Cape Breton Eagles 2025-26 Season Preview

The Eagles have been surging the past couple seasons, and while they took a small step back, they will look to soar once again this season.

Goalies

While Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexis Cournoyer left for the NCAA and the Eagles dealt Nashville Predators prospect Jakub Milota to Blainville, the Eagles goalie tandem remains in great shape.

Felix Hamel is one of the league's top goaltenders, putting up the third highest save percentage among starters (33 or mroe games) with a .914 save percentage through 44 games.

Backing him up, are 2025 QMJHL draft prospect Sam Berthiaume and 19-year-old goaltender Connor Towle.

While the backup situation is up in the air, Hamel should be set to challenge for the goalie of the year award.

Rating: A

Defense

The Eagles have a strong first pair, between Utah Mammoth prospect Tomas Lavoie (55 in 60), who should challenge for defenseman of the year, and overager Xavier Daigle (28 in 64).

Among the depth are solid options in Detroit Red Wings prospect defense Will Murphy (4 in 54), import Samuel Kupec (7 in 46) and Jacob de Ladurantaye (9 in 47).

While lacking somewhat in a legitmate second pair, the team has enough starpower to best most teams.

Rating: A

Forwards

Lewis Gendron (44 in 62) and Lucas Romeo (25 in 59) are likely battling for one of the final overage slots.

There's solid pieces too, such as Eliot L'Italien (16 in 37) as well as Reece Peitzsche (23 in 57).

The team brought on 2026 NHL draft eligible imports Adam Klaus and Maxime Sauthier, while ex-fourth overall pick Romain L'Italien (21 in 54) will also look to impress for his draft campaign.

The team lacks in bonafide star power, but has solid depth.

Rating: C

Verdict

The Cape Breton Eagles are strong on the back-end, but lackluster up front. If the offense can pick up,

