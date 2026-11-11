Keys To Success: A Look At All 12 PWHL Teams

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Ellen Bond
Ellen Bond
Nov 11, 2026 5:34 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 5:34 PM
What will it take for each of the PWHL's 12 teams to be successful this season? Here's a look at the keys to success for each.
The 2026-27 PWHL season drops the puck December 5. Before then, a lot of work is still to come for the now 12-team league. Here's a look at the keys to success this season for all 12 PWHL teams.
Boston Fleet Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: Boston FleetFor the Boston Fleet to be successful this season, they'll need the best defensive pairing in the league to be just that, Aerin Frankel at her best, and a few pleasant offensive surprises from returning players who will be stepping into bigger roles this season.
PWHL Detroit Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: PWHL DetroitDetroit has an abundance of big name forwards, so they'll look to capitalize on the power play, but will they have the speed, goaltending, offense from the blueline, and power down the middle to win? Here's a look at the keys to PWHL Detroit's success this season.
PWHL Hamilton Keys To Success
PWHL Las Vegas Keys To Success
Minnesota Frost Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: Minnesota FrostThe Minnesota Frost are set to enter the 2026-27 PWHL season for the first time without 'Walter Cup champions' next to their name. Still, they have key veterans returning and high hopes of outperforming the fresh faces in the Western Conference, as long as they can manage their keys to success.
Montreal Victoire Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: Montreal VictoireThe Montreal Victoire are set to enter their first PWHL season as reigning Walter Cup champions. They have the pieces to challenge for a second title, but it won't be a given. Here's a look at several keys to the Montreal Victoire's success this season.
New York Sirens Keys To Success
Ottawa Charge Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: Ottawa ChargeThe Ottawa Charge return as back-to-back Walter Cup runners up, bringing experience and depth into the 2026-27 PWHL season. But they won't get back to the playoffs and Walter Cup finals without key performers rising to the challenge, and keys to team success being met.
PWHL San Jose Keys To Success
Seattle Torrent Keys To Success
Toronto Sceptres Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: Toronto SceptresFrom Raygan Kirk proving she's elite, to sophomore development, aging veterans finding a way to score, and the ability of Pascal Rheaume to guide this team, the Toronto Sceptres' keys to success are clear, and they'll need most of it to go right to crack the PWHL playoffs in 2026-27.
Vancouver Goldeneyes Keys To Success
thehockeynews.comKeys To Success: Vancouver GoldeneyesThe Vancouver Goldeneyes were a preseason favorite last year. It didn't go as planned, but they return with a roster that again has people believing they'll be a Western Conference playoff team, as long as they can achieve a few necessary keys to success.
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