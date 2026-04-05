The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jane Gaudreau: We hope everyone feels the love and appreciation that we have for every person who participates, whether in person or virtually. We are so grateful for all the support people have shown our family. I don’t think people realize how much they have helped us through our unimaginable loss. We hope people know that, to us, they are part of something much bigger than a 5K. They are part of honoring our boys, keeping their memory alive, and helping their legacy continue.