 

Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz made the team out of camp, while newcomer Emil Andrae is listed on the defense. 

The team has also put defensemen Dante Fabbro and Damon Severson on IR to start the season. Fabbro has a broken hand, and Severson had shoulder surgery.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a blockbuster trade yesterday. Although the rumors of a Kirill Marchenko trade have been around for months, this kind of came out of nowhere. 
thehockeynews.comGrading The Matthew Knies/Kirill Marchenko TradeThe Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a blockbuster trade yesterday. Although the rumors of a Kirill Marchenko trade have been around for months, this kind of came out of nowhere. 

Matthew Knies is the centerpiece — and a legitimate one.

Knies is only 23, coming off a 23-goal, 66-point season, and is already signed for six years at a $7.75 million AAV. He's a big, physical winger who can play in a top-six role and gives Columbus a different type of offensive weapon.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell appeared on The Sheet with Jeff Marek today and was asked about Denton Mateychuk. Mateychuk is scheduled to be an RFA next summer, so he'll need a contract soon. 
thehockeynews.comDon Waddell Gives Update On Denton Mateychuk Contract ExtensionColumbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell appeared on The Sheet with Jeff Marek today and was asked about Denton Mateychuk. Mateychuk is scheduled to be an RFA next summer, so he'll need a contract soon. 

"I've had talks with his representation; we spoke about it last week. We're going to spend some time on it here in the coming weeks. Denton's a guy that loves it here; I know, as a person and as a player, we love him here. So, when you have common ground like that, I'm pretty confident we'll be able to find a resolution to getting him signed long-term."

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenseman Carson Soucy to a one-year contract today that will run through the 26-27 season. 
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Carson Soucy To One-Year DealThe Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenseman Carson Soucy to a one-year contract today that will run through the 26-27 season. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenseman Carson Soucy to a one-year contract today that will run through the 26-27 season. 

The deal is worth $1.15 million. 

I know it's cheesy and corny, but we're going to say it anyway - Elvis Has Left The Building! On Monday, Elvis Merzļikins was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a piece in the Matthew Knies deal, ending his Columbus career. 
thehockeynews.comClosing The Book On Elvis Merzļikins' Columbus Blue Jackets CareerI know it's cheesy and corny, but we're going to say it anyway - Elvis Has Left The Building! On Monday, Elvis Merzļikins was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a piece in the Matthew Knies deal, ending his Columbus career. 

Final Record - 108-111-38 - 2nd All-Time in CBJ history

Time on Ice - 15300:28 - 274 Games - 2nd All-Time in CBJ history

Save % - .900 - 6th All-Time in CBJ history

GAA - 3.22 - 7th - All-Time in CBJ history

Shutouts - 12 - 3rd All-Time in CBJ history

Shootout Record - 16-9 - 2nd All-Time in CBJ history

The Columbus Blue Jackets have decided to run without a captain for the 2026-27 season. 
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Decide On Captaincy For 2026-27 SeasonThe Columbus Blue Jackets have decided to run without a captain for the 2026-27 season. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have decided to run without a captain for the 2026-27 season. 

The choice comes as many fans assumed it would be one of Zach Werenski, Charlie Coyle, or Mathieu Olivier. 

What can the Blue Jackets expect from new forward Matthew Knies?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets 2026-27 Player Preview: Matthew KniesWhat can the Blue Jackets expect from new forward Matthew Knies?

At just 23 years old, Knies has already shown that he is a true top-six winger in the NHL. In 79 games last season with the Maple Leafs, he posted 23 goals and 66 points. This was after he had 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games for Toronto in 2024-25. 

What should the Blue Jackets expect from Emil Andrae this season?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets 2026-27 Player Preview: Emil AndraeWhat should the Blue Jackets expect from Emil Andrae this season?

If Andrae can hit a new level this season, it would be very good news for the Blue Jackets. When noting that he is only 24 years old and just 107 games into his NHL career, he certainly has the potential to break out. It will be intriguing to see if he can do just that for Columbus this season from here

Former Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment has started his Sharks tenure on the right foot.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Forward Has Strong Sharks DebutFormer Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment has started his Sharks tenure on the right foot.

During the first period of the Sharks' matchup against the Panthers, Marchment scored his first goal with the Pacific Division club. It was a nice one, too, as he beat Panthers goalie Akira Schmid with a long-distance snapshot. 

The third line of Cole Sillinger-Charlie Coyle-Mathieu Olivier was dynamic last season. 
thehockeynews.comCole Sillinger, Charlie Coyle, And Mathieu Olivier Pick Up Where They Left Off Last SeasonThe third line of Cole Sillinger-Charlie Coyle-Mathieu Olivier was dynamic last season. 

They combined for 2 goals, 3 assists, a plus-6 rating, 6 shots, 6 hits, and 11 PIMs, which included an Olivier fight. Many people believe that Olivier putting that dead puck in the net was an attempt to get the Sabres worked up, which worked.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Lyle Odelein has passed away at the age of 58. 
thehockeynews.comFirst Captain Of The Columbus Blue Jackets Passes Away At 58The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Lyle Odelein has passed away at the age of 58. 

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Lyle Odelein has passed away at the age of 58. 

It's reported that he died of a heart attack on Friday night

Game Recaps

Cole Sillinger(1), Matthew Knies(1-PPG,2), Adam Fantilli(1), Sean Monahan(1-PPG), and Mathieu Olivier(1-ENG) powered the Blue Jackets offense to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Jet Greaves made 23 saves on 26 Sabres shots to secure his first win of the season. 
thehockeynews.comKnies To Meet You Columbus: Matthew Knies Comes Up Big In Blue Jackets Debut As Columbus Beats Buffalo In Season OpenerCole Sillinger(1), Matthew Knies(1-PPG,2), Adam Fantilli(1), Sean Monahan(1-PPG), and Mathieu Olivier(1-ENG) powered the Blue Jackets offense to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Jet Greaves made 23 saves on 26 Sabres shots to secure his first win of the season. 

Cole Sillinger(1), Matthew Knies(1-PPG,2), Adam Fantilli(1), Sean Monahan(1-PPG), and Mathieu Olivier(1-ENG) powered the Blue Jackets offense to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Jet Greaves made 23 saves on 26 Sabres shots to secure his first win of the season.   

Kent Johnson(1) scored the only goal for Columbus in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. The goal was assisted by Matthew Knies, who made a beautiful pass off the boards to a streaking Kent Johnson, who then beat Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa on the breakaway. 
thehockeynews.comUtah Blows By Blue Jackets, Powered By Nick Schmaltz & Dylan Guenther Power Play GoalsKent Johnson(1) scored the only goal for Columbus in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. The goal was assisted by Matthew Knies, who made a beautiful pass off the boards to a streaking Kent Johnson, who then beat Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa on the breakaway. 

Kent Johnson(1) scored the only goal for Columbus in a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. The goal was assisted by Matthew Knies, who made a beautiful pass off the boards to a streaking Kent Johnson, who then beat Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa on the breakaway.   

Game Previews

The Blue Jackets are 14-8-1 at Nationwide Arena and 29-17-1 overall vs. Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (0 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 14-8-1 at Nationwide Arena and 29-17-1 overall vs. Buffalo.
The CBJ and Sabres kick off the 2026-27 season tonight at Nationwide Arena.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Buffalo SabresThe CBJ and Sabres kick off the 2026-27 season tonight at Nationwide Arena.
The Blue Jackets are 0-0-2 at home against Utah, and 2-0-2 all-time.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (2 pts) vs. Utah Mammoth (2 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 0-0-2 at home against Utah, and 2-0-2 all-time.
The Blue Jackets are 0-0-2 at home against Utah, and 2-0-2 all-time.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Utah MammothThe Blue Jackets are 0-0-2 at home against Utah, and 2-0-2 all-time.
Columbus Blue JacketsUtah MammothBuffalo SabresMatthew KniesMathieu OlivierCole Sillinger
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