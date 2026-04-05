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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

These two Blue Jackets prospects are being viewed among the best NHL-affiliated prospects.
thehockeynews.com2 Columbus Blue Jackets Make Best NHL Prospects ListThese two Blue Jackets prospects are being viewed among the best NHL-affiliated prospects.

Lindstrom was given the No. 24 spot on THN's rankings. The 2024 fourth-overall pick appeared in 31 games during this season with Michigan State University, where he recorded three goals, seven assists, 10 points, and 94 penalty minutes. Injury trouble has slowed down his development early on, but the 20-year-old forward still has a ton of potential and time to grow his game. The potential for him to be a big part of the Blue Jackets' roster in the future is there.

Dmitri Voronkov, Damon Severson, and Mathieu Olivier have all been lost to injuries since last Thursday.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Call Up Luca Del Bel Belluz To Fill Injury HoleDmitri Voronkov, Damon Severson, and Mathieu Olivier have all been lost to injuries since last Thursday.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Del Bel Belluz has played in 53 games for the Cleveland Monsters this season. He's scored 22 goals and totaled 57 points. His 35 assists are 17th in the AHL, while his 57 points are tied for 6th best. 

If you're in Columbus, Chicago, or anywhere else in North America, you can join the virtual 5K to help raise money for the Gaudreau Family Foundation.
thehockeynews.com2nd Annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk Family Day Scheduled, Set For May 16th If you're in Columbus, Chicago, or anywhere else in North America, you can join the virtual 5K to help raise money for the Gaudreau Family Foundation.

"John & Matty's lives were defined by their generosity, kindness, and love for their community and family," said parents Jane and Guy Gaudreau. "Family was everything to them. Through this event and the Foundation, we have the opportunity to continue the good work they would have done - supporting the causes that mattered most to them and touching the lives of those who need it most."

Aston-Reese was undrafted out of Staten Island, New York.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Recall Zach Aston-ReeseAston-Reese was undrafted out of Staten Island, New York.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forward Zach Aston-Reese from the Cleveland Monsters today. 

Aston-Reese last played for the CBJ on January 20th against Ottawa. He was put on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Monsters. He cleared and has been there ever since. 

"John & Matty's lives were defined by their generosity, kindness, and love for their community and family."
thehockeynews.comGaudreau Family "Blown Away" By The Support They've Received From Friends & Fans Of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau"John & Matty's lives were defined by their generosity, kindness, and love for their community and family."

Jane Gaudreau: We hope everyone feels the love and appreciation that we have for every person who participates, whether in person or virtually. We are so grateful for all the support people have shown our family. I don’t think people realize how much they have helped us through our unimaginable loss. We hope people know that, to us, they are part of something much bigger than a 5K. They are part of honoring our boys, keeping their memory alive, and helping their legacy continue.  

'Tis the season. No, not just hockey season, but for the yearly Columbus Blue Jackets injury bug, and right now, it's running rampant through the locker room.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Injury Report'Tis the season. No, not just hockey season, but for the yearly Columbus Blue Jackets injury bug, and right now, it's running rampant through the locker room.&nbsp;

The CBJ have lost one player in each of the last four games, dating back to last Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The losses of Damon Severson, Mathieu Olivier, and Isac Lundeström are particularly devastating, as each player has his own unique skillset. Their loss has already been felt.

The Blue Jackets lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Calls Aho Play "Dirty", Referee Admits To Missing CallThe Blue Jackets lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

"The glove to the face is one thing. He kind of slew-footed me and kicked the legs out from under me, and I think that's a dirty play. I'm not a fan of that. The ref came up to me after and was like, 'I watched the replay after, yeah, it's a slew foot, I should've called a penalty,' but it's too late at that point. He's (Aho) not a dirty player by any means, but I thought that was a dirty play."   

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has a big opportunity in front of him.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Skilled Prospect Has Big OpportunityThe Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has a big opportunity in front of him.

In 53 games this season with Cleveland, Del Bel Belluz has recorded 22 goals, 35 assists, and 57 points. He also has four goals and nine points in his last seven AHL games alone.

Severson had eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points and a +18 plus/minus rating in 71 games with the Blue Jackets this season
thehockeynews.comDamon Severson Has Successful Shoulder Surgery Severson had eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points and a +18 plus/minus rating in 71 games with the Blue Jackets this season

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that defenseman Damon Severson has had surgery to repair the injured shoulder suffered against the Montreal Canadiens. He will officially be out for the rest of the season.

This former Blue Jackets forward has found his fit with his new club.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Forward Is Thriving With New TeamThis former Blue Jackets forward has found his fit with his new club.

In 38 games with the Penguins since the trade, Chinakhov has recorded 17 goals, 13 assists, 30 points, and a plus-4 rating. This was after the 2020 first-round pick had just three goals and three assists in 29 games for the Blue Jackets before the trade. 

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The Blue Jackets' record is now 38-24-11 with 87 points. They currently occupy the second wild-card spot in the East, one point behind Pittsburgh for third in the Metro.
thehockeynews.comMacklin Celebrini & The San Jose Sharks Beat Sluggish Blue JacketsThe Blue Jackets' record is now 38-24-11 with 87 points. They currently occupy the second wild-card spot in the East, one point behind Pittsburgh for third in the Metro.

Denton Mateychuk (12) and Cole Sillinger (8) scored the goals for Columbus in what can only be described as a clunker of a loss by the Columbus Blue Jackets to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. To be fair, this was the first BAD loss of the Rick Bowness era. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, despite giving up three goals, didn't play too badly in the 3-2 loss.   

Columbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (90 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.

Series History vs. The Bruins

  • Columbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.
  • CBJ have earned points in eight of the last 11 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-2).
  • The home team has won three-straight games and earned points in 19 of the last 23 meetings dating back to Nov. 10, 2016 (15-4-4).
  • The winning team has scored four goals or more in five consecutive meetings overall and eight times in the last 10 matchups, as well as each of the past four at Nationwide Arena.
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven-straight contests in the series and nine of the past 10 meetings, along with by three-plus in each of the past four at Columbus.
  • The Blue Jackets are 17-of-81 on the power play (21.0 pct.), and 58-of-68 on the penalty kill (85.3 pct.) against the Bruins in 23 all-time meetings at Nationwide Arena.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Boston BruinsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
The Blue Jackets' record is now 38-25-11 with 87 points. They're tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins with 88 points but are in the wild card two spot.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Blow Three‑Goal Third‑Period Lead, Lose in Shootout to BostonThe Blue Jackets' record is now 38-25-11 with 87 points. They're tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins with 88 points but are in the wild card two spot.

Stop me if you've heard this before - The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a 3-goal third-period lead. 

Boone Jenner (11), Mason Marchment (18), and Charlie Coyle (18-PPG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Jet Greaves stopped 35 of 38 Bruins shots, including 3 of 5 on the power play, in a stunning 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.   

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (98 pts) Game PreviewThe&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.&nbsp;

Series History vs. The Hurricanes

  • Columbus is 30-31-0-5 all-time, and 17-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.
  • The home team has won eight-straight meetings and 12 of the last 14 games dating back to Feb. 25, 2022.
  • Columbus has won four consecutive games at Nationwide Arena and five of the past seven in Ohio since Jan. 7, 2023.
  • The winning team has scored four-plus goals in each of the past seven contests (including SO goals) and 15 of the past 17 since Oct. 23, 2021.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina HurricanesThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.
Kirill Marchenko(26) and Adam Fantilli(22) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, while Jet Greaves stopped 26 of 30 Hurricanes in a 5-2 loss on Tuesday night.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comHurricanes Hand Blue Jackets 4th Straight LossKirill Marchenko(26) and Adam Fantilli(22) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, while Jet Greaves stopped 26 of 30 Hurricanes in a 5-2 loss on Tuesday night.&nbsp;

Kirill Marchenko(26) and Adam Fantilli(22) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, while Jet Greaves stopped 26 of 30 Hurricanes in a 5-2 loss on Tuesday night. 

This game was ugly at times. When the Canes went up 2-0 with just under five minutes left in the 1st period, fans could tell they were in for a long night. 

Columbus is 30-32-0-5 all-time, and 13-17-0-3 on the road vs. Carolina.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (100 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 30-32-0-5 all-time, and 13-17-0-3 on the road vs. Carolina.

Series History vs. The Hurricanes

  • Columbus is 30-32-0-5 all-time, and 13-17-0-3 on the road vs. Carolina.
  • Carolina's victory on Tuesday snapped a streak of eight-straight wins for the home team in the series. The home team has now won 12-of-15 meetings dating back to Feb. 25, 2022.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for one game. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Carolina HurricanesThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for one game. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-26-12 with 88 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 10th in the East, and 13th in the NHL. They're also now tied with three other teams in points but sit two spots out of the wild card.
thehockeynews.com Blue Jackets Clobbered By Hurricanes, Fall Out Of Playoff SpotThe Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-26-12 with 88 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 10th in the East, and 13th in the NHL. They're also now tied with three other teams in points but sit two spots out of the wild card.

Denton Mateychuk (13) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets in a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 16 of 21 Carolina shots in the loss.   

Columbus is 18-18-0-1 all-time, and 9-9-0-0 at home vs. Winnipeg
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Winnipeg Jets (76 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 18-18-0-1 all-time, and 9-9-0-0 at home vs. Winnipeg
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for one game. This game features the Winnipeg Jets.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Winnipeg JetsThe Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for one game. This game features the Winnipeg Jets.
The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-27-12 with 88 points. They're currently 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also now tied with four other teams in points but sit three spots out of the wild card.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Anemic Offense No Match For Connor Hellebuyck The Blue Jackets' record now stands at 38-27-12 with 88 points. They're currently 5th in the Metro, 11th in the East, and 14th in the NHL. They're also now tied with four other teams in points but sit three spots out of the wild card.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are in Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsCarolina HurricanesBoston BruinsZach WerenskiJet GreavesWinnipeg Jets
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