The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
NEWS & NOTES
Columbus Blue Jackets young stars Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk are done with hockey until the fall.
Team Canada played in the bronze medal game today against Norway, and fortunately for Canada, Robert Thomas showed up big time.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz looked at one move that each NHL team should make during this off-season. When it came to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Gretz argued that they should try to sign Seattle Kraken forward Bobby McMann if he hits the free-agent market.
Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Thomas Vanek was officially inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Vanek was traded to Columbus by Vancouver for Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen, February 26, 2018, to help Columbus with their playoff run that season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are entering the off-season with multiple pending free agents. Boone Jenner is among them, as he can become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.
With Jenner being the Blue Jackets' captain, it would be significant if he ends up signing with another team this summer. He has been the heart of the Blue Jackets' roster for a while now, but it is certainly possible that he could end up playing for a different team next season.
Malhotra is being promoted to the big club after spending the last two years with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL. During his time in Abbottsford, he led the team to a Calder Cup championship in 2025. This past season however, they failed to make the playoffs and finished 9th in the Pacific Division.
Zach was surprised at a family BBQ with the award in front of family and friends. As he thought he was giving an interview about being a new dad, they brought out the Norris Trophy and surprised him.
If the Blue Jackets signed Dickinson, he could slot nicely on their third or fourth line. Furthermore, due to his strong defensive play, he would give the Oilers another impactful penalty kill to work with.
Columbus fans and hockey fans in general had a few reactions. CBJ fans were split 50/50, it seemed. Some fans wanted the hard-nosed coach who could bring out the best in the players. While others were shocked that the CBJ front office would bring in said hard-nosed coach and put him around a very young team.
95. Ivan Provorov, D, Columbus Blue Jackets
Yes, it's been the Zach Werenski show in Columbus, but he's not the only blueliner logging big ice time. Provorov has been playing nearly 25 minutes a night for the Blue Jackets, and those minutes have been very effective. When he's patrolling the pond, Columbus is outscoring opponents by a fair clip at five-a-side.
Despite what fans may think, Merzļikins seems to be a great teammate. He and Greaves also seem to have a really good relationship and supported each other all year. Greaves' support for Merzļikins was never in question, but many worried about how Elvis would support Greaves. The answer is that he not only supported him but was also his hype man.
Mason Marchment is one of the Columbus Blue Jackets' top pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Given how well he played for the Blue Jackets after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, it would not be surprising if Columbus works hard to keep him around.
"I think the one thing I've learned after the World Championships and after the Olympics was just how fun winning is. I obviously haven't had that much success in the playoffs here in the NHL. I want that to change," Werenski said.
But the two biggest names by far are Adam Fantilli and Jet Greaves. The jury is out on what Fantilli will get. Some speculate a bridge deal of 3-4 years, while others think the CBJ should lock him up for the max number of years.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.