NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 11 Schedule

The Minnesota Wild will try to tie their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
The second round of the NHL playoffs is guaranteed to last until at least Thursday, when the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres play Game 5, and the Vegas Golden Knights and Ducks play Game 6.
Only one game is on the schedule for Monday. If the first three games of that series are any indication, it should be a high-scoring thriller.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Monday.
May 11 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Colorado at Minnesota, Monday, May 11, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 2-1
Game 1: Montreal 2, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Montreal 5, Buffalo 1
Game 3: Buffalo 2, Montreal 6
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina wins 4-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Game 2: Philadelphia 2, Carolina 3 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Philadelphia 1
Game 4: Carolina 3, Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 2-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Colorado 5
Game 3: Colorado 1, Minnesota 5
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Series tied 2-2
Game 1: Anaheim 1, Vegas 3
Game 2: Anaheim 3, Vegas 1
Game 3: Vegas 6, Anaheim 2
Game 4: Vegas 3, Anaheim 4
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 10 games
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 14 points, 9 games
T-3. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 13 points, 9 games
T-3. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 13 points, 10 games
5. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 12 points, 8 games
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