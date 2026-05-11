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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 11 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 11 Schedule

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The Minnesota Wild will try to tie their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Montreal Canadiens broke a tie in their series, while the Anaheim Ducks evened up theirs.

The second round of the NHL playoffs is guaranteed to last until at least Thursday, when the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres play Game 5, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Ducks play Game 6.

Only one game is on the schedule for Monday. If the first three games of that series are any indication, it should be a high-scoring thriller.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Monday.

May 11 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 4: Colorado at Minnesota, Monday, May 11, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 2-1

Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1

Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (2.15/+115), Montreal (1.72/-140)

Canadiens' Jakub Dobes Is More Than A 'Goofy Goalie Who Tries To Stop Pucks'

Canadiens Get Another Big Win And Take 2-1 Series Lead

How Alex Lyon Became The Emotional Engine Of The Sabres

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina wins 4-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)

Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1

Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)

From The Delivery Room To Playoff Hockey: Sean Walker's Wild Ride

Post-Mortem: Flyers Take Step In The Right Direction But Require Off-Season Moves

'This Year Just Feels Different': Jackson Blake, Taylor Hall, Frederik Andersen, Logan Stankoven, Sean Walker, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Sweep

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 2-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5

Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.75/-135), Minnesota (2.10/+110)

'You Guys Give Me S---': Kirill Kaprizov Responds To Criticism With Dominant Playoff Performance

Avalanche Must Resist Panic And Stick With Scott Wedgewood

Jesper Wallstedt's Massive Bounce-Back Has The Wild Right Back In This Series

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3

Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1

Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2

Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4

Game 5: odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.25/+125), Vegas (1.67/-150)

Takeaways From The Ducks' 4-3 Win Over The Golden Knights

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: 3 Takeaways From Golden Knights' Loss

Why Is Golden Knights' Mitch Marner Suddenly A Playoff Performer?

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 10 games

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 9 games

T-3. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 9 games

T-3. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 10 games

5. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games

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