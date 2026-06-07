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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES

Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;young stars Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk are done with hockey until the fall.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comCanada Loses To Norway, Jet Greaves & Denton Mateychuk Lose Out On Bronze MedalColumbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;young stars Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk are done with hockey until the fall.&nbsp;

Columbus Blue Jackets young stars Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk are done with hockey until the fall. 

Team Canada played in the bronze medal game today against Norway, and fortunately for Canada, Robert Thomas showed up big time. 

Could Bobby McMann be a good fit on the Blue Jackets?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Urged To Sign Kraken Forward In Free AgencyCould Bobby McMann be a good fit on the Blue Jackets?

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz looked at one move that each NHL team should make during this off-season. When it came to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Gretz argued that they should try to sign Seattle Kraken forward Bobby McMann if he hits the free-agent market.   

Vanek played 1,029 NHL games.
thehockeynews.comFormer Columbus Blue Jackets Forward Inducted Into IIHF Hall Of FameVanek played 1,029 NHL games.

Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Thomas Vanek was officially inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame on Sunday. 

Vanek was traded to Columbus by Vancouver for Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen, February 26, 2018, to help Columbus with their playoff run that season. 

Who could sign Boone Jenner this off-season if he leaves the Blue Jackets?
thehockeynews.com4 Potential Free Agent Fits For Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner If He WalksWho could sign Boone Jenner this off-season if he leaves the Blue Jackets?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are entering the off-season with multiple pending free agents. Boone Jenner is among them, as he can become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.

With Jenner being the Blue Jackets' captain, it would be significant if he ends up signing with another team this summer. He has been the heart of the Blue Jackets' roster for a while now, but it is certainly possible that he could end up playing for a different team next season.

He was drafted 7th overall by the New York Rangers in 1998.
thehockeynews.comFormer Columbus Blue Jackets Forward Named New Coach For Vancouver CanucksHe was drafted 7th overall by the New York Rangers in 1998.

Malhotra is being promoted to the big club after spending the last two years with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL. During his time in Abbottsford, he led the team to a Calder Cup championship in 2025. This past season however, they failed to make the playoffs and finished 9th in the Pacific Division. 

Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;defenseman Zach Werenski is the 2026 Norris Trophy winner.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comBREAKING NEWS: Zach Werenski Wins 2026 Norris TrophyColumbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;defenseman Zach Werenski is the 2026 Norris Trophy winner.&nbsp;

Zach was surprised at a family BBQ with the award in front of family and friends. As he thought he was giving an interview about being a new dad, they brought out the Norris Trophy and surprised him. 

Should the Blue Jackets target Jason Dickinson if he hits the free agent market?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Free Agent Target To Consider In Oilers ForwardShould the Blue Jackets target Jason Dickinson if he hits the free agent market?

If the Blue Jackets signed Dickinson, he could slot nicely on their third or fourth line. Furthermore, due to his strong defensive play, he would give the Oilers another impactful penalty kill to work with. 

This event created a summer of chaos for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
thehockeynews.comOn This Date In 2023: Columbus Blue Jackets To Hire Mike BabcockThis event created a summer of chaos for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus fans and hockey fans in general had a few reactions. CBJ fans were split 50/50, it seemed. Some fans wanted the hard-nosed coach who could bring out the best in the players. While others were shocked that the CBJ front office would bring in said hard-nosed coach and put him around a very young team.

The Hockey News main site has compiled their list of the top-100 players for 2026.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comTwo Columbus Blue Jackets Land On The Hockey News Top 100 NHL Players In 2026The Hockey News main site has compiled their list of the top-100 players for 2026.&nbsp;

95. Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Yes, it's been the Zach Werenski show in Columbus, but he's not the only blueliner logging big ice time. Provorov has been playing nearly 25 minutes a night for the Blue Jackets, and those minutes have been very effective. When he's patrolling the pond, Columbus is outscoring opponents by a fair clip at five-a-side.

Elvis Merzļikins was drafted in 2014, as the 76th overall pick out of Riga, Latvia.
thehockeynews.comDon't Be Shocked If The Blue Jackets Run It Back With A Elvis Merzļikins & Jet Greaves TandemElvis Merzļikins was drafted in 2014, as the 76th overall pick out of Riga, Latvia.

Despite what fans may think, Merzļikins seems to be a great teammate. He and Greaves also seem to have a really good relationship and supported each other all year. Greaves' support for Merzļikins was never in question, but many worried about how Elvis would support Greaves. The answer is that he not only supported him but was also his hype man. 

If the Blue Jackets don't re-sign Mason Marchment, which teams could target him on July 1?
thehockeynews.com4 Potential Free Agent Destinations For Blue Jackets' Mason MarchmentIf the Blue Jackets don't re-sign Mason Marchment, which teams could target him on July 1?

Mason Marchment is one of the Columbus Blue Jackets' top pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Given how well he played for the Blue Jackets after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, it would not be surprising if Columbus works hard to keep him around. 

Werenski has only played in 29 career playoff games and has 13 points.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Sends Clear Message To The Columbus Blue JacketsWerenski has only played in 29 career playoff games and has 13 points.

"I think the one thing I've learned after the World Championships and after the Olympics was just how fun winning is. I obviously haven't had that much success in the playoffs here in the NHL. I want that to change," Werenski said. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have just over $32 million to spend on their RFA's and any UFA's they might be interested in.
thehockeynews.comTwo Blue Jackets Land On The Hockey News Top 10 NHL RFA ListThe Columbus Blue Jackets have just over $32 million to spend on their RFA's and any UFA's they might be interested in.

But the two biggest names by far are Adam Fantilli and Jet Greaves. The jury is out on what Fantilli will get. Some speculate a bridge deal of 3-4 years, while others think the CBJ should lock him up for the max number of years. 

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.   

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Columbus Blue JacketsTeam USAZach WerenskiJet GreavesElvis MerzlikinsDon Waddell
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